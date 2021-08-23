New Iberia resident, electrician and candidate for New Iberia City Marshal Joe LeBlanc has died, according to a post on his social media account.
LeBlanc’s wife Mary posted on their shared social media account that he had died at 3:15 a.m. Monday morning.
"God gained an awesome Angel this morning at 3:15 am, my loving husband Joseph went to heaven. Thank you all for your prayers," the post from Mary LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc was one of four candidates vying for the New Iberia City Marshal position in this October’s election. He was also a staunch volunteer in the local community, donating his electrical business service to organizations like the the Iberia Parish Council on Aging, Safety Net for Abused Persons, Iberia Habitat for Humanity, United Way, St. Francis Diner, senior citizens and many local churches for more than 30 years.
LeBlanc served at the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Romo Romero, and was also an agent for the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Drug Task Force as well as an agent for the Blue Lightning Drug Task Force with U.S. Customs. LeBlanc trained in forensic artistry/criminal composites and was also an agent for the 16th Judicial Tri-Parish Drug Task Force under Phil Haney.
LeBlanc also served in a community role, coaching Iberia youth baseball for more than 20 years and acting as chief counselor of Explorer Post 582 for seven years.