Bulk waste company to beef up collections, rep says

The Iberia Parish Council talked a lot of trash Wednesday night as the council members wrangled with the problem of bulk waste collection across the parish.
The issue of bulk waste dumping has been discussed in the past several weeks. On Wednesday, a representative from the parish’s solid waste disposal contractor was on hand to answer questions.
Jim Gilbert, district manager with Waste Connections, said that his company will be beefing up efforts to catch up on bulk waste collections that have been lagging since the storms which crossed the parish last season.
“Starting Saturday, we’ll have another rear loader with a helper,” Gilbert said. “Having that rear loader to do the smaller pickups will allow the grapple to handle bigger jobs.”
That rear loader is in addition to another one that Waste Connections already has in service.
“So you’ll have two rear loaders and two grapple trucks Saturday,” Gilbert said.
“I’ve been having complaints for a very long time,” said District 11 Councilman Brian Napier. “I hope we can get back to normal. When we do get it picked up, people say, ‘Well, it’s been there for a very long time.’”
“I hope we clear up all the confusion,” Gilbert replied. “Bulky waste has been like an albatross to me.”
He added that in three to four weeks with the additional effort residents should see substantial improvement.
Napier also asked about reports of Waste Connections drivers passing up piles of trash alongside the road.
“Yeah, we’re going to fix that,” Gilbert said, adding that the company is installing video cameras on its trucks to monitor progress.
The council also voted to move forward with a plan to expand the boundaries of its Economic Development District No. 1 to include the area around the proposed Progress Point Industrial Park, areas along Louisiana Highway 88 and Coteau Road, and the Lamaire Airport along the St. Mary/Iberia parish line.
The move would affect a dozen properties and pull them into the TIF district, allowing for district funds to be used to develop infrastructure to make the properties more attractive to potential industries looking to locate in the parish.
Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy told council members that the vote Wednesday night was just to set up the requirements for adjusting the boundary.
“All you are doing tonight is authorizing the process, setting certain dates and times to provide notices,” Shealy said. “You’re not amending it tonight.”
The final vote on the effort, scheduled for late May, will require more research and mapping.
Iberia Parish President Larry Richard also reminded meeting attendees that the parish will hold its Household Waste Day this Saturday in the parking lot behind the Iberia Parish Courthouse.