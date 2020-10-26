The Butte LaRose pontoon bridge will be closed until further notice after state inspectors noted safety concerns with the structure.
According to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Government, they received notification from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development that the pontoon bridge in Butte LaRose should be closed immediately and until further notice for safety concerns.
The parish administration has made arrangements to evaluate what repairs are needed to the structure and said they hoped that the closure period will be minimal.