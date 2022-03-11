As the New Iberia City Council gears up for a final vote to ban smoking in public spaces like bars and restaurants next week, some business owners in the city say they aren’t happy with it.
The ordinance, which passed its first round of voting during last week’s council meeting, is similar to the law passed in Lafayette several years ago that banned smoking in bars and restaurants.
Advocates of the proposal say that the smoking ban is a safety issue for employees and musicians who work in bars and restaurants, and also cite the record of the Lafayette bill as proof that the restriction does not impose much on those types of businesses.
Barry Guillotte, owner of Napoleon’s in downtown New Iberia, fought a similar proposal in 2015 when the New Iberia City Council tried and failed to pass a smoking ban ordinance.
Although Guillotte said that he didn’t see the point of speaking to the council this time, he still sees the smoking ban as hurtful to his business operation.
The longtime New Iberia business owner said that he wasn’t opposed to a smoking ban per se, but since the proposed ordinance only applied to businesses within New Iberia city limits he could see customers move outside the city.
“I don’t know why the city is bringing this up,” Guillotte said Wednesday. “If you want to ban it parishwide then do that, but all you’re going to do is take the smokers and send them to the parish. They’re not accomplishing anything with this.”
Several New Iberia bars currently have smoking restrictions indoors, but establishments like E&E, Lazy Lounge on French Street and Napoleon’s all still have a customer base that includes smokers.
The ordinance up for vote next week does make an exception for tobacco shops that get more than 50% of their revenue from tobacco related income. Paul Landry, who owns Smoker’s Choice in New Iberia, said during an open council meeting on Feb. 15 that even though he had made the decision years ago to go smoke-free in his business he was still against a city ordinance on the matter.
“Running a business, you have all these issues you have to worry about and now you have to worry about the cigarette police trying to fine you,” Landry said. “We could go after Dr. Pepper, we could go after red sports cars, we could go after anything but it’s just going to be putting a stress on the people.”
The introductory ordinance for the smoking ban passed at last week’s City Council meeting with a narrow 4-3 vote. However, support has been wide ranging for the proposal and has included local anti-smoking organizations and local musicians who all have said that smoking restrictions would improve the health of the area.