New Iberia Permits

July 2019

Commercial: Hard Surface

Iberia Parish School Board, 1500 Jane, $6,000

Total Commercial: Hard Surface - $6,000

Commercial: New

Edward Jones/Aaron Ogea, 201 Fulton, $516,000

Chick-Fil-A, 1116 E. Admiral Doyle, $925,000

Total Commercial: New - $1,441,000

Commercial: Remodel

New Iberia City Hall, 457 E. Main, $42,413

Woodforest National Bank, 1205 E. Admiral Doyle, $89,634

Total Commercial: Remodel - $132,047

Commercial: Roof

Disch Picture Frames, 400 S. Lewis, $10,000

Total Commercial: Roof - $10,000

Residential: Fence

Chris Turner, 1520 J. Allen Daigre, $4,400

Larry Austin, 414/416 Henshaw, $5,000

Amarillis Sigue, 1205 Versailles Crescent, $4,000

David Morley, 629 Center, $3,000

Total Residential: Fence - $16,400

Residential: New

Ricky Doucet, 31 Oak Bend, $430,000

Total Residential: New - $430,000

Residential: New-Other

Louis Gaspard, 516 Loreauville, $3,217

Gordon Doerle, 1107 Jane, $12,000

Jim Eteredge, 111 Loreauville, $32,444

Vic Segura, 2006 Squirrel Run, $29,500

Total Residential: New-Other - $77,161

Residential: Pool

Danny Fields, 207 Marquette, $77,000

Total Residential: Pool - $77,000

Residential: Remodel

Danny Adler, 216 Country Club, $10,000

Brian Marks, LLC, 1218 W. Main, $5,000

John Cruchfield, 605 & 607 Everette, $4,200

John Roman, 757 Hebert, 5,000

Jim Eteredge, 111 Loreauville, $22,457

Troy Comeaux, 1609 Southwood, $4,000

Wendy Mouton, 1011 Iberia, $5,000

Charles Garrison, 22 Paradise Woods, $5,000

Mia Boyer, 601 Astor Place, $5,000

Maria Medina, 517 Caroline, $9,000

Total Residential: Remodel - $74,657

Residential: Roof

Daniel Nice, 604 Astor Place, $16,700

Penny Smith, 1609 Southwood, $12,100

Boyd Boutte, 107 Chestnut, $11,000

James Boudreaux, 611 Daspit, $9,240

Jason Benoit, 1718 Short Weeks, $6,200

Dayna Umphries, 305 Oak, $6,500

Shirley Alverez, 522 Loreauville, $16,836

Brian Bonin, 134 Ann, $7,000

Rusty Judice, 126 Santa Ines, $7,915

Cindy Herring, 12 Oak Bend, $12,789

Will Chapman, 6 Oak Bend, $15,700

Helen Laporte, 1405 Dehart, $7,250

Paul Workman, 1407 Southport, $12,365

Sheila Simon, 120 Carter, $8,883

Betty Suire, 515 Everette, $4,900

Kevin Viator, 1410 Southport, $7,000

Khamtanh Vongchanh, 935 Lynn, $5,000

Harriet Vincent, 101 Woodcrest, $7,800

Todd Gachassin, 1607 Layne, $15,600

Paul Daigle, 1405 Glenn, $8,120

Spanish Lake Apartments, 400 Darby, $9,000

Billy Prather, 409 Sere, $5,280

Penny Smith, 1509 Southwood, $12,100

Bob Harrington, 711 Oak Manor, $14,029

Blue Ribbon Property, 1138 French, $5,600

Martha Stacey, 810 Twenty Arpent, $10,400

Greg Hilburn, 2508 Coco Palm, $27,000

Carol George, 506 Caroline, $9,000

Taylor Phasavath, 2514 Coco Palm, $15,658

Total Residential: Roof - $309,965

Sign: On Premises

Southern Comfort Inn & Suites, 924 E. Admiral Doyle, $7,961

Musson Patout Used Cars, 2801 LA 14, $5,000

Bayou State Finance, 708 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,800

Total Sign: On Premises - $18,761

Grand Total - $2,592,991

