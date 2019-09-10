City of New Iberia Permits

August 2019

Commercial: Fence

Fremin Properties, 399 W. Admiral Doyle, $12,500

Total Commercial: Fence - $12,500

Commercial: Hard Surface

Joey Zagar, 104 Darcey, $12,000

Total Commercial: Hard Surface - $12,000

Commercial: Remodel

JAM Clark Holdings, 1833 E. Main, $7,000

Squirrel Run Apts., 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail, $5,000

Deco Properties, 247 W. St. Peter, $15,000

Torrido Village, 910 E. Main, $25,000

Joey Zagar, 104 Darcey, $30,000

Iberia Parish School Board, 1103 Daspit, $30,000

Total Commercial: Remodel - $112,000

Commercial: Roof

Dr. Donald Harris, 605 Rue DeBrille, $10,646

Delta World Tire, 1737 Center, $50,000

Commercial: Roof - $60,646

Residential: Fence

Lisa Danos, 303 W. Santa Clara, $7,500

Danny DeRouen, 302 Weldon, $3,400

Total Residential: Fence - $10,900

Residential: New

Gulotta Enterprises, 813-815 Bayard, $200,000

Kristie Mitchell, 30 Shadows Bend, $579,480

San Jose Properties, 1603 Dehart A-F, $420,000

Total Residential: New - $1,199,480

Residential: New-Other

Frank Kidd Jr., 1604 French, $10,000

Total Residential: New-Other - $10,000

Residential: Remodel

Ron Bernard, 609 Lee, $5,000

Ovide Buteaux, 805 E. Santa Clara, $19,590

Mark Bourque, 1305 S. Patout, $15,551

Willie Mae Vallaire, 906 Yvonne, $60,024

Enterprise Investment Group, 915 Ann, $3,700

Molly Provost, 119 Wana C, $3,000

Connie Menard, 801 Oak, $10,000

Barbara Frederick, 227 Colgin, $5,000

Brianna Batiste, 822 W. St. Peter, $12,194

Darnika Richards, 726 Myrtis, $5,000

NR Rentals, 818 Julia, $13,000

Bryson Hypolite, 722 Mary, $3,117

Dolores Godoy, 804 E. Pershing, $5,000

Jefferson Terrace Properties, 705 Maumus, $7,000

Jefferson Terrace Properties, 157 Duperior, $15,000

McKinnis Armstrong, 304 W. Santa Clara, $23,700

Maxine Gonsoulin, 704 Evergreen, $50,000

Total Residential: Remodel - $255,876

Residential: Roof

Mac Stearns, 14 Shadows Bend, $16,948

Betty Halphen, 10 Oak Bend, $17,270

Adriane Robbins, 211 Dahlia, $5,282

William Regard, 507 Evergreen, $10,000

Ronnie Cleary, 117 Evangeline, $9,451

Michael Mouhot, 711 Emmeline, $11,026

Sidney Schexnayder, 221 Woodland, $4,550

Sidney Schexnayder, 250 Woodland, $5,550

Joshua Norman, 428 S. Evangeline, $9,600

Ruth Fontenot, 600 Evergreen, $10,000

Katie Hebert, 109 LeMaire, $4,300

Wayne McNeese, 1705 Walnut, $9,900

Joseph Doumit, 1301 W. Main, $9,500

Andy Milazzo, 2419 Palmland, $14,939

Rene Phillips, 631 W. Pershing, $4,300

Keith Oliva, 606 Astor Place, $15,000

Tommy Halphen, 4 Oak Bend, $12,000

Michael Trahan, 704 Oak Manor, $23,037

Perry Bonin, 1519 Elm, $11,745

Margaret Suit, 146 Plantation, $13,187

Jill Mahoney, 414 Arthur, $5,100

Jill Mahoney, 412 Arthur, $5,100

John Hebert, 1112 E. Main, $3,000

Frank Stoltz, 210 Trotter, $3,500

Kurt Rivet, 620 Center, $7,644

Josh Dupuis, 503 Vicnaire, $8,743

Greg Champagne, 1513 Elm, $8,700

John Broussard, 614 Daspit, $8,230

Allen Conner, 604 Robertson, $5,200

Jude Desomeaux, 227 Edgewater, $6,000

Jim Mahoney, 1004 Oak, $5,723

Frank Romero, 504 Allen, $13,065

Julie Romero, 713 Angers, $8,700

Johnathan Plaisance, 427 S. Iberia, $12,950

Winston Copell, 1412 S. Patout, $9,002

Thomas Parr, 16020 Southwood, $10,455

Sandra Viator, 1511 Walnut, $18,616

Angela Melancon, 143 Rosier, $3,600

Angel Reaux, 505 Astor Place, $10,000

Mark Pharr, 500 Oak Manor, $17,000

Sally McGee, 171 Eckart, $8,525

Alex Wazenkewitz, 307 Dodson, $6,000

Michelle Scott, 1416 Southport, $8,000

David Landry, 120 E. Washington, $7,793

Stephen LaHasky, 1620 Elm, $12,500

Tony St. Upery, 1602 Providence, $9,431

Rader Rentals, 203 Lee, $5,000

Total Residential: Roof - $445,162

Sign: On Premises

United Credit, 1119 Center, $3,000

Total Sign: On Premises - $3,000

Grand Total - $2,121,564

