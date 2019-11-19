Iberia Parish Permits

October 2019

Residential: New Homes

Kevin Gondron, 7708 Gondron, $110,259

Khamphanah Sinnasone, 8419 General Collins, $298,000

Kinmberly & Ryan Gaspared, 1902 Crochet, $360,000

Moses Clavelle Jr., 3914 Coco Miquel, $300,000

Lawrence Mendoza, 709 Orange Grove, $160,000

Cody Guidry, 4618 Forest Leblanc, $250,000

Zachary Olivier, 3315 Coteau Homes, $154,200

Ronald Romero, 2010 Vida Shaw, $38,000

Total Residential: New Homes - $1,670,459

Residential: Addition/Renovation

Shane Leleux, 207 Aucoin, $280,000

Lacie Talbot, 13202 Rodrigue, $15,800

Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $295,800

Residential: Other

Jarred Benoit, 2617 Olivier, $5,800

Total Residential: Other - $5,800

Residential: Roof

James Russell, 1407 Dillard, $5,317

Fernand Hebert, 36 Oak Place, $24,352

Darlene Barras, 2205 Kramer, $8,022

Maxine Derouen, 6012 Montgomery, $10,864

Kevin Derrodin, 1716 Ryan, $10,363

Lynn Derouen, 2014 Old Jeanerette, $17,840

Ross Mire, 203 Mullins, $31,000

Amy Gaudet, 6403 Danielle, $33,584

Brok Kupihea, 305 Candleglow, $7,924

Shirley Blenderman, 5308 Shoreline, $33,310

John Judice, 100 West, $5,886

Glenn Parria, 2912 Riverwood, $14,200

Jacob Pitre, 5911 E. Old Spanish Trail, $6,920

Bethany Pitre, 200 Canaan, $3,852

Phillip Breaux, 16 Oak Place, $18,000

Ben Lilley, 2808 Sugar Mill, $7,500

Jim Douglas, 4006 Sugar Oaks, $8,000

Ryan Smith, 6907 Gondron, $9,400

Dianne Phillis, 512 Mullins, $24,034

Gannon Watts, 4210 Sarah, $14,900

Paul Perry, 117 Interlaken, $ 21,374

Michael Tran, 4002 Coco Miguel, $14,000

Jeanie Gros, 213 Nancy, $7,210

Paul Guyote, 2505 N. Curtis, $22,100

Jin Gonsoulin, 6315 Loreauville, $12,000

Chad McFadden, 1112 Bonnet, $10,000

Chris & Lisa Peltier, 3903 Bayou, $18,017

Total Residential: Roof - $399,339

Residential: Sheds

Ada Provost, 901 Suard, $10,000

Tyra Riley, 5413 Leona, $13,629

Andree McAnally, 2300 Daspit, $13,000

Total Residential: Sheds - $36,629

Residential: Pools

Aaron Ogea, 114 Daniel, $9,900

Total Residential: Pools - $9,900

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Curtis Flash, 2315 Terre Ruelle, $6,000

Helen Landry, 5315 Viller, $21,000

Tadd Pacetti, 2709 Boudin, $27,151

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $54,151

Commercial: New

Redguard, 4817 S. Lewis, $44,200

Total Commercial: New - $44,200

Commercial: Addition/Renovation

Aggreko, 4607 W. Admiral Doyle, $16,380

Lydia Food Store, 3914 Darnell, $41,000

R.K. Pipe and Supply, 1414 Grand Prairie, $125,000

Total Commercial: Addition/Renovation - $271,880

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Natasha Touchet, 7716 Trey, $127,136

Carla St. Julian, 2808 Olivier, $79,377

Fremin Properties, 3309 Coteau, $10,000

Donna Romero, 11115 Brayton, $139,095

Kayla Bourgeois, 3516 Avery Island, $38,000

Steven & Lynn Bates, 4807 N. Freetown, $15,000

Ronald Hebert Inc., 1918 Monnot, $9,000

Sylvia Ryder, 5707 Norris, $4,000

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $421,608

Grand Total - $3,209,766

Tags

Load comments