February 2022
New Residential Homes
Stanford and Regina Ceaser, 4200 Coco Miguel, $246,967
Jake and Lacie Theriot, 109 Oday Road, $310,000
Larren Metz, 1619 Crochet Road, $300,000
Kip and Crystal Louviere, 2205 Crochet Road, $392,400
Laura and Forrest Greene, 9408 Harold Landry, $342,400
Wilbert Simon, 3403 Livingston Road, $371,592
Leroy and Courtney Caesar, 118 Teche Lake Road, $296,838
Woods and Walker Homes, 103 Candleglow Drive, $170,000
Sadie and Drake Patout, 4501 Waguespack, $260,800
New Residential Homes Total: $2,690,997
Residential Other
Exist.Shop, 4308 Martin Road, $7,000
Residential Other Total: $7,000
Residential Additions/Renovations
Patricia Fontenette, 6602 Danielle Lane, $151,584
Ruby Romero, 2109 Badger Trail, $7,000
Curtis Brooks, 1516 Gulf Blvd., $10,000
Fernest Poirier and Helen Koopman, 4906 Norris Road, $20,500
Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $189,084
Residential Roof
Tim Romero, 3403 Silver Cane Road, $14,120
Residential Roof Total: $14,120
Residential Sheds
Joab Jett, 5011 Loreauville Road, $23,000
Christian and Debra Feller, 4212 McAnally Road, $35,000
Melissa Cestia, 6817 Ozenne Road, $63,000
Nicholas Barela, 4003 Valery Road, $35,000
Brian and Terri Bonin, 516 Teche Lake Road, $25,110
James Guillot, 319 Candleglow Drive, $94,000
Residential Sheds Total: $275,110
Residential Pools
Kelly and Martina Broussard, 1804 Kilkenny St., $62,950
Residential Pools Total: $62,950
Other – Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Dina Pellerin, 5701 BJ Estelle Drive, $125,904
Other – Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $125,904
Commercial Other
Dish Network Cell Tower Site #87, 3619 Kingston Road, $40,000
Beau Pre Cemetery Mausoleum, 7605 E. Old Spanish Trail, $429,800
Commercial Other Total: $469,800
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Troy Blanchard, 508 Dumas Judice Road, $109,452
Sandra and Blaise Louviere, 407 Sugar Briar Road, $10,000
Charlene Mitchell, 3211 Collins Road, $5,000
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures Total: $124,452
Grand Total for month of February 2022: $3,959,417