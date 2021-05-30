Calls continue for release of former DI reporter Danny Fenster

As former Daily Iberian reporter Danny Fenster faces his seventh day in Myanmar’s Insein Prison, Teche Area residents are joining with others worldwide in calling for the journalist’s release.
“I’ve been praying so hard for him and his family,” said Rosalind Bobb, founder of New Iberia’s Life Grief Support Ministry. “When he was here, he spent a lot of time with us. He was concerned with the murders and the unsolved murders in our community, and he was amazed to see that there was a place people could go to find help and support.”
Fenster was detained at the airport in Myanmar’s largest city, Yangon, as he was about to depart to visit family in Detroit. As the managing editor for Frontier Myanmar, a news magazine a website in Yangon, Fenster had been instrumental in the publication’s coverage of the Tatmadaw junta which usurped power in February.
Danny’s older brother Bryan Fenster told The Associated Press that his brother had a passion for social justice issues.
“He has a fascination and passion for writing about folks who struggle and fight for social justice,” he said. “He was very interested in what was happening with Rohingya people there. It’s a delicate, complex situation.”
His last post on Twitter, less than two weeks after the government takeover, was indicative of his position on the junta.
“The civil disobedience movement and demonstrations show that the people of Myanmar want democracy,” he wrote. “We stand with them.”
Fenster’s detention is only the latest act of suppression against media in Myanmar. Since taking power, the junta has revoked independent publishing and broadcast licenses, raided newspaper offices and targeted journalists for arrest. More than 80 journalists have been taken into custody, with more than half of them still being held.
According to media reports, demands for Fenster’s freedom have been lodged with the Myanmar government from both domestic and international sources. Every member of Michigan’s Congressional delegation signed on to a letter urging the U.S. Secretary of State to secure Fenster’s immediate release. The U.S. State Department released a statement Friday to that effect.
“We are deeply concerned over the detention of U.S. citizen Daniel Fenster, who was working as a journalist in Burma,” a department spokesperson said Friday. “We have pressed the military regime to release him immediately and will continue to do so until he is allowed to return home safely to his family.”
Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, is in Southeast Asia. It shares borders with India, Bangladesh, China, Laos and Thailand.
The Committee to Protect Journalists also released a statement calling for Fenster’s immediate and unconditional release.
The Daily Iberian reached out to Sens. Bill Cassidy and John Neely Kennedy, as well as U.S 3rd District Rep. Clay Higgins, to ask if they had been apprised of Fenster’s arrest, but no response was received as of deadline Saturday.
For those who knew him in the Teche community, however, the only outlet they have is prayer, one that they are using in hopes of securing Fenster’s safety.
“I’m praying for his safe return,” said Phebe Hayes, founder of the Iberia African American Historical Society. “I would hope that the family would know we haven’t forgotten him.”
Bobb said she had contacted Fenster’s brother, Bryan, and let him know that the community was praying for his brother’s safe return.
“That’s why I am praying so hard, for his family,” Bobb said Saturday. “God is able. If we are with the Lord, then Danny Fenster is coming home.”
Hayes said when she heard of Fenster’s detention, she was concerned because of her work with him while he was at The Iberian.
“I was just concerned because Danny was very engaged in social equity issues,” she said. “When he was here, he covered the work we had been doing and he was not afraid to ask hard questions. He seemed to have put his fingers on what was important to the African-American community.”
During his tenure at The Daily Iberian, Fenster won first place in the Louisiana Press Association’s Best News Story category for a story on the families of murder victims still looking for closure years after losing their loved ones to violence, one that featured Bobb and her ministry.
Hayes said that Fenster and two friends attended Christmas dinner at her house during his time in New Iberia.
“You’d have thought he was just part of the family,” Hayes said. “That was part of him, to build relationships in the community where he lived.”
Bobb said she remembered the last day Fenster was in New Iberia. He met Bobb and her husband Taylor Bobb for lunch.
“We met up at this place by the bayou and just talked and talked,” she said. “I thanked him for all his help because he came to our meetings. Often he was the first one there. He told me and my husband, he asked me, ‘Is it ok if I share your story?’ I said, ‘Of course!’ He is always such a sweet, nice fellow.”