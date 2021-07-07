New Residential: Homes

Lily Montgomery, 105 Central Avenue, $120,000

Lily Montgomery, 109 Central Avenue, $120,000

Joh Byrom, 5112 W Old Spanish Trail, $560,000

James Defelice, 1017 Ed Broussard Rd, $250,000

Total New Residential — Homes: $1,050,000

Res. Add/Renovations

Samuel Breaux, 6110 Norris Rd, $5,000

Total Residential. Add/Renovations: $5,000

Residential Roof

Sybil Hebert, 312 East Dr, $6,500

Gary Joseph, 2910 Schwing Rd, $25,000

Kathy Melancon, 216 Frisby S., $8,700

Rickey Redmond, 2903 Old Jeanerette Rd, $5,122

Melissa Ash, 1318 Dillard St, $5,268.91

Jessica Walet, 10816 Old Jeanerette Road, $15,000

Norbert Lejeune Jr, 4511 Daspit Rd, $9,500

Steve Leblanc, 607 Orange Grove, $10,722

Toby Bailey, 409 Interlude Road, $11,400

Lee Leblanc, 4317 Loreauville Rd, $46,165

Total Residential — Roof: $143,377.91

Residential Sheds

John Menard, 2814 Schwing Rd, $16,000

Marc Coco, 2004 Crochet Rd, $30,785

Total Residential — Sheds: $46,785

Residential Pools

Amanda Bourgoyne, 1912 Adeline Dr, $58,639.63

Total Residential — Pools: $58,639.63

Commercial Other

Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, $598,900.00

Leblanc Iberia Nissan, 2417 W Hwy 90, $3,063.74

T Mobile Tower Site, 9816 Twin Port Rd Lot 6, $15,000

Sign Ad, 3718 Hwy 14, $45,000

Total Commercial — Other: $661,963.74

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures

Ben Kelone, 5018 Dolze Guillotte, $3,500

Jennifer Cassisa, 5414 E Admiral Doyle Dr Lot 2, $67,900

Ma Patout & Sons, 1406 Sidney Blanchard Rd, $25,000

Ma Patout & Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 5, $25,000

Ma Patout & Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 9, $25,000

Manichanh Chanthavixay, 2911 Coteau Rd Lot 9, $49,037.11

Diane Gisclar, 414 Orleans Ave, $62,604.08

Kelsey Boudreaux, 2911 Coteau Rd Lot 11, $75,383.09

Rebecca Thibodeaux, 4607 Eraste Hebert Rd, $500

Zachary Trahan, 7417 Leleux, $25,000

Tisha Owens, 1812 N Freyou Rd, $125,000

Terry Joseph, 2604 Claude Leblanc Rd, $74,632

Gerard Olivier, 4207 Patoutville Rd Lot 7, $41,215.78

Devon Moore, 4702 Plantation Village, $40,000

Scott Parks, 314 Rue Degravelle Lot C, $80,156.23

Artis Harris, 1502 Switzer Lane, $132,000

Jonathon Polk, 201 Vital Rd, $125,280

Deborah Ruiz, 13118 Rodrigue Rd, $30,000

Andrea Willis, 5613 Northside Rd, $15,000

Total Mobile Homes — Moveable Structures:$1,022,208.29

Grand Total: $2,990,974.57

