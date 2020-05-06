April 2020
Residential: New Homes
Bertha & Lonnie Myers, 2201 Devonshire, $255,900
David Delahoussaye, 509 Oday, $190,000
Total Residential: New Homes - $445,900
Residential: Addition/Renovation
Mac D. Clary, 4011 Vida Shaw, $85,000
Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $85,000
Residential: Other
James Freyou, 11615 Back, $50,000
Total Residential: Other - $50,000
Residential: Roof
Randy Jolet, 1516 Ryan, $17,500
Ella Polk, 3502 Gus, $10,846
Jared Hebert, 2300 Darnall, $4,150
Walter Scott, 14 Oak Place, $24,485
Kyle Bodin, 2114 Turnberry, $9,066
David Dore, 2404 Kramer, $7,715
David Broussard, 106 Aucoin, $14,740
Carl Ditch, 17 Oak Place, $26,900
Total Residential: Roof - $115,402
Residential: Sheds
Thomas & Renee Gary, 4112 Vida Shaw, $16,814
Ryan Viator, 6101 Norris, $42,000
David Leblanc, 6109 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,000
Total Residential: Sheds - $115,402
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Don Vital, 106 Dauterive, $27,000
Sammi Mendoza, 10500 Hwy 14, $20,000
Peter Dominique, 1410 Armenco, $126,929
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $173,929
Commercial: Addition/Renovation
Paramount, 1414 Grand Prairie, $250,000
Total Commercial: Addition/Renovation - $250,000
Commercial: Movable
Crosby Construction, 3705 Earl B Wilson, $6,500
Total Commercial: Movable - $6,500
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Ron Boutte, 5117 Old Jeanerette, $45,000
Kevin Peters, 4702 Plantation Village, $70,466
Brandon Carline, 1912 Belle Place Olivier, $45,000
Colby Moresi, 814 Big Don, $61,566
Andrea Melancon, 7710 Fred Romero, $40,000
M.A. Patout & Sons, 200 J Patout Burns, $26,000
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $314,032
Grand Total - $1,504,578