Tuesday night had perhaps the most divisive vote of Mayor Freddie DeCourt’s tenure in office as the New Iberia City Council decided whether or not to ratify his decision for a new city prosecutor.
After a month-long interview process to replace City Prosecutor Anne Stevens, DeCourt had put forth Nicole Burke’s name for the position during the council meeting.
But many in the community were not happy with the nomination, and made their voices known during the meeting, particularly because of Burke’s part as a witness in the recusal motions filed against 16th Judicial District Judge Lori Landry late last year.
The council heard from several local residents who were upset at the appointment choice.
At issue was Burke’s statement made during Landry’s recusal process that the judge had threatened to stab Burke with an ink pen, and later controversy about whether the complaint was misrepresented after audio tapes were released.
“Repeatedly, Mrs. Burke lied under oath, which was later proven and also exaggerated or embellished the fact,” Khadijah Rashad said. “Mrs. Burke had a total disregard for the truth and disregard for the oath she took as a lawyer and ADA.”
“We find ourselves over and over again having to speak out and fight old fights that should have been over,” local resident Robby Carrier-Bethel said. “Mayor, we are not fighting against anyone, but we are fighting for something, and that is to unite our citizens based on equal justice.”
There was also a defense of Burke from Gary Prince, who said that Burke was instrumental in helping him through the judicial process after his son had died in 2015 because of a drunk driver.
Councilwoman Sherry Guidry was the first to speak on the ratification, and questioned Burke for several minutes about her work in law and the current controversy.
Burke said that she was interested in providing updates to city court, as well as increasing the communication between the city and District Attorney’s Office in sharing programs.
“I’m going to be here to serve the people,” Burke said.
When asked about how she would “bridge the gap to create a better culture for people of color in this community,” Burke said she wants work with the council, administration and constituents. Councilwoman Natalie Lopez, who abstained from voting because of legal issues, said she worked in the lcoal criminal justice system for 12 years and saw no evidence of prejudice from either Landry or Burke.
“I can honestly say that from being in the courtroom well over 100 times in both of their presences, it’s my honest opinion that Juge Landry is a fair judge and not prejudice,” Lopez said. “I will also say the same thing about Mrs. Burke.”
Mayor Freddie DeCourt said Burke was his choice of an appointment, and despite the recent controversy he stood by his choice.
“I am not going at this and saying ‘I’ll just put a name up,’ I researched and I had some great applicants,” DeCourt said. “I really think she can do the job. Is there some healing and communication that has to happen? Yes.”
“I looked at who I thought could do the best job. If I’m wrong, I’ll live with it. Will I correct it if I’m wrong? You bet I will.”
The vote for ratification was ultimately tied. Council members Sherry Guidry, Deidre Ledbetter and Marlon Lopez voted against appointing Burke. Council members Dan Doerle, David Broussard and Dustin Suire voted for the appointment.
In the event of a tie, the choice goes to the mayor, and DeCourt approved the appointment.
“This is a slap in the community’s face,” a person in the audience said as people walked out.