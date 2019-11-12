City of New Iberia Permits
October 2019
Commercial: Demolition
Preston Guillot, 926 E. Main, $45,000
Total Commercial: Demolition - $45,000
Commercial: Remodel
Dynamic Orthotic Services, 1110 E. Main, $40,000
Auto Zone, 633 E. Admiral Doyle, $12,000
MDC Office, 116 W. Washington, $20,000
Bridget Fisher, 712 S. Lewis, $5,000
Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1201 Parkview, $7,580
Total Commercial: Remodel - $84,580
Commercial: Roof
Todd Gregory, 819 Briarwood, $9,000
St. Mary Magdalene Apts, 712 Bayard, $45,000
Commercial: Roof - $54,000
Residential: Addition
Paula Pellerin, 1404 S. Patout, $14,000
Patricia Molaire, 106 Myrtle Oak, $40,000
Total Residential: Addition - $54,000
Residential: Fence
Carolyn Ware, 1323 Iberia, $4,500
Christine Kingston, 1101 Loreauville, $5,450
Total Residential: Fence - $9,950
Residential: New
Phillip Faulk, 115 Eagles Nest, $516,000
Total Residential: New - 516,000
Residential: New-Other
Ron Segura, 616 Terrell Court, $30,000
Total Residential: New-Other - $30,000
Residential: Remodel
Robert Adams, 1039 Iberia, 60,000
Phillip Hardy, 1505 Howard, $35,000
Tanya Scott, 524 E. Main, $5,000
Patricia Crisman, 206 San Jose, $29,930
Laderical Wagner, 416 Iberia, $12,500
David Lee, 682 Park, $3,500
BG Realty, 921 Oak, $160,000
Jairus Joseph, 715 Henshaw, $5,000
TP Family Builders, 709 Victory, $66,178
Fred Turner, 510 Loreauville, $25,000
Bobby Fontenot, 508 Albert, 4,200
Michelle Phillips, 503 McIlhenny, $13,500
Total Residential: Remodel - $419,808
Residential: Roof
Trisha Reich, 800 Vicnaire, $11,500
Kirk Latiolais, 103 Joliet, $12,200
Shane Romero, 438 E. Main, $12,000
Darren Stroud, 837 Bank, $9,500
Edwin Guilbeaux, 518 St. Mary, $5,000
Bart Romero, 2804 Teal, $12,000
Max Buteaux, 512 Ashton, $6,487
Mac Reed, 709 Evergreen, $11,894
Marlene Mouton, 700 Emmeline, $18,859
Goldie Landry, 203 Dahlia, $11.044
Patrick Burke, 1700 Loreauville, $29,000
Harvey Charpentier, 401 Azalea, $15,000
Mary Dugas, 339 Country Club, $4,200
John Lee, 801 Vicnaire, $7,812
Mike Stockstill, 702 Loreauville, $11,000
Frank Romero, 1007 Loreauville, $14,500
Raders Rental, 318 N. Landry, $5,300
Brenda Eddie, 415 Bayard, $12,900
Audry Castex, 1220 Fulton, $9,000
Sam Daily, 126 E. Dale, $5,200
Tessie Bush, 503 Magnolia, $6,200
Linda Gonsoulin, 409 S. Lewis, $7,000
Melvin Oubre, 100 Juarez, $3,700
Donna Semar, 510 Oak Manor, $15,085
Charlene Picheloup, 138 Loreauville, $16,172
Mike Mahoney, 1203 W. St. Peter, $10,900
Bernard Studio, 304 Dahlia, $4,000
Donald Stockstill, 726 Evergreen, $23,000
DSL Holdings, 715 LeRoy, $5,000
Neeley Falgout, 407 Wayne, $8,000
Jack Abney, 103 E. Santa Clara, $6,000
Percy Comeaux, 106 W. Tampico, $4,250
Shelia Molbert, 18 Oak, $10,000
Total Residential: Roof - $343,073
Sign: On Premises
Catholic High School, 1301 Delasalle, $13,000
Sugarland Auto Sales, 1603 Center, $3,000
Viators Drive In, 1403 Hopkins, $3,500
Woodforest National Bank, 1205 E. Admiral Doyle, $3,573
Total Sign: On Premises - $23,073
Grand Total - $1,579,484