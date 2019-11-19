Iberia Parish Permits
October 2019
Residential: New Homes
Kevin Gondron, 7708 Gondron, $110,259
Khamphanah Sinnasone, 8419 General Collins, $298,000
Kinmberly & Ryan Gaspared, 1902 Crochet, $360,000
Moses Clavelle Jr., 3914 Coco Miquel, $300,000
Lawrence Mendoza, 709 Orange Grove, $160,000
Cody Guidry, 4618 Forest Leblanc, $250,000
Zachary Olivier, 3315 Coteau Homes, $154,200
Ronald Romero, 2010 Vida Shaw, $38,000
Total Residential: New Homes - $1,670,459
Residential: Addition/Renovation
Shane Leleux, 207 Aucoin, $280,000
Lacie Talbot, 13202 Rodrigue, $15,800
Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $295,800
Residential: Other
Jarred Benoit, 2617 Olivier, $5,800
Total Residential: Other - $5,800
Residential: Roof
James Russell, 1407 Dillard, $5,317
Fernand Hebert, 36 Oak Place, $24,352
Darlene Barras, 2205 Kramer, $8,022
Maxine Derouen, 6012 Montgomery, $10,864
Kevin Derrodin, 1716 Ryan, $10,363
Lynn Derouen, 2014 Old Jeanerette, $17,840
Ross Mire, 203 Mullins, $31,000
Amy Gaudet, 6403 Danielle, $33,584
Brok Kupihea, 305 Candleglow, $7,924
Shirley Blenderman, 5308 Shoreline, $33,310
John Judice, 100 West, $5,886
Glenn Parria, 2912 Riverwood, $14,200
Jacob Pitre, 5911 E. Old Spanish Trail, $6,920
Bethany Pitre, 200 Canaan, $3,852
Phillip Breaux, 16 Oak Place, $18,000
Ben Lilley, 2808 Sugar Mill, $7,500
Jim Douglas, 4006 Sugar Oaks, $8,000
Ryan Smith, 6907 Gondron, $9,400
Dianne Phillis, 512 Mullins, $24,034
Gannon Watts, 4210 Sarah, $14,900
Paul Perry, 117 Interlaken, $ 21,374
Michael Tran, 4002 Coco Miguel, $14,000
Jeanie Gros, 213 Nancy, $7,210
Paul Guyote, 2505 N. Curtis, $22,100
Jin Gonsoulin, 6315 Loreauville, $12,000
Chad McFadden, 1112 Bonnet, $10,000
Chris & Lisa Peltier, 3903 Bayou, $18,017
Total Residential: Roof - $399,339
Residential: Sheds
Ada Provost, 901 Suard, $10,000
Tyra Riley, 5413 Leona, $13,629
Andree McAnally, 2300 Daspit, $13,000
Total Residential: Sheds - $36,629
Residential: Pools
Aaron Ogea, 114 Daniel, $9,900
Total Residential: Pools - $9,900
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Curtis Flash, 2315 Terre Ruelle, $6,000
Helen Landry, 5315 Viller, $21,000
Tadd Pacetti, 2709 Boudin, $27,151
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $54,151
Commercial: New
Redguard, 4817 S. Lewis, $44,200
Total Commercial: New - $44,200
Commercial: Addition/Renovation
Aggreko, 4607 W. Admiral Doyle, $16,380
Lydia Food Store, 3914 Darnell, $41,000
R.K. Pipe and Supply, 1414 Grand Prairie, $125,000
Total Commercial: Addition/Renovation - $271,880
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Natasha Touchet, 7716 Trey, $127,136
Carla St. Julian, 2808 Olivier, $79,377
Fremin Properties, 3309 Coteau, $10,000
Donna Romero, 11115 Brayton, $139,095
Kayla Bourgeois, 3516 Avery Island, $38,000
Steven & Lynn Bates, 4807 N. Freetown, $15,000
Ronald Hebert Inc., 1918 Monnot, $9,000
Sylvia Ryder, 5707 Norris, $4,000
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $421,608
Grand Total - $3,209,766