Iberia Parish Permits
July 2019
Residential: New Homes
Terry Miller, 4804 Coteau, $9,000
Floyd Williams, 1314 Elmo, $100,000
Julie Roy, 616 Interlaken, $209,424
Thadd Meche, 1110 Bacon, $306,000
Robert & Lucille Wattigny, 1306 Segura, $130,000
Total Residential: New Homes - $754,424
Residential: Additions/Renovations
Julie Schexnaider, 3908 Avenue Bonne Terre, $38,000
Daryl Louviere, 1715 David, $14,500
Standard Mortgage Corp., 7610 Trey, $43,265
Total Residential: Additions/Renovations - $95,765
Residential: Other
Mike Louviere, 303 Willow Wood, $20,000
Total Residential: Other - $20,000
Residential: Roof
Fred Landry, 500 Candleglow, $14,173
Joseph & Mabel Touchet, 1317 Migues, $12,495
Debra Schwing, 5306 Shoreline, $13,980
Dixie Investments, 413 L. Dubois, $3,100
Dixie Investments, 417 L. Dubois, $3,985
George Glaubrecht, 3316 Weeks Island, $16,000
Brent Freou, 3403 Weeks Island, $15,000
Keith Monte, 2616 Lester, $13,500
Dentry Hebert, 1411 Migues, $8,495
Eric Suire, 712 Jill, $7,250
Scott Gondron, 1000 Wilton, $18,323
Orrin East, 9016 Harold Landry, $27,117
Keith & Detra Conway, 505 Orange Grove, $15,500
Jessica Stalcup, 4115 Coco Miquel, $33,000
Total Residential: Roof - $201,920
Residential: Pools
Wayne Moore, 111 Interlaken, $49,000
Total Residential: Pools - $49,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Billy Strong, 3917 McAnally, $21,000
Maureen Latiolais, 7015 Boyance, 45,929
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $66,929
Commercial: New
Louisiana CAT, 6111 Port, $2,800,000
Hunting, 3817 Melancon, $2,477,595
Total Commercial: New - $5,277,595
Commercial: Roof
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre A, $11,140
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre B, $12,525
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre C, $12,950
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre D, $6,290
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre E, $12,950
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre F, $12,950
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre G, $10,930
Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre Office, $6,950
Total Commercial: Roof - $86,685
Commercial: Additions/Renovations
Paramount, 1414 Grand Praire, $20,000
Total Commercial: Additions/Renovations - $20,000
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Clayton Homes, 304 Rue DeGravelle, $49,990
Clayton Homes, 8304 Hwy. 90 W, $49,990
Moses & Nicole Rebert, 2804 Jefferson Island, $20,000
Cody Babin, 1813 Iberia, $45,543
Crystal Henry, 1714 New Horizon, $55,400
Jacklyn Leblanc, 108 David Dubon, $53,805
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $274,728
Grand Total - $6,867,046