Iberia Parish Building Permits
February 2021
New: Residential Homes
Dustin and Kaitlyn Primeaux, 311 Cemetery Road, Lot 14, $412,000
Brandon Carline, 1912 Belle Place Olivier Road, $300,000
Erik Haik, 6218 Old Jeanerette Road, $750,000
Richard and Martha Landry, 301 N. Dubois Road, $162,337
Thomas Dozier, 7600 Lake Simonette Road, $178,850
Son Nguyen, 1017 Loreauville Road, $60,000
Total - Residential Homes: $1,863,187
Residential: Roof
Joey Zagar, 2909 Sugarmill Road, $23,980
Davis Boudreaux, 1118 Bonnet St., $20,023
Bernard Hill, 1112 Weeks Island Road, $10,860
Kathleen Legnon, 504 Estate Drive, $16,954
Lavenda Young, 908 Lopez Road, $33,150
Chad Veazey, 916 Bonnet St., $12,000
Skye Guilbeau, 7509 Soileau Road, $11,442
Jessica Walet, 10816 Old Jeanerette Road, $5,400
Total - Residential Roof: $133,809
Residential: Sheds
Elizabeth Buster, 2402 Labit Road, $9,975
Total Residential Sheds: $9,975
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Candace Stoute, 200 Michelle Lane, $8,000
Total Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels: $8,000
Commercial: Additions/Renovations
Bayou Shrimp Processor, 9818 J Dooley Road, $165,000
Boyd's Rental Tools Building 1, 3216 E. Old Spanish Trail, $207,199
Gator Tail, 306 Ed Broussard Road, $95,000
Total - Commercial Additions/Renovations: $467,199
Commercial: Other
J P Thibodeaux, 2417 Hwy. 90, $4,200
Total - Commercial Other: $4,200
Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures
Alejandro and Gabrielle Lima, 8015 Coteau Road, $38,000
Timothy Primeaux, 403 Madeline St., $70,000
Sandra Darby, 5719 E. Old Spanish Trail, $17,500
Candace Stoute, 200 Michelle Lane, $35,000
Alysse Nereaux, 118 Orleans Ave., $58,000
Shephard's Pantry, 7901 Jackie St., $11,000
Total - Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures: $229,500
Grand Total: $2,715,870