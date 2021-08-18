Building permits: NEW IBERIA Aug 18, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. City of New iberia PermitsJuly, 2021New Residential HomesDana Judice, 5605 Sugar Oaks Rd, $60,000Dylan Boudreaux, 1003 Bayou To Bayou Rd, $250,000Nancy Bonin, 3304, Tasha, $226,200New Residential Homes Toal: $476,200Residential OtherKelly & Joshua Moore, 514 Candleglow Dr, $500Robert Romero, 2002 Coteau Rd, $245,198Sunny Bertrand, 610 Gaubert, $347,568.78Residential Other Total: $593,266.78Res. Add/RenovationsAnthony Hypolite, 3410 Loreauville Road, $5,470Devin Moore, 4702 Plantation Village Lot 80, $5,000Res. Add/Renovations Total: 10,470Residential RoofWarren Boutte, 6000 E Hwy 90, $11,365Gladys Delcambre, 5713 Sanford St, $5,692Monique Romero, 1802 Kildare St, $11,870Nicole Boutte, 4319 Faith Dr, $8,806.65Roy Williams, 7412 Sugarhill Rd, $26,484.32Bryce Reed, 4317 Northside Rd, $8,393.32Joseph Mann, 906 Bonnet St., $12,160Residential Roof Total: $84,771.29Other Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar PanelsWarren And Alyssa Bodin, 715 Belle Place Olivier, $ 11,000Lorraine & Damon Gay, 5113 Estis Rd, $214,850Jeff Derouen, 4505 Freetown Rd, $10,000Lawrence Braud, 7505 Chastant Rd, $124,897.50Other Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $360,747.50New Commercial ConstructionDollar General #23139, 2403 Jane St, $475,000New Commercial Construction Total: $475,000Commercial OtherAtc Delcambre, 9816 Twin Port Rd Lot 6, $15,000Holy Family Cemetery Mausoleum, 2807 Curtis Lane, $123,000Commercial Other Total: $138,000Mobile Homes / Moveable StructuresCollin Bonin, 6815 Coteau Road, $88,424Belinda James, 4110 Willowbend Dr, $500Patricia Reaux, 7616 E Admiral Otle Dr, $82,164.94Joe Richard, 4619 Old La 25 Lot 28, $2,500Markita Sereal, 3803 Zip Lane Lot 29, $500Vickie Leblanc, 2611 Myers Rd, $20,000Jordan Scott, 5007 Brian Blvd, 39898.76Tami Bourque, 1714 New Horizon Dr Lot 114, $75,312Destiny Romero, 4507 K & K Dr, $21,000Stephen Freyou, 1214 Suard Rd, $17,416.89Mj Gerard, 1714 New Horizon Dr Lot 46, $70,000Danasia Benoit, 4702 Plantation Village Lot 86, $90,332.02Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $$508,048.61Grand Total: $2,706,504.18 Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Village Building Industry Roof Danasia Benoit Warren Boutte Mobile Home Structures Renovation Load comments Most Popular UPDATE: Woman in custody in Lydia Veterans Memorial hit-and-run crash Herby Pourciau A century of caring: the doctors Dauterive DO YOU REMEMBER: Charlsie Maturin: athlete, coach, advocate Blast from the past with 80s-themed awards event Donald Blue Victim in fatal shooting at Shreveport hotel Identified LeLeux Romero grateful for Olympic experience Fete Dieu du Teche celebrated Sunday Lori Aucoin Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit