Busy agenda for Monday's St. Martinville City Council meeting

ST. MARTINVILLE — The St. Martinville City Council will be busy Monday night. The council’s agenda includes four potential executive sessions, dealing with everything from personnel actions to discussion of a request for an apology from St. Martinville Police officers.
At least two of those discussion — the police demand for an apology and a discussion of the city’s new business permits and procedures — will involve the city’s former chief administrative officer, Shedrick Berard. Another agenda item involving Berard, the movement of a mobile home into the Evangeline Mobile Home Park without a zoning permit, could also end up in executive session.
Several items on the agenda deal with the city’s Public Works Department. Maintenance Supervisor Brian Touchet asked the council to schedule discussions to adjust the pay of two employees and to transfer a third from the Parks Department to serve as a ground maintenance foreman and small engine repairman.
District 1 Councilman Mike Fuselier requested discussion of another item involving Public Works, the potential creation of a supervisor of Public Works position.
Police Chief Ricky Martin will also speak to request permission to hire two new police officers.
District 4 Councilman Juma Johnson requested that the council discuss installing a red light at the intersection of Denier and Main streets.
In other business, the council is scheduled to:
Hear a presentation on the 2020 census.
Consider authorizing Mayor Melinda Mitchell to sign an emergency mutual aid agreement between Louisiana Electric Power Authority cities.
Consider waiving fees for use of the Magnolia Park Recreation Center for a political candidate forum.
Consider granting permission for a Martin Luther King Jr. March on Aug. 10.
The St. Martinville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the city council meeting room of City Hall, 120 New Market St. in St. Martinville.