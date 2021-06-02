A huge line of Iberia Parish school buses ran all the way down the Iberia Parish Career Center Wednesday afternoon to send off transportation supervisor for the Iberia Parish School District.
Raymond Noel stood at the center of the IPCC as more than a dozen buses slowly passed by, honking horns and offering hugs to Noel.
The transportation supervisor said he had decided to retire following 33 years of employment at the Iberia Parish School District. Twenty-two of those years had been dedicated to supervising the transportation department, while the rest of the time was spent as a teacher at New Iberia Senior High.
“It’s really nice,” Noel said as bus drivers passed by the school.
Although Noel was warned of the parade beforehand, he was still all smiles as dozens of employees, bus drivers and friends crowded the IPCC to give a proper sendoff to the veteran of the school system.
As for leaving, Noel simply said he was ready for retirement.
“It’s time,” he said.