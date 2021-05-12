In lieu of its usual festivities this time of year, the Bunk Johnson Jazz Festival will be holding a virtual concert on Facebook Saturday.
The concert, which will take place at the Sliman Theater, will feature the musical stylings of Nebu Nezey as well as the Bunk Johnson Brazz Band.
Organizer Gilbert “Doc” Thomas said the virtual concert was being done in light of COVID-19 restrictions and as a precaution for safety.
“We plan on doing another event in December when the restriction will hopefully let up,” Thomas said.
The Bunk Johnson Jazz Festival is held every year in New Iberia as a celebration of Bunk Johnson, a seminal figure in jazz history and a man who spent his final years in New Iberia.
The festival traditionally features a “Jazz Night Out” at the Sliman Theater where smooth jazz is performed, and is followed the next day by a full slate of musical guests at Bouligny Plaza. The festival caps off with a ceremonial jazz march to Johnson’s grave near St. Edward Catholic Church following a “jazz Mass” at the church.
The organization that runs the concert raises money for the Bunk Johnson Center of the Arts, a tentative music school that Thomas and other organizers are hoping to start in Iberia Parish in order to teach music to local youth.
This will be the second year in a row that the full festival could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Thomas said he hopes a Jazz Night Out can be held in December.
Saturday’s event will be streamed live from the Sliman Theater, and will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
To watch the concert and stay in tune for updates, follow the Bunk Johnson Jazz Arts Heritage Festival on Facebook.