Iberia Parish Permits

August 2019

Residential: New Homes

Timothy Guilbeau & Tandy Borel, 3902 W. Old Spanish Trail, $256,000

Amber & Marcus Olivier, 2715 College, $318,000

Donald & Connie Sarkies (Patio Cover), 4400 Northside, $26,000

Amada Edgar, 111 Stephanie Ann, $32,903

Total Residential: New Homes - $632,903

Residential: Roof

Mac Boudreaux, 208 Nancy, $10,600

Rosemary Guidry, 3714 Old Jeanerette, $7,800

Marvin Wingfield, 1718 Vida Shaw, 11,900

Tommy Ronsonet, 307 Boutte, $12,444

Georgine Leblanc, 6101 Daspit, $19,097

Linda Bijeaux, 203 Stephanie Ann, $6,030

Christina Andre, 7515 Soileau, $5,540

Joyce Ackal, 3927 Bayou, $12,000

Elaine Landry, 5811 Paradise, $8,300

David & Marilyn Bourgeaois, $2518 Blue Haven, $11,599

Millie Washington, 4102 Walnut, $17,625

Helen Simon, 7903 Hwy. 14, $6,450

Thomas Downy, 6011 Laurent, $13,028

Jude Dugas, 1112 Boutte, $7,162

Blaine Dore, 2300 Weeks Island, $9,590

Aline Oubre, 7216 Daspit, $9,812

Blaine Leblanc, 106 Russell, $9,690

Dave Romero, 4702 Freetown, $5,367

Cludette Stoltz, 117 Bayou, $11,000

Jeffery & Pam Reaux, 5400 Dolze Guillot, $10,300

Jeff Landry, 2416 Snapper, $6,770

Shirlean Alexander, 5500 Dolze Guillot, $4,841

Kip White, 705 L. Dubois, $9,200

Susan Babineaux, 5017 Brian, $6,400

Tadd Pacetti, 2709 Bodin, $13,314

Greg Harris, 1304 Dillard, $7,000

Jackie Meyers, 1110 Bonnet, 9,600

Johnny Jackson, 310 Estate, $10,400

Gilbert Peltier, 417 Orange Grove, $7,600

Darrell Simon, 104 Aucoin, $11,650

Jade Derouen, 2018 Myers, $8,527

Ray Schwartz, 3212 Neco Town, $6,950

Ami Property, 7011 Hwy. 14, $6,195

Maxine Derouen, 6012 Bull Island, $13,658

Brent & Marlene Luent, 4705 Labiche, $21,462

Total Residential: Roof - $348,901

Residential: Sheds

Luke Burgardt, 6012 Gondron, $30,000

Terrance Louviere, 1002 Belle Place Olivier, $65,340

Ryan Ronsonet, 2116 Drake Elm, $40,000

Total Residential: Sheds - $135,340

Residential: Pools

Michael Rogers, 406 Landview, $30,047

Jason & Monica Hebert, 7817 Fremin, $72,000

Chad & Suzette Broussard, 208 Dumas Judice, $39,000

Total Residential: Pools - $141,047

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Shane Leleux, 207 Aucoin, $15,000

Zachary Leblanc, 8708 Leleux, $47,568

Floyd Temple, 102 East, $16,000

Kevin Boutarath, 8811 General Middleton, $21,000

Amy Gary, 8909 Lake Peigneur, $23,000

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $122,568

Commercial: Other

Motion Industries, 901 E. Hwy. 90, $3,000

Fluid Crane, 5411 W. Hwy 90, $9,500

Total Commercial: Other - $12,500

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Cecil & Karen Stutts, 5009 Coteau, $119,065

Jeremy Segura, 413 Orleans, $58,414

Kody Duhon, 2500 Southwest, $59,788

Russell W. Larvie, 6805 Fremin, $41,302

Chelsea Hill, 1912 Emile Gondron, $99,893

Francisco Marquez, 2300 Darnall, $69,004

Mark Jacquet, 709 E. Hwy. 90, $14,000

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $461,466

Grand Total - $1,854,725

