City Of New Iberia Permits

May 2021

New Residential: Homes

Dylan Courville, 1307 Troy Rd, $170,337.

Total New Residential - Homes:  $170,337

Adds/Renovations

Christopher and Amanda Bourgoyne, 1912 Adeline Dr, $64,859.

Lynn Deckard, 3119 Riverwood Dr, $120,000.

Total Adds/Renovations: $184,859.00

Residential Other

Dylan Emonet, 6417 Coteau Rd, $1,200.

Total Residential - Other: $1,200.

Residential Roof

Jean Poe, 713 Bonnet, $12,580.

Edward Minvielle, 35 Oak Place, $21,750.

Howard Kingston, 2508 Valery Rd,  $14,940.

Phyllis Ragette, 6218 Hwy 90 E, $2,350.

Roger Vice, 419 Dumas Road, $15,114.

Cammie Maturin, 5605 Gondron Road, $9,616.

Keith Sparrow, 341 Patoutville Rd, $5,675.

Perry Comeaux, 207 Apostolic Ave, $7,054

Roy Williams, 7412 Sugar Hill Rd, $16,927

Tessie Dore, 2219 Terre Ruelle, $12,428

Kathy Cox, 1114 Frankie Street, $6,470.00

John Cox, 4105 Northside Road, $9,083

John Edley, 2204 Turnberry St, $19,500

Jason Menard, 3904 Coteau Road, $10,555

Harriet Labauve, 104 Patrick St., $10,457.00

Patrice Fontenot, 2011 Vida Shaw, $12,497

Total Residential - Roof: $189,397

Residential Sheds

Beau Peltier, 5214 E Hwy 90, $7,225

Total Residential - Sheds: $7,225

Residential Pools

Janna Leblanc, 6415 Danielle Rd, $51,050

Jack And Sandra Cooper, 610 Heather Lane, $40,000

Holly And Richard Bonin, 218 Sugar Creek Lane, $55,000

Shawn Duplantis, 204 Michelle Lane, $61,745.00

Steve And Colleen Broussard, 9112 Harold Landry, $68,000

Total Residential - Pools: $275,795

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Betty Ann Trahan, 2611 Railroad Rd, $15,597

Total Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels: $15,597

New Commercial

Arc Of Acadiana Grp Home, 310 Central Avenue, $500,000

Total New - Commercial: $500,000

Commercial: Other

Verizon Tower Site, 708 Coteau Holmes Road, $20,000

Total Commercial - Other: $20,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Cory Comeaux, 6300 Port Rd Lot # 5, $25,000

Octavia Green, 3518 Sugar Mill Rd, $40,000

Ma Patout And  Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 4, $25,000

Ma Patout And  Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 6, $25,000

Ryan Estis,4604 Avery Island Rd, $6,500

Blake Snoddy, 2315 Valery Rd Lot 4, $5,000

Gerrit Landry, 4207 Patoutville Rd, $16,000

Darlene And Leonard Vaughn, 1415 David Braquet Rd, $80,000

Chance  And Kelly Viator, 6517 Loreauville Rd, $41,880

Joseph Antoine, 607 Dugas Rd, $43,000

Donna Studebaker, 1714 New Horizons, Lot 199, $56,050

Total - Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures: $415,930

Grand Total: $2,181,340

Tags

Load comments