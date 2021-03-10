City Of New Iberia Permits

February 2021

Commercial: Addition

A Little Touch of Love, 209 W. Pershing, $8,000

Total - Commercial Addition: $8,000

Commercial: Remodel

Gougenheim, 101 W. Main, $35,000

Total - Commercial Remodel: $35,000

Commercial: Roof

A Little Touch of Love, 209 W. Pershing, $10,000

Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia, $402,700

Total - Commercial Roof: $412,700

Residential: Addition

Tyler Barras, 2017 Squirrel Run, $10,000

George Moore, 845 W. St. Peter, $12,000

Alfred Lamperez, 722 Iberia, $115,169

Total - Residential Addition: $137,169

Residential: Fence

Craig Bowen, 518 Copper, $5,000

Total - Residential Fence: $5,000

Residential: Hard Surface

Charles Begnaud, 1404 Old Jeanerette Road, $48,000

Total - Residential Hard Surface: $48,000

Residential: New/Other

Daniel Wolf, 512 Everette, $5,000

Total - Residential New/Other: $5,000

Residential: Pool

Warren Louviere, 1615 Tanglewood, $40,900

Total - Residential Pool: $40,900

Residential: Remodel

Annette Callagain, 632 Rue De Drille, $8,700

Helen Harrison, 909 Field, $3,000

Sharon Broussard, 503 S. Lasalle, $6,047

Faith Williams, 811 Daspit $10,000

Freddie DeCourt, 401 Loreauville Road, $70,250

Patrick Isham, 921 Parkview, $5,000

Eric Armentor Jr., 415 Wildwood Drive, $8,400

Total - Residential Remodel: $111,397

Residential: Roof

Mary Gary, 1516 St. Jude, $7,296

Leon Minvielle, 5 Shadows Bend, $21,771

Renee Simon, 1810 Squirrel Run Drive, $12,300

Andrew Clark, 2834 Teal, $6,700

Genevieve Comeaux, 400 Dodson, $4,700

Blue Ribbon Rentals, 512 Daigre, $5,100

Fred Wesley, 752 Rosalie, $3,125

Vorachith Lathaphasavang, 937 Roberta, $10,000

Annette Lopez, 1708 S. Gibbs Lane, $10,400

Blue Diamond, 1419 Iberia, $4,500

Darrell Hebert, 110 Doris, $11,125

Willie Jefferson, 720 S. Lasalle, $8,000

Darrell Hebert, 311 Bayard, $7,275

Samuel Allen, 110 S. Lasalle, $9,100

Cynthia Kern, 1703 Walnut, $13,458

Denise Broussard, 1038 Iberia, $3,900

Vita Bernard, 402 Azalea, $8,275

Aaron Lahasky, 909 Daspit, $6,800

Allison Pope, 914 Dartez, $7,500

Paul Romero, 305 Donald, $7,045

Dillan Lopez, 307 Oak St., $6,645

Ricky Verret, 1712 Iberia, $4,070

Charlene Duhon, 410 Rouly, $3,500

Mike Lasalle, 515 McIlhenny, $3,000

Edie Bonvillien, 301 Donald, $4,985

L. O. Broussard, 7 Duperior Oaks, $20,000

Ricky Verret, 1712 Julia, $3,085

Josie Justilien, 224 Guadalupe, $5,755

Paulette Lewis, 127 Carter, $15,950

Eric slowik, 202 Santa Ines, $8,000

Frian Lafonte, 501 Juarez, $6,500

Dale Ragas, 110 N. Richelieu, $10,000

Total - Residential Roof: $259,860

Sign: On Premises

Crawfish & Geaux, 516 S. Lewis, $3,590

First Horizon, 1120 Jefferson Terrace, $105,300

First Horizon, 403 N. Lewis, $46,500

Bi-Lo Supermarket, 207 N. Lewis, $20,070

Total - Sign On Premises: $175,460

Grand Total: $1,241,136

