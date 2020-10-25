Campaign costs differ widely in three 16th JDC races

Running for office can be an expensive proposition, but which office you run for can dictate how expensive.
The 16th Judicial District Court races this cycle demonstrate that clearly.
There are three positions on the ballot Nov. 3 — District Attorney, Division F Judge and Division H Judge. And all three show great disparities in the amount of money being candidates are spending.
The DA race is a bit odd. Incumbent Bo Duhé entered the campaign season with a war chest of more than $230,000 and has raised another quarter-million dollars this campaign cycle.
His challenger, former Division H Judge Lori Landry, has raised barely a tenth of what Duhé has drawn in. So far she has received $33,115 in contributions, along with $31,000 she has loaned the campaign.
In the District F race, two candidates — Natalie Borussard and Tony Saleme — have set the spending curve. Saleme has raised more than $109,000 so far, compared to $42,840 for Broussard, but Broussard has also loaned her campaign $50,000 to close in on that $100,000 cash mark.
The third candidate, Keith Thibodeaux, has raised $26,000 and loaned his campaign another $22,000.
The Division H judgeship, which became open after Landry retired from the court on the eve of qualifying for district attorney, is the most affordable of the three campaigns so far.
Current 15th JDC Assistant District Attorney (and Jeanerette City Attorney) Roger Hamilton has raised approximately $52,500 so far, and loaned his campaign $710. Alicia Johnson-Butler has raised $10,650 and loaned her campaign another $4,000. Thailand “Tai” Porter-Green raised $9,200 and loaned the campaign $6,300 — $3,400 of which the campaign has paid back already from contributions.
With 10 days left in the campaign, those with the funds will be making their final push to get their names and messages out, which means spending more money on ads, media buys and events.
The ones with the capital to expend will have a better shot at being the last name voters hear before they head to the polls, although the extended early voting period and the high rate of early voting undercuts the effectiveness of that approach.
For this year’s campaign, at least.