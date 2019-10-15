Iberia Parish Permits
August 2019
Residential: New Homes
Timothy Guilbeau & Tandy Borel, 3902 W. Old Spanish Trail, $256,000
Amber & Marcus Olivier, 2715 College, $318,000
Donald & Connie Sarkies (Patio Cover), 4400 Northside, $26,000
Amada Edgar, 111 Stephanie Ann, $32,903
Total Residential: New Homes - $632,903
Residential: Roof
Mac Boudreaux, 208 Nancy, $10,600
Rosemary Guidry, 3714 Old Jeanerette, $7,800
Marvin Wingfield, 1718 Vida Shaw, 11,900
Tommy Ronsonet, 307 Boutte, $12,444
Georgine Leblanc, 6101 Daspit, $19,097
Linda Bijeaux, 203 Stephanie Ann, $6,030
Christina Andre, 7515 Soileau, $5,540
Joyce Ackal, 3927 Bayou, $12,000
Elaine Landry, 5811 Paradise, $8,300
David & Marilyn Bourgeaois, $2518 Blue Haven, $11,599
Millie Washington, 4102 Walnut, $17,625
Helen Simon, 7903 Hwy. 14, $6,450
Thomas Downy, 6011 Laurent, $13,028
Jude Dugas, 1112 Boutte, $7,162
Blaine Dore, 2300 Weeks Island, $9,590
Aline Oubre, 7216 Daspit, $9,812
Blaine Leblanc, 106 Russell, $9,690
Dave Romero, 4702 Freetown, $5,367
Cludette Stoltz, 117 Bayou, $11,000
Jeffery & Pam Reaux, 5400 Dolze Guillot, $10,300
Jeff Landry, 2416 Snapper, $6,770
Shirlean Alexander, 5500 Dolze Guillot, $4,841
Kip White, 705 L. Dubois, $9,200
Susan Babineaux, 5017 Brian, $6,400
Tadd Pacetti, 2709 Bodin, $13,314
Greg Harris, 1304 Dillard, $7,000
Jackie Meyers, 1110 Bonnet, 9,600
Johnny Jackson, 310 Estate, $10,400
Gilbert Peltier, 417 Orange Grove, $7,600
Darrell Simon, 104 Aucoin, $11,650
Jade Derouen, 2018 Myers, $8,527
Ray Schwartz, 3212 Neco Town, $6,950
Ami Property, 7011 Hwy. 14, $6,195
Maxine Derouen, 6012 Bull Island, $13,658
Brent & Marlene Luent, 4705 Labiche, $21,462
Total Residential: Roof - $348,901
Residential: Sheds
Luke Burgardt, 6012 Gondron, $30,000
Terrance Louviere, 1002 Belle Place Olivier, $65,340
Ryan Ronsonet, 2116 Drake Elm, $40,000
Total Residential: Sheds - $135,340
Residential: Pools
Michael Rogers, 406 Landview, $30,047
Jason & Monica Hebert, 7817 Fremin, $72,000
Chad & Suzette Broussard, 208 Dumas Judice, $39,000
Total Residential: Pools - $141,047
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Shane Leleux, 207 Aucoin, $15,000
Zachary Leblanc, 8708 Leleux, $47,568
Floyd Temple, 102 East, $16,000
Kevin Boutarath, 8811 General Middleton, $21,000
Amy Gary, 8909 Lake Peigneur, $23,000
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $122,568
Commercial: Other
Motion Industries, 901 E. Hwy. 90, $3,000
Fluid Crane, 5411 W. Hwy 90, $9,500
Total Commercial: Other - $12,500
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Cecil & Karen Stutts, 5009 Coteau, $119,065
Jeremy Segura, 413 Orleans, $58,414
Kody Duhon, 2500 Southwest, $59,788
Russell W. Larvie, 6805 Fremin, $41,302
Chelsea Hill, 1912 Emile Gondron, $99,893
Francisco Marquez, 2300 Darnall, $69,004
Mark Jacquet, 709 E. Hwy. 90, $14,000
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $461,466
Grand Total - $1,854,725