New Iberia Permits
July 2019
Commercial: Hard Surface
Iberia Parish School Board, 1500 Jane, $6,000
Total Commercial: Hard Surface - $6,000
Commercial: New
Edward Jones/Aaron Ogea, 201 Fulton, $516,000
Chick-Fil-A, 1116 E. Admiral Doyle, $925,000
Total Commercial: New - $1,441,000
Commercial: Remodel
New Iberia City Hall, 457 E. Main, $42,413
Woodforest National Bank, 1205 E. Admiral Doyle, $89,634
Total Commercial: Remodel - $132,047
Commercial: Roof
Disch Picture Frames, 400 S. Lewis, $10,000
Total Commercial: Roof - $10,000
Residential: Fence
Chris Turner, 1520 J. Allen Daigre, $4,400
Larry Austin, 414/416 Henshaw, $5,000
Amarillis Sigue, 1205 Versailles Crescent, $4,000
David Morley, 629 Center, $3,000
Total Residential: Fence - $16,400
Residential: New
Ricky Doucet, 31 Oak Bend, $430,000
Total Residential: New - $430,000
Residential: New-Other
Louis Gaspard, 516 Loreauville, $3,217
Gordon Doerle, 1107 Jane, $12,000
Jim Eteredge, 111 Loreauville, $32,444
Vic Segura, 2006 Squirrel Run, $29,500
Total Residential: New-Other - $77,161
Residential: Pool
Danny Fields, 207 Marquette, $77,000
Total Residential: Pool - $77,000
Residential: Remodel
Danny Adler, 216 Country Club, $10,000
Brian Marks, LLC, 1218 W. Main, $5,000
John Cruchfield, 605 & 607 Everette, $4,200
John Roman, 757 Hebert, 5,000
Jim Eteredge, 111 Loreauville, $22,457
Troy Comeaux, 1609 Southwood, $4,000
Wendy Mouton, 1011 Iberia, $5,000
Charles Garrison, 22 Paradise Woods, $5,000
Mia Boyer, 601 Astor Place, $5,000
Maria Medina, 517 Caroline, $9,000
Total Residential: Remodel - $74,657
Residential: Roof
Daniel Nice, 604 Astor Place, $16,700
Penny Smith, 1609 Southwood, $12,100
Boyd Boutte, 107 Chestnut, $11,000
James Boudreaux, 611 Daspit, $9,240
Jason Benoit, 1718 Short Weeks, $6,200
Dayna Umphries, 305 Oak, $6,500
Shirley Alverez, 522 Loreauville, $16,836
Brian Bonin, 134 Ann, $7,000
Rusty Judice, 126 Santa Ines, $7,915
Cindy Herring, 12 Oak Bend, $12,789
Will Chapman, 6 Oak Bend, $15,700
Helen Laporte, 1405 Dehart, $7,250
Paul Workman, 1407 Southport, $12,365
Sheila Simon, 120 Carter, $8,883
Betty Suire, 515 Everette, $4,900
Kevin Viator, 1410 Southport, $7,000
Khamtanh Vongchanh, 935 Lynn, $5,000
Harriet Vincent, 101 Woodcrest, $7,800
Todd Gachassin, 1607 Layne, $15,600
Paul Daigle, 1405 Glenn, $8,120
Spanish Lake Apartments, 400 Darby, $9,000
Billy Prather, 409 Sere, $5,280
Penny Smith, 1509 Southwood, $12,100
Bob Harrington, 711 Oak Manor, $14,029
Blue Ribbon Property, 1138 French, $5,600
Martha Stacey, 810 Twenty Arpent, $10,400
Greg Hilburn, 2508 Coco Palm, $27,000
Carol George, 506 Caroline, $9,000
Taylor Phasavath, 2514 Coco Palm, $15,658
Total Residential: Roof - $309,965
Sign: On Premises
Southern Comfort Inn & Suites, 924 E. Admiral Doyle, $7,961
Musson Patout Used Cars, 2801 LA 14, $5,000
Bayou State Finance, 708 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,800
Total Sign: On Premises - $18,761
Grand Total - $2,592,991