City of New Iberia Permits
August 2019
Commercial: Fence
Fremin Properties, 399 W. Admiral Doyle, $12,500
Total Commercial: Fence - $12,500
Commercial: Hard Surface
Joey Zagar, 104 Darcey, $12,000
Total Commercial: Hard Surface - $12,000
Commercial: Remodel
JAM Clark Holdings, 1833 E. Main, $7,000
Squirrel Run Apts., 2118 W. Old Spanish Trail, $5,000
Deco Properties, 247 W. St. Peter, $15,000
Torrido Village, 910 E. Main, $25,000
Joey Zagar, 104 Darcey, $30,000
Iberia Parish School Board, 1103 Daspit, $30,000
Total Commercial: Remodel - $112,000
Commercial: Roof
Dr. Donald Harris, 605 Rue DeBrille, $10,646
Delta World Tire, 1737 Center, $50,000
Commercial: Roof - $60,646
Residential: Fence
Lisa Danos, 303 W. Santa Clara, $7,500
Danny DeRouen, 302 Weldon, $3,400
Total Residential: Fence - $10,900
Residential: New
Gulotta Enterprises, 813-815 Bayard, $200,000
Kristie Mitchell, 30 Shadows Bend, $579,480
San Jose Properties, 1603 Dehart A-F, $420,000
Total Residential: New - $1,199,480
Residential: New-Other
Frank Kidd Jr., 1604 French, $10,000
Total Residential: New-Other - $10,000
Residential: Remodel
Ron Bernard, 609 Lee, $5,000
Ovide Buteaux, 805 E. Santa Clara, $19,590
Mark Bourque, 1305 S. Patout, $15,551
Willie Mae Vallaire, 906 Yvonne, $60,024
Enterprise Investment Group, 915 Ann, $3,700
Molly Provost, 119 Wana C, $3,000
Connie Menard, 801 Oak, $10,000
Barbara Frederick, 227 Colgin, $5,000
Brianna Batiste, 822 W. St. Peter, $12,194
Darnika Richards, 726 Myrtis, $5,000
NR Rentals, 818 Julia, $13,000
Bryson Hypolite, 722 Mary, $3,117
Dolores Godoy, 804 E. Pershing, $5,000
Jefferson Terrace Properties, 705 Maumus, $7,000
Jefferson Terrace Properties, 157 Duperior, $15,000
McKinnis Armstrong, 304 W. Santa Clara, $23,700
Maxine Gonsoulin, 704 Evergreen, $50,000
Total Residential: Remodel - $255,876
Residential: Roof
Mac Stearns, 14 Shadows Bend, $16,948
Betty Halphen, 10 Oak Bend, $17,270
Adriane Robbins, 211 Dahlia, $5,282
William Regard, 507 Evergreen, $10,000
Ronnie Cleary, 117 Evangeline, $9,451
Michael Mouhot, 711 Emmeline, $11,026
Sidney Schexnayder, 221 Woodland, $4,550
Sidney Schexnayder, 250 Woodland, $5,550
Joshua Norman, 428 S. Evangeline, $9,600
Ruth Fontenot, 600 Evergreen, $10,000
Katie Hebert, 109 LeMaire, $4,300
Wayne McNeese, 1705 Walnut, $9,900
Joseph Doumit, 1301 W. Main, $9,500
Andy Milazzo, 2419 Palmland, $14,939
Rene Phillips, 631 W. Pershing, $4,300
Keith Oliva, 606 Astor Place, $15,000
Tommy Halphen, 4 Oak Bend, $12,000
Michael Trahan, 704 Oak Manor, $23,037
Perry Bonin, 1519 Elm, $11,745
Margaret Suit, 146 Plantation, $13,187
Jill Mahoney, 414 Arthur, $5,100
Jill Mahoney, 412 Arthur, $5,100
John Hebert, 1112 E. Main, $3,000
Frank Stoltz, 210 Trotter, $3,500
Kurt Rivet, 620 Center, $7,644
Josh Dupuis, 503 Vicnaire, $8,743
Greg Champagne, 1513 Elm, $8,700
John Broussard, 614 Daspit, $8,230
Allen Conner, 604 Robertson, $5,200
Jude Desomeaux, 227 Edgewater, $6,000
Jim Mahoney, 1004 Oak, $5,723
Frank Romero, 504 Allen, $13,065
Julie Romero, 713 Angers, $8,700
Johnathan Plaisance, 427 S. Iberia, $12,950
Winston Copell, 1412 S. Patout, $9,002
Thomas Parr, 16020 Southwood, $10,455
Sandra Viator, 1511 Walnut, $18,616
Angela Melancon, 143 Rosier, $3,600
Angel Reaux, 505 Astor Place, $10,000
Mark Pharr, 500 Oak Manor, $17,000
Sally McGee, 171 Eckart, $8,525
Alex Wazenkewitz, 307 Dodson, $6,000
Michelle Scott, 1416 Southport, $8,000
David Landry, 120 E. Washington, $7,793
Stephen LaHasky, 1620 Elm, $12,500
Tony St. Upery, 1602 Providence, $9,431
Rader Rentals, 203 Lee, $5,000
Total Residential: Roof - $445,162
Sign: On Premises
United Credit, 1119 Center, $3,000
Total Sign: On Premises - $3,000
Grand Total - $2,121,564