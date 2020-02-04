City of New Iberia Permits
January 2020
Commercial: Fence
Sugarland Auto Sales, 1603 Center, $4,564
Total Commercial: Fence - $4,564
Commercial: Remodel
Scott & Emily Breaux Properties, 110 E. Main, $8,000
Fit Fresh Foods, 910 E. Main 20, $5,000
Total Commercial: Remodel - $13,000
Commercial: Roof
Feldman Inzerella, 1305 Twenty Arpent, $25,300
Total Commercial: Roof - $25,300
Residential: Addition
Russell Comeaux, 710 Jefferson Terrace, $19,100
Total Residential: Addition - $19,100
Residential: Pool
Tom Evans, 2830 Teal, $37,481
Ricky Doucet, 31 Oak Bend, $60,630
Total Residential: Pool - $98,111
Residential: Remodel
Lenord Mouton, 604 Park, $13,500
Brenda Comeaux, 621 San Jacinto, $20,000
Juan Carlos Medina, 701 E. Santa Clara, $40,000
Jim Gaspard, 247 Juarez, $6,000
NLE Contractors, 610 McIlhenny, $20,000
Tribby Thorton, 603 Parkview, $3,500
Lynn Nugent, 218 Pollard, $3,314
Danny Bourque, 1622 Elm, $43,000
Danny Faucheaux, 322 Evangeline, $5,000
Total Residential: Remodel - $154,314
Residential: Roof
Gary Migues, 226 Duperior, $9,000
Carl Sonnier, 305 Wayne, $8,000
William Lopez, 504 Astor Place, $14,169
Robbie LeBlanc, 912 Sydney, $14,140
Charlie Sanders, 101 N. Voltaire, $5,538
Carol Gros, 341 Country Club, $6,000
Kim Gautreaux, 1011 Russo, $10,700
Patrice Fletcher, 607 Allen, $4,600
Thomas Jacob, 703 Parkview, $12,687
Erin Folse, 411 Dodson, $6,669
Linda Broussard, 1235 Field, $9,900
Tim Borel, 103 Myrtle Oak, $20,000
Pat Bienvenu, 106 Plantation, $9,683
Christina Derouen, 1806 S. Iberia, $5,000
Stacey Migues, 607 Kirk, $5,000
Richard Allain, 205 Kirk, $18,750
Russell Comeaux, 710 Jefferson Terrace, $5,500
Total Residential: Roof - $165,336
Sign: On Premises
Guadalahara Restaurant, 2714 Hwy. 14, $5,000
Sherwin Williams, 904 S. Lewis, $4,750
Total Sign: On Premises - $9,750
Grand Total - $489,475