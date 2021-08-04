Commercial: New

The Dawg House, 1301 Trotter St, $110,000

Commercial: New — Total: $110,000

Commercial: Remodel

Courtland Potter, 210 E. Main Street, $247, 000

Commercial: Remodel — Total: $247, 000

Commercial: Roof

Bon Creole, 1409 E. St. Peter, $6,000

Thomas Ronsonet, 314 Acadian, $29,000

Community First Bank, 1101 E. Admiral Doyle, $29,000

Commercial: Roof — Total: $234,500

Residential: Fence

Kenneth Hanks, 1722 S. Weeks, $900

Carl Butler, 722 Ann, $3,733

Charles Bartholemey, 2005 Jane, $7,000

Neal Comeaux, 1030 Providence, $2,000

Residential: Fence — Total: $13,673

Residential: Hard Surface

Susan Musso, 1905 Squirrel Run Drive, $10,000

Residential: Hard Surface — Total: $10,000

Residential: New-other

Elvin Menjivar, 406 Bayard, $6,000

Linda Ferritti, 831 Bank Ave, $23,000

Residential: New-other — Total: $29,000

Residential: Remodel

Mike Perry, 200 Taylor, $5,000

Jonas Vanerbilt, 317 Silver $5,500

Rosemary Bernard, 505 Jacob Aly $400

Minh Nguyen, 1126 Weeks, $5,000

Sterling Dore, 1400 Fulton 2, $5,000

Marc Fontenot, 730 Weeks $4,000

Trone Boutte, 1222 Weeks, $3,500

Pham Nguyen, 207 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,000

Nancy Tran, 125 E. St. Peter, $8,000

Jill Romero, 1611, Tanglewood, $6,000

Erin Lahasy, 512 Ashton, $35,000

Beth Comeaux, 204 Pollard, $7, 300

Brenda Lagaux, 125 DeLaSalle, $61,500

Prisilla Butler, 213 Hacker, $5,000

Residential: Remodel — Total $156, 200

Residential: Roof

Triple N Properties, LLC, 406 Arthur, $6,000

Boyd Boutte, 1205 Iberia, $17,000

Patrica Ford, 301 Celeste, $5, 166

Guy Duhon, 314 Wayne, $3,600

Haley Haydel, 112 N. Richelieu, $10,250

Joyce Boyance, 1002 Weeks, $5,500

Thomas Vikan, 149 Rosier, $10, 875

Rick Triviz, 1500 Dehard, $9,760

Autry Berard, 135 Monterey, $6,000

Angie Segura, 613 Exey, $6,600

Theresa Courtois, 5 Duperior Oaks, $21, 600

James Minvielle, 716 Prioux, $10,920

Jimmy Shea, 331 Country Club Drive, $6,250

Phillup Michel, 207 Pollard, $8,900

Allison Henry, 219 Johnson, $6,000

Ricardo Boccanegra, 424 W. Main, $21,000

Lee Kleinpeter, 128 Bank, $30,000

Saul Melancon, 511 E. Santa Clara, $6,490

Donald Akins Jr., 1400 Southport, $6,300

Residential: Roof — Total: $198, 211

Sign: On Premises

Kemper Life, 616 S. Lewis C, $4,000

Novas 605 S. Lewis, $2,182

Laser Kreations & Awards LLC, 1550 E. Admiral Doyle, $250

Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia, $53,000

Custom Aluminium Works, 919 W. Main, $5,000

Sign: On Premises — Total $59,932

Grand Total: $1,062,016

