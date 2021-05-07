Bus drivers disappointed at not being able to address board

A proposed discussion about bus driver pay in the Iberia Parish School District did not happen at Wednesday’s meeting, according to bus driver employees who were planning to speak about the issue.
Karen Simon said that bus organizers with the Iberia Bus Drivers Association had spoken to three school board members prior to the meeting, and was expecting for one of the members to propose bringing up the issue for discussion.
However, that did not happen.
“It’s disheartening,” Simon said. “It’s disappointing, especially when other school districts are paying all employees $2,000 across the board.”
Bus drivers spoke out against the school system earlier this week, saying that the amount of money that bus drivers are currently receiving is not sufficient and that bus drivers had not received a cost of living increase in 20 years.
“We keep getting told how important we are,” Simon said at that event. “We have to be safe, we have to provide the necessary safety measure but at the same time here we are 20 years later and we’re getting the same pay.”
Simon said supporters of the cause have asked to show up on an Iberia Parish School Board agenda twice so that the issue could be discussed, but were denied both times. Wednesday marks the third time they were denied.
The Iberia Parish School District responded to the concerns earlier this week as well, saying that the district is receiving less state and federal funding from a declining student population and there is no money in the budget currently for a CPI increase to certain employees.
“Raises cannot be considered when a district is operating in a deficit,” the district said in a prepared statement. “Last year we did not end in a deficit, but it was not a true picture due to the pandemic and schools closing in March and not reopening until September.
“This year we can truly see how well we are doing and we are hopeful that we will end in a surplus. If that happens, discussions of giving a raise to all employees can begin with board approval.”
Superintendent of Schools Carey Laviolette said that a meeting is scheduled for next week to discuss the issue.