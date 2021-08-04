Commercial: New
The Dawg House, 1301 Trotter St, $110,000
Commercial: New — Total: $110,000
Commercial: Remodel
Courtland Potter, 210 E. Main Street, $247, 000
Commercial: Remodel — Total: $247, 000
Commercial: Roof
Bon Creole, 1409 E. St. Peter, $6,000
Thomas Ronsonet, 314 Acadian, $29,000
Community First Bank, 1101 E. Admiral Doyle, $29,000
Commercial: Roof — Total: $234,500
Residential: Fence
Kenneth Hanks, 1722 S. Weeks, $900
Carl Butler, 722 Ann, $3,733
Charles Bartholemey, 2005 Jane, $7,000
Neal Comeaux, 1030 Providence, $2,000
Residential: Fence — Total: $13,673
Residential: Hard Surface
Susan Musso, 1905 Squirrel Run Drive, $10,000
Residential: Hard Surface — Total: $10,000
Residential: New-other
Elvin Menjivar, 406 Bayard, $6,000
Linda Ferritti, 831 Bank Ave, $23,000
Residential: New-other — Total: $29,000
Residential: Remodel
Mike Perry, 200 Taylor, $5,000
Jonas Vanerbilt, 317 Silver $5,500
Rosemary Bernard, 505 Jacob Aly $400
Minh Nguyen, 1126 Weeks, $5,000
Sterling Dore, 1400 Fulton 2, $5,000
Marc Fontenot, 730 Weeks $4,000
Trone Boutte, 1222 Weeks, $3,500
Pham Nguyen, 207 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,000
Nancy Tran, 125 E. St. Peter, $8,000
Jill Romero, 1611, Tanglewood, $6,000
Erin Lahasy, 512 Ashton, $35,000
Beth Comeaux, 204 Pollard, $7, 300
Brenda Lagaux, 125 DeLaSalle, $61,500
Prisilla Butler, 213 Hacker, $5,000
Residential: Remodel — Total $156, 200
Residential: Roof
Triple N Properties, LLC, 406 Arthur, $6,000
Boyd Boutte, 1205 Iberia, $17,000
Patrica Ford, 301 Celeste, $5, 166
Guy Duhon, 314 Wayne, $3,600
Haley Haydel, 112 N. Richelieu, $10,250
Joyce Boyance, 1002 Weeks, $5,500
Thomas Vikan, 149 Rosier, $10, 875
Rick Triviz, 1500 Dehard, $9,760
Autry Berard, 135 Monterey, $6,000
Angie Segura, 613 Exey, $6,600
Theresa Courtois, 5 Duperior Oaks, $21, 600
James Minvielle, 716 Prioux, $10,920
Jimmy Shea, 331 Country Club Drive, $6,250
Phillup Michel, 207 Pollard, $8,900
Allison Henry, 219 Johnson, $6,000
Ricardo Boccanegra, 424 W. Main, $21,000
Lee Kleinpeter, 128 Bank, $30,000
Saul Melancon, 511 E. Santa Clara, $6,490
Donald Akins Jr., 1400 Southport, $6,300
Residential: Roof — Total: $198, 211
Sign: On Premises
Kemper Life, 616 S. Lewis C, $4,000
Novas 605 S. Lewis, $2,182
Laser Kreations & Awards LLC, 1550 E. Admiral Doyle, $250
Essanee Theater, 126 Iberia, $53,000
Custom Aluminium Works, 919 W. Main, $5,000
Sign: On Premises — Total $59,932
Grand Total: $1,062,016