City Of New Iberia Permits
February 2021
Commercial: Addition
A Little Touch of Love, 209 W. Pershing, $8,000
Total - Commercial Addition: $8,000
Commercial: Remodel
Gougenheim, 101 W. Main, $35,000
Total - Commercial Remodel: $35,000
Commercial: Roof
A Little Touch of Love, 209 W. Pershing, $10,000
Iberia Parish Courthouse, 300 Iberia, $402,700
Total - Commercial Roof: $412,700
Residential: Addition
Tyler Barras, 2017 Squirrel Run, $10,000
George Moore, 845 W. St. Peter, $12,000
Alfred Lamperez, 722 Iberia, $115,169
Total - Residential Addition: $137,169
Residential: Fence
Craig Bowen, 518 Copper, $5,000
Total - Residential Fence: $5,000
Residential: Hard Surface
Charles Begnaud, 1404 Old Jeanerette Road, $48,000
Total - Residential Hard Surface: $48,000
Residential: New/Other
Daniel Wolf, 512 Everette, $5,000
Total - Residential New/Other: $5,000
Residential: Pool
Warren Louviere, 1615 Tanglewood, $40,900
Total - Residential Pool: $40,900
Residential: Remodel
Annette Callagain, 632 Rue De Drille, $8,700
Helen Harrison, 909 Field, $3,000
Sharon Broussard, 503 S. Lasalle, $6,047
Faith Williams, 811 Daspit $10,000
Freddie DeCourt, 401 Loreauville Road, $70,250
Patrick Isham, 921 Parkview, $5,000
Eric Armentor Jr., 415 Wildwood Drive, $8,400
Total - Residential Remodel: $111,397
Residential: Roof
Mary Gary, 1516 St. Jude, $7,296
Leon Minvielle, 5 Shadows Bend, $21,771
Renee Simon, 1810 Squirrel Run Drive, $12,300
Andrew Clark, 2834 Teal, $6,700
Genevieve Comeaux, 400 Dodson, $4,700
Blue Ribbon Rentals, 512 Daigre, $5,100
Fred Wesley, 752 Rosalie, $3,125
Vorachith Lathaphasavang, 937 Roberta, $10,000
Annette Lopez, 1708 S. Gibbs Lane, $10,400
Blue Diamond, 1419 Iberia, $4,500
Darrell Hebert, 110 Doris, $11,125
Willie Jefferson, 720 S. Lasalle, $8,000
Darrell Hebert, 311 Bayard, $7,275
Samuel Allen, 110 S. Lasalle, $9,100
Cynthia Kern, 1703 Walnut, $13,458
Denise Broussard, 1038 Iberia, $3,900
Vita Bernard, 402 Azalea, $8,275
Aaron Lahasky, 909 Daspit, $6,800
Allison Pope, 914 Dartez, $7,500
Paul Romero, 305 Donald, $7,045
Dillan Lopez, 307 Oak St., $6,645
Ricky Verret, 1712 Iberia, $4,070
Charlene Duhon, 410 Rouly, $3,500
Mike Lasalle, 515 McIlhenny, $3,000
Edie Bonvillien, 301 Donald, $4,985
L. O. Broussard, 7 Duperior Oaks, $20,000
Ricky Verret, 1712 Julia, $3,085
Josie Justilien, 224 Guadalupe, $5,755
Paulette Lewis, 127 Carter, $15,950
Eric slowik, 202 Santa Ines, $8,000
Frian Lafonte, 501 Juarez, $6,500
Dale Ragas, 110 N. Richelieu, $10,000
Total - Residential Roof: $259,860
Sign: On Premises
Crawfish & Geaux, 516 S. Lewis, $3,590
First Horizon, 1120 Jefferson Terrace, $105,300
First Horizon, 403 N. Lewis, $46,500
Bi-Lo Supermarket, 207 N. Lewis, $20,070
Total - Sign On Premises: $175,460
Grand Total: $1,241,136