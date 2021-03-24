Iberia Parish Building Permits

February 2021

New: Residential Homes

Dustin and Kaitlyn Primeaux, 311 Cemetery Road, Lot 14, $412,000

Brandon Carline, 1912 Belle Place Olivier Road, $300,000

Erik Haik, 6218 Old Jeanerette Road, $750,000

Richard and Martha Landry, 301 N. Dubois Road, $162,337

Thomas Dozier, 7600 Lake Simonette Road, $178,850

Son Nguyen, 1017 Loreauville Road, $60,000

Total - Residential Homes: $1,863,187

Residential: Roof

Joey Zagar, 2909 Sugarmill Road, $23,980

Davis Boudreaux, 1118 Bonnet St., $20,023

Bernard Hill, 1112 Weeks Island Road, $10,860

Kathleen Legnon, 504 Estate Drive, $16,954

Lavenda Young, 908 Lopez Road, $33,150

Chad Veazey, 916 Bonnet St., $12,000

Skye Guilbeau, 7509 Soileau Road, $11,442

Jessica Walet, 10816 Old Jeanerette Road, $5,400

Total - Residential Roof: $133,809

Residential: Sheds

Elizabeth Buster, 2402 Labit Road, $9,975

Total Residential Sheds: $9,975

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Candace Stoute, 200 Michelle Lane, $8,000

Total Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels: $8,000

Commercial: Additions/Renovations

Bayou Shrimp Processor, 9818 J Dooley Road, $165,000

Boyd's Rental Tools Building 1, 3216 E. Old Spanish Trail, $207,199

Gator Tail, 306 Ed Broussard Road, $95,000

Total - Commercial Additions/Renovations: $467,199

Commercial: Other

J P Thibodeaux, 2417 Hwy. 90, $4,200

Total - Commercial Other: $4,200

Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures

Alejandro and Gabrielle Lima, 8015 Coteau Road, $38,000

Timothy Primeaux, 403 Madeline St., $70,000

Sandra Darby, 5719 E. Old Spanish Trail, $17,500

Candace Stoute, 200 Michelle Lane, $35,000

Alysse Nereaux, 118 Orleans Ave., $58,000

Shephard's Pantry, 7901 Jackie St., $11,000

Total - Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures: $229,500

Grand Total: $2,715,870

