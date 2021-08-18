City of New iberia Permits

July, 2021

New Residential Homes

Dana Judice, 5605 Sugar Oaks Rd, $60,000

Dylan Boudreaux, 1003 Bayou To Bayou Rd, $250,000

Nancy Bonin, 3304, Tasha, $226,200

New Residential Homes Toal: $476,200

Residential Other

Kelly & Joshua Moore, 514 Candleglow Dr, $500

Robert Romero, 2002 Coteau Rd, $245,198

Sunny Bertrand, 610 Gaubert, $347,568.78

Residential Other Total: $593,266.78

Res. Add/Renovations

Anthony Hypolite, 3410 Loreauville Road, $5,470

Devin Moore, 4702 Plantation Village Lot 80, $5,000

Res. Add/Renovations Total: 10,470

Residential Roof

Warren Boutte, 6000 E Hwy 90, $11,365

Gladys Delcambre, 5713 Sanford St, $5,692

Monique Romero, 1802 Kildare St, $11,870

Nicole Boutte, 4319 Faith Dr, $8,806.65

Roy Williams, 7412 Sugarhill Rd, $26,484.32

Bryce Reed, 4317 Northside Rd, $8,393.32

Joseph Mann, 906 Bonnet St., $12,160

Residential Roof Total: $84,771.29

Other Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Warren And Alyssa Bodin, 715 Belle Place Olivier, $ 11,000

Lorraine & Damon Gay, 5113 Estis Rd, $214,850

Jeff Derouen, 4505 Freetown Rd, $10,000

Lawrence Braud, 7505 Chastant Rd, $124,897.50

Other Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $360,747.50

New Commercial Construction

Dollar General #23139, 2403 Jane St, $475,000

New Commercial Construction Total: $475,000

Commercial Other

Atc Delcambre, 9816 Twin Port Rd Lot 6, $15,000

Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane, $123,000

Commercial Other Total: $138,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures

Collin Bonin, 6815 Coteau Road, $88,424

Belinda James, 4110 Willowbend Dr, $500

Patricia Reaux, 7616 E Admiral Otle Dr, $82,164.94

Joe Richard, 4619 Old La 25 Lot 28, $2,500

Markita Sereal, 3803 Zip Lane Lot 29, $500

Vickie Leblanc, 2611 Myers Rd, $20,000

Jordan Scott, 5007 Brian Blvd, 39898.76

Tami Bourque, 1714 New Horizon Dr Lot 114, $75,312

Destiny Romero, 4507 K & K Dr, $21,000

Stephen Freyou, 1214 Suard Rd, $17,416.89

Mj Gerard, 1714 New Horizon Dr Lot 46, $70,000

Danasia Benoit, 4702 Plantation Village Lot 86, $90,332.02

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $$508,048.61

Grand Total: $2,706,504.18

