February 2022

New Residential Homes

Stanford and Regina Ceaser, 4200 Coco Miguel, $246,967

Jake and Lacie Theriot, 109 Oday Road, $310,000

Larren Metz, 1619 Crochet Road, $300,000

Kip and Crystal Louviere, 2205 Crochet Road, $392,400

Laura and Forrest Greene, 9408 Harold Landry, $342,400

Wilbert Simon, 3403 Livingston Road, $371,592

Leroy and Courtney Caesar, 118 Teche Lake Road, $296,838

Woods and Walker Homes, 103 Candleglow Drive, $170,000

Sadie and Drake Patout, 4501 Waguespack, $260,800

New Residential Homes Total: $2,690,997

Residential Other

Exist.Shop, 4308 Martin Road, $7,000

Residential Other Total: $7,000

Residential Additions/Renovations

Patricia Fontenette, 6602 Danielle Lane, $151,584

Ruby Romero, 2109 Badger Trail, $7,000

Curtis Brooks, 1516 Gulf Blvd., $10,000

Fernest Poirier and Helen Koopman, 4906 Norris Road, $20,500

Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $189,084

Residential Roof

Tim Romero, 3403 Silver Cane Road, $14,120

Residential Roof Total: $14,120

Residential Sheds

Joab Jett, 5011 Loreauville Road, $23,000

Christian and Debra Feller, 4212 McAnally Road, $35,000

Melissa Cestia, 6817 Ozenne Road, $63,000

Nicholas Barela, 4003 Valery Road, $35,000

Brian and Terri Bonin, 516 Teche Lake Road, $25,110

James Guillot, 319 Candleglow Drive, $94,000

Residential Sheds Total: $275,110

Residential Pools

Kelly and Martina Broussard, 1804 Kilkenny St., $62,950

Residential Pools Total: $62,950

Other – Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Dina Pellerin, 5701 BJ Estelle Drive, $125,904

Other – Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $125,904

Commercial Other

Dish Network Cell Tower Site #87, 3619 Kingston Road, $40,000

Beau Pre Cemetery Mausoleum, 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail, $429,800

Commercial Other Total: $469,800

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Troy Blanchard, 508 Dumas Judice Road, $109,452

Sandra and Blaise Louviere, 407 Sugar Briar Road, $10,000

Charlene Mitchell, 3211 Collins Road, $5,000

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures Total: $124,452

Grand Total for month of February 2022: $3,959,417

