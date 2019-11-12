City of New Iberia Permits

October 2019

Commercial: Demolition

Preston Guillot, 926 E. Main, $45,000

Total Commercial: Demolition - $45,000

Commercial: Remodel

Dynamic Orthotic Services, 1110 E. Main, $40,000

Auto Zone, 633 E. Admiral Doyle, $12,000

MDC Office, 116 W. Washington, $20,000

Bridget Fisher, 712 S. Lewis, $5,000

Walmart Neighborhood Market, 1201 Parkview, $7,580

Total Commercial: Remodel - $84,580

Commercial: Roof

Todd Gregory, 819 Briarwood, $9,000

St. Mary Magdalene Apts, 712 Bayard, $45,000

Commercial: Roof - $54,000

Residential: Addition

Paula Pellerin, 1404 S. Patout, $14,000

Patricia Molaire, 106 Myrtle Oak, $40,000

Total Residential: Addition - $54,000

Residential: Fence

Carolyn Ware, 1323 Iberia, $4,500

Christine Kingston, 1101 Loreauville, $5,450

Total Residential: Fence - $9,950

Residential: New

Phillip Faulk, 115 Eagles Nest, $516,000

Total Residential: New - 516,000

Residential: New-Other

Ron Segura, 616 Terrell Court, $30,000

Total Residential: New-Other - $30,000

Residential: Remodel

Robert Adams, 1039 Iberia, 60,000

Phillip Hardy, 1505 Howard, $35,000

Tanya Scott, 524 E. Main, $5,000

Patricia Crisman, 206 San Jose, $29,930

Laderical Wagner, 416 Iberia, $12,500

David Lee, 682 Park, $3,500

BG Realty, 921 Oak, $160,000

Jairus Joseph, 715 Henshaw, $5,000

TP Family Builders, 709 Victory, $66,178

Fred Turner, 510 Loreauville, $25,000

Bobby Fontenot, 508 Albert, 4,200

Michelle Phillips, 503 McIlhenny, $13,500

Total Residential: Remodel - $419,808

Residential: Roof

Trisha Reich, 800 Vicnaire, $11,500

Kirk Latiolais, 103 Joliet, $12,200

Shane Romero, 438 E. Main, $12,000

Darren Stroud, 837 Bank, $9,500

Edwin Guilbeaux, 518 St. Mary, $5,000

Bart Romero, 2804 Teal, $12,000

Max Buteaux, 512 Ashton, $6,487

Mac Reed, 709 Evergreen, $11,894

Marlene Mouton, 700 Emmeline, $18,859

Goldie Landry, 203 Dahlia, $11.044

Patrick Burke, 1700 Loreauville, $29,000

Harvey Charpentier, 401 Azalea, $15,000

Mary Dugas, 339 Country Club, $4,200

John Lee, 801 Vicnaire, $7,812

Mike Stockstill, 702 Loreauville, $11,000

Frank Romero, 1007 Loreauville, $14,500

Raders Rental, 318 N. Landry, $5,300

Brenda Eddie, 415 Bayard, $12,900

Audry Castex, 1220 Fulton, $9,000

Sam Daily, 126 E. Dale, $5,200

Tessie Bush, 503 Magnolia, $6,200

Linda Gonsoulin, 409 S. Lewis, $7,000

Melvin Oubre, 100 Juarez, $3,700

Donna Semar, 510 Oak Manor, $15,085

Charlene Picheloup, 138 Loreauville, $16,172

Mike Mahoney, 1203 W. St. Peter, $10,900

Bernard Studio, 304 Dahlia, $4,000

Donald Stockstill, 726 Evergreen, $23,000

DSL Holdings, 715 LeRoy, $5,000

Neeley Falgout, 407 Wayne, $8,000

Jack Abney, 103 E. Santa Clara, $6,000

Percy Comeaux, 106 W. Tampico, $4,250

Shelia Molbert, 18 Oak, $10,000

Total Residential: Roof - $343,073

Sign: On Premises

Catholic High School, 1301 Delasalle, $13,000

Sugarland Auto Sales, 1603 Center, $3,000

Viators Drive In, 1403 Hopkins, $3,500

Woodforest National Bank, 1205 E. Admiral Doyle, $3,573

Total Sign: On Premises - $23,073

Grand Total - $1,579,484

