Updated: August 11, 2021 @ 5:30 pm
JEANERETTE – A Grammy award winning musician and Jeanerette native donated a guitar to the Jeanerette Museum Wednesday morning.
Wayne “Blue” Burns, a 1982 Grammy winner, donated the guitar in a ceremony held at the museum with dozens attending to honor the musician and his contributions to music and Jeanerette.
Burns is a lifelong musician who has traveled the world and notably was one of the first African-American performers to play in East Berlin after the wall was torn down.
The Jeanerette native started playing guitar when he was 9. Burns is the son of Frank and Vera Burns and is married to Pearlie Senegal. He has one son and has two daughters.
The musician has performed with Ernie Doe, The Larks, Betty Wright, Percy Sledge, Buckwheat and The Hitchhikers, Lil Buck Senegal, Jude Taylor and Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas.
Those speaking at the event included Mayor Carol Bourgeois Jr., who read a proclamation declaring a Wayne “Blue” Burns Day, as well as David Dahlquist with the TECHE Project.
“I know I won’t be here long but I want the guitar to live on,” Burns said at the event.
