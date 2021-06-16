City Of New Iberia Permits
May 2021
New Residential: Homes
Dylan Courville, 1307 Troy Rd, $170,337.
Total New Residential - Homes: $170,337
Adds/Renovations
Christopher and Amanda Bourgoyne, 1912 Adeline Dr, $64,859.
Lynn Deckard, 3119 Riverwood Dr, $120,000.
Total Adds/Renovations: $184,859.00
Residential Other
Dylan Emonet, 6417 Coteau Rd, $1,200.
Total Residential - Other: $1,200.
Residential Roof
Jean Poe, 713 Bonnet, $12,580.
Edward Minvielle, 35 Oak Place, $21,750.
Howard Kingston, 2508 Valery Rd, $14,940.
Phyllis Ragette, 6218 Hwy 90 E, $2,350.
Roger Vice, 419 Dumas Road, $15,114.
Cammie Maturin, 5605 Gondron Road, $9,616.
Keith Sparrow, 341 Patoutville Rd, $5,675.
Perry Comeaux, 207 Apostolic Ave, $7,054
Roy Williams, 7412 Sugar Hill Rd, $16,927
Tessie Dore, 2219 Terre Ruelle, $12,428
Kathy Cox, 1114 Frankie Street, $6,470.00
John Cox, 4105 Northside Road, $9,083
John Edley, 2204 Turnberry St, $19,500
Jason Menard, 3904 Coteau Road, $10,555
Harriet Labauve, 104 Patrick St., $10,457.00
Patrice Fontenot, 2011 Vida Shaw, $12,497
Total Residential - Roof: $189,397
Residential Sheds
Beau Peltier, 5214 E Hwy 90, $7,225
Total Residential - Sheds: $7,225
Residential Pools
Janna Leblanc, 6415 Danielle Rd, $51,050
Jack And Sandra Cooper, 610 Heather Lane, $40,000
Holly And Richard Bonin, 218 Sugar Creek Lane, $55,000
Shawn Duplantis, 204 Michelle Lane, $61,745.00
Steve And Colleen Broussard, 9112 Harold Landry, $68,000
Total Residential - Pools: $275,795
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Betty Ann Trahan, 2611 Railroad Rd, $15,597
Total Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels: $15,597
New Commercial
Arc Of Acadiana Grp Home, 310 Central Avenue, $500,000
Total New - Commercial: $500,000
Commercial: Other
Verizon Tower Site, 708 Coteau Holmes Road, $20,000
Total Commercial - Other: $20,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Cory Comeaux, 6300 Port Rd Lot # 5, $25,000
Octavia Green, 3518 Sugar Mill Rd, $40,000
Ma Patout And Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 4, $25,000
Ma Patout And Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 6, $25,000
Ryan Estis,4604 Avery Island Rd, $6,500
Blake Snoddy, 2315 Valery Rd Lot 4, $5,000
Gerrit Landry, 4207 Patoutville Rd, $16,000
Darlene And Leonard Vaughn, 1415 David Braquet Rd, $80,000
Chance And Kelly Viator, 6517 Loreauville Rd, $41,880
Joseph Antoine, 607 Dugas Rd, $43,000
Donna Studebaker, 1714 New Horizons, Lot 199, $56,050
Total - Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures: $415,930
Grand Total: $2,181,340