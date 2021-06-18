The Jeanerette Chamber of Conducted its annual business seminar last weekend.
The event focused on assisting businesses in the area to exchange information and discover new ideas, according to president and CEO Terri Thompson.
Some of the topics covered included funding options, loan forgiveness and business startups among other topics. Keynote speakers for the seminar were Ronal Mitchel with Mitchell’s Tax Service and Tevin Hillard with bizzprohelp.com out of Dallas.
“The Jeanerette Chamber Of Commerce constantly strives to improve the quality of life in Jeanerette for everyone through numerous programs,” Thompson said in a prepared statement. "We enable businesses, churches, organizations, professionals and individuals to collectively accomplish more for Jeanerette.”