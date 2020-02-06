Editor’s note
Each year, The Daily Iberian sponsors a contest for students across the region to create their own essays about the lovable nutria we know as Pierre C. Shadeaux. This year’s three winners are below. The first place entry receives a $50 gift card, the second place entry $30 and the third place $20, from the establishment of their choice. Congratulations to our three winners!
First Place
Name: Kyra Hopkins
Age: 11
School: Park Elementary
Grade: 6
Teacher: Rosalind M. Garrett
Title: Cajun Groundhog Day
Cajun Groundhog Day is an event in which southern Louisianans can celebrate one of their local animals, the nutria rat. The character of the nutria rat has been very negative throughout history. Cajun Groundhog Day changes that by using the nutria rat (which replaces the groundhog).
The nutria rat is given the groundhog’s most important job: determining the length of the seasons summer and spring.
On Groundhog Day, Pierre C. Shadeaux, the nutria known as the Cajun Groundhog, will
sit in his Groundhog Day enclosure located at the Bouligny Plaza in New Iberia. I think that he will take a nice nap so that he can be well rested for his big job. According to the tradition of the Cajun Groundhog, if Pierre does not see his shadow, then South Louisiana will have a longer spring and a slow return of the summer heat. The legend goes that if the groundhog sees his shadow on Feb. 2nd, there will be wintry weather for the next six weeks. I surely hope that he doesn’t see his shadow!
So, let’s set aside all of the negative vibes surrounding our beloved Cajun Groundhog that have been created in the past! It is important to celebrate Cajun Groundhog day. We are turning the terrible reputation of the nutria rat into a fascinating tribute.
Second Place
Name: Penelope Rentrop
Age: 9
School: Delcambre Elementary
Grade: 4
Teacher: Britni Duhon
The Cajun Groundhog is important to New Iberia because every year it tells us if we will have more days of winter or an early spring. The best part about it is that an animal is used to help us predict the weather. We have made this groundhog famous! Pierre C. Shadeaux steps in for the job and even though he is a nutria rat we love that he is our special Cajun Groundhog.
You know what’s funny? Every time Pierre C. Shadeaux pops up, he is probably thinking, “Why is everyone watching me? I smell gumbo! I hope they don’t serve nutria rat gumbo!!”
I think when he goes back down he is tired and will want a nap from all the excitement.
No matter what Pierre C. Shadeaux decides, he will always be right! New Iberia weather is sometimes winter in the morning and spring in the afternoon or spring in the morning and winter in the afternoon. Our weather is really crazy! This helps him to have such an easy job. One day a year to look for his shadow and make a guess.
Lucky Pierre!
Third Place
Name: Trinity James
Age: 12
School: Park Elementary
Grade: 6
Teacher: Rosalind M. Garrett
Cajun GroundHog Day is important because it’s a way that Southern Louisiana celebrates one animal, the nutria rat, that is native to the area. The reputation of the nutria rat has been quite bad in the past couple of years. Cajun GroundHog Day changes that by using nutria rats in a positive way.
The Cajun GroundHog Day changes the nutria rats’ reputation from negative to positive. Nutria rats are important now because they have been given a job to determine the length of the season. If the nutria rat does not see his shadow, then South Louisiana will have a longer spring and see a slow return of the summer heat. On the other-hand if the nutria rat does see its shadow, it would mean a short spring and an early onset of hot summer days which everyone wants.