Iberia Parish Permits

July 2019

Residential: New Homes

Terry Miller, 4804 Coteau, $9,000

Floyd Williams, 1314 Elmo, $100,000

Julie Roy, 616 Interlaken, $209,424

Thadd Meche, 1110 Bacon, $306,000

Robert & Lucille Wattigny, 1306 Segura, $130,000

Total Residential: New Homes - $754,424

Residential: Additions/Renovations

Julie Schexnaider, 3908 Avenue Bonne Terre, $38,000

Daryl Louviere, 1715 David, $14,500

Standard Mortgage Corp., 7610 Trey, $43,265

Total Residential: Additions/Renovations - $95,765

Residential: Other

Mike Louviere, 303 Willow Wood, $20,000

Total Residential: Other - $20,000

Residential: Roof

Fred Landry, 500 Candleglow, $14,173

Joseph & Mabel Touchet, 1317 Migues, $12,495

Debra Schwing, 5306 Shoreline, $13,980

Dixie Investments, 413 L. Dubois, $3,100

Dixie Investments, 417 L. Dubois, $3,985

George Glaubrecht, 3316 Weeks Island, $16,000

Brent Freou, 3403 Weeks Island, $15,000

Keith Monte, 2616 Lester, $13,500

Dentry Hebert, 1411 Migues, $8,495

Eric Suire, 712 Jill, $7,250

Scott Gondron, 1000 Wilton, $18,323

Orrin East, 9016 Harold Landry, $27,117

Keith & Detra Conway, 505 Orange Grove, $15,500

Jessica Stalcup, 4115 Coco Miquel, $33,000

Total Residential: Roof - $201,920

Residential: Pools

Wayne Moore, 111 Interlaken, $49,000

Total Residential: Pools - $49,000

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Billy Strong, 3917 McAnally, $21,000

Maureen Latiolais, 7015 Boyance, 45,929

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $66,929

Commercial: New

Louisiana CAT, 6111 Port, $2,800,000

Hunting, 3817 Melancon, $2,477,595

Total Commercial: New - $5,277,595

Commercial: Roof

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre A, $11,140

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre B, $12,525

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre C, $12,950

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre D, $6,290

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre E, $12,950

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre F, $12,950

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre G, $10,930

Evangeline Trace, 506 Grand Pre Office, $6,950

Total Commercial: Roof - $86,685

Commercial: Additions/Renovations

Paramount, 1414 Grand Praire, $20,000

Total Commercial: Additions/Renovations - $20,000

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Clayton Homes, 304 Rue DeGravelle, $49,990

Clayton Homes, 8304 Hwy. 90 W, $49,990

Moses & Nicole Rebert, 2804 Jefferson Island, $20,000

Cody Babin, 1813 Iberia, $45,543

Crystal Henry, 1714 New Horizon, $55,400

Jacklyn Leblanc, 108 David Dubon, $53,805

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $274,728

Grand Total - $6,867,046

