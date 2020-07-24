Candidates file for office in several local races

Local elections for the Nov. 3 election are shaping up after the first two days of qualifying Wednesday and Thursday.
The 16th Judicial District judge’s seat left vacant by Lori Landry saw three local lawyers announce their candidacy to run for the empty seat. The candidates include 15th JDC Assistant District Attorney Roger Hamilton Jr., New Iberia lawyer Alicia Butler and New Iberia lawyer Thailund “Tai” Porter-Green.
Landry, who became embroiled in a controversy late last year after the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office filed several motions to have Landry recused from hearing criminal cases, surprised many by opting to run for district attorney against incumbent Bo Duhé.
Keith Thibodeaux of St. Martinville and Anthony “Tony” Saleme of Morgan City both qualified Wednesday and Iberia Parish Councilwoman Natalie Broussard announced her run Thursday for the Division F seat for the 16th JDC currently occupied by Judge Gregory Aucoin.
The Jeanerette City Marshal position is also shaping up for a multi-person election, as incumbent Fernest “Pacman” Martin will be facing at least two other candidates.
Terrance “Big Moe” Moore and Samuel Wise III, both of Jeanerette, qualified along with Martin for the city marshal position in Jeanerette.
In Delcambre, candidate Carol Broussard qualified to run against incumbent Pam Blakely for the mayoral seat. Broussard had served as mayor of Delcambre for 20 years until he was defeated by Blakely in a surprise upset in 2016.
For New Iberia government, Mayor Freddie DeCourt qualified for a second term in office, as did most of the current New Iberia City Council members. Former city council member David Merrill qualified for the mayor pro tem position to replace outgoing Mayor Pro Tem Dan Doerle, as did well-known artist and community activist Paul Schexnayder.
Political newcomer Brooke Marcotte qualified to replace Councilwoman Natalie Lopez, who will be termed out of office. District 5 incumbent Sherry Guidry is the only council member so far who is seeing an opponent for re-election. “Deedy” Johnson-Reid qualified for the District 5 seat as well.
Eric Borne was the only member of the Loreauville Board of Aldermen to qualify for a spot by the end of qualifying Thursday. For the Delcambre Board of Alderman, incumbent Bryan Glatter and candidate Christopher “Tipper” Esponge both qualified. Delcambre Police Chief James Broussard will also be facing an opponent in Ivan Mcintyre, who is running for the position.