CADE — The best small plates from more than a dozen restaurants and groups were on hand Thursday night for those attending the 72nd Annual Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
Hundreds of local business, community and political leaders mingled and traded stories, laughed and networked as they sampled the culinary offerings and awaited the keynote address from economist Loren C. Scott.
This year’s theme is “Positively Iberia,” was adopted from the Chamber’s marketing campaign of the same name, but was on display as several local businesses were honored. Two businesses, 180° Cajun Blendz & Seasonings, LLC and Distillerie Acadian, LLC, were presented with the annual Business Impact Award. The group also extended a special recognition to developer Chris Jordan and the Vermilion Business Group.
Community First Bank Vice-President Kenny Lejeune received the annual Civic Service Award based on his work in helping encourage redevelopment of blighted properties in New Iberia.
The night also marked the passing of the gavel of Chamber leadership from outgoing Chairperson Ryan Boudoin to incoming Chairperson Mark Boyancé.
The Greater Iberia Chamber of Commerce has been advocating for the local business community since 1939 with a mission of improving the business environment to help member businesses grow and prosper.