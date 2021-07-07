New Residential: Homes
Lily Montgomery, 105 Central Avenue, $120,000
Lily Montgomery, 109 Central Avenue, $120,000
Joh Byrom, 5112 W Old Spanish Trail, $560,000
James Defelice, 1017 Ed Broussard Rd, $250,000
Total New Residential — Homes: $1,050,000
Res. Add/Renovations
Samuel Breaux, 6110 Norris Rd, $5,000
Total Residential. Add/Renovations: $5,000
Residential Roof
Sybil Hebert, 312 East Dr, $6,500
Gary Joseph, 2910 Schwing Rd, $25,000
Kathy Melancon, 216 Frisby S., $8,700
Rickey Redmond, 2903 Old Jeanerette Rd, $5,122
Melissa Ash, 1318 Dillard St, $5,268.91
Jessica Walet, 10816 Old Jeanerette Road, $15,000
Norbert Lejeune Jr, 4511 Daspit Rd, $9,500
Steve Leblanc, 607 Orange Grove, $10,722
Toby Bailey, 409 Interlude Road, $11,400
Lee Leblanc, 4317 Loreauville Rd, $46,165
Total Residential — Roof: $143,377.91
Residential Sheds
John Menard, 2814 Schwing Rd, $16,000
Marc Coco, 2004 Crochet Rd, $30,785
Total Residential — Sheds: $46,785
Residential Pools
Amanda Bourgoyne, 1912 Adeline Dr, $58,639.63
Total Residential — Pools: $58,639.63
Commercial Other
Holy Family Cemetery, 2807 Curtis Lane, $598,900.00
Leblanc Iberia Nissan, 2417 W Hwy 90, $3,063.74
T Mobile Tower Site, 9816 Twin Port Rd Lot 6, $15,000
Sign Ad, 3718 Hwy 14, $45,000
Total Commercial — Other: $661,963.74
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Ben Kelone, 5018 Dolze Guillotte, $3,500
Jennifer Cassisa, 5414 E Admiral Doyle Dr Lot 2, $67,900
Ma Patout & Sons, 1406 Sidney Blanchard Rd, $25,000
Ma Patout & Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 5, $25,000
Ma Patout & Sons, 2800 J Patout Burns Rd Lot 9, $25,000
Manichanh Chanthavixay, 2911 Coteau Rd Lot 9, $49,037.11
Diane Gisclar, 414 Orleans Ave, $62,604.08
Kelsey Boudreaux, 2911 Coteau Rd Lot 11, $75,383.09
Rebecca Thibodeaux, 4607 Eraste Hebert Rd, $500
Zachary Trahan, 7417 Leleux, $25,000
Tisha Owens, 1812 N Freyou Rd, $125,000
Terry Joseph, 2604 Claude Leblanc Rd, $74,632
Gerard Olivier, 4207 Patoutville Rd Lot 7, $41,215.78
Devon Moore, 4702 Plantation Village, $40,000
Scott Parks, 314 Rue Degravelle Lot C, $80,156.23
Artis Harris, 1502 Switzer Lane, $132,000
Jonathon Polk, 201 Vital Rd, $125,280
Deborah Ruiz, 13118 Rodrigue Rd, $30,000
Andrea Willis, 5613 Northside Rd, $15,000
Total Mobile Homes — Moveable Structures:$1,022,208.29
Grand Total: $2,990,974.57