City of New Iberia Permits

January 2020

Commercial: Fence

Sugarland Auto Sales, 1603 Center, $4,564

Total Commercial: Fence - $4,564

Commercial: Remodel

Scott & Emily Breaux Properties, 110 E. Main, $8,000

Fit Fresh Foods, 910 E. Main 20, $5,000

Total Commercial: Remodel - $13,000

Commercial: Roof

Feldman Inzerella, 1305 Twenty Arpent, $25,300

Total Commercial: Roof - $25,300

Residential: Addition

Russell Comeaux, 710 Jefferson Terrace, $19,100

Total Residential: Addition - $19,100

Residential: Pool

Tom Evans, 2830 Teal, $37,481

Ricky Doucet, 31 Oak Bend, $60,630

Total Residential: Pool - $98,111

Residential: Remodel

Lenord Mouton, 604 Park, $13,500

Brenda Comeaux, 621 San Jacinto, $20,000

Juan Carlos Medina, 701 E. Santa Clara, $40,000

Jim Gaspard, 247 Juarez, $6,000

NLE Contractors, 610 McIlhenny, $20,000

Tribby Thorton, 603 Parkview, $3,500

Lynn Nugent, 218 Pollard, $3,314

Danny Bourque, 1622 Elm, $43,000

Danny Faucheaux, 322 Evangeline, $5,000

Total Residential: Remodel - $154,314

Residential: Roof

Gary Migues, 226 Duperior, $9,000

Carl Sonnier, 305 Wayne, $8,000

William Lopez, 504 Astor Place, $14,169

Robbie LeBlanc, 912 Sydney, $14,140

Charlie Sanders, 101 N. Voltaire, $5,538

Carol Gros, 341 Country Club, $6,000

Kim Gautreaux, 1011 Russo, $10,700

Patrice Fletcher, 607 Allen, $4,600

Thomas Jacob, 703 Parkview, $12,687

Erin Folse, 411 Dodson, $6,669

Linda Broussard, 1235 Field, $9,900

Tim Borel, 103 Myrtle Oak, $20,000

Pat Bienvenu, 106 Plantation, $9,683

Christina Derouen, 1806 S. Iberia, $5,000

Stacey Migues, 607 Kirk, $5,000

Richard Allain, 205 Kirk, $18,750

Russell Comeaux, 710 Jefferson Terrace, $5,500

Total Residential: Roof - $165,336

Sign: On Premises

Guadalahara Restaurant, 2714 Hwy. 14, $5,000

Sherwin Williams, 904 S. Lewis, $4,750

Total Sign: On Premises - $9,750

Grand Total - $489,475

