April 2020

Residential: New Homes

Bertha & Lonnie Myers, 2201 Devonshire, $255,900

David Delahoussaye, 509 Oday, $190,000

Total Residential: New Homes - $445,900

Residential: Addition/Renovation

Mac D. Clary, 4011 Vida Shaw, $85,000

Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $85,000

Residential: Other

James Freyou, 11615 Back, $50,000

Total Residential: Other - $50,000

Residential: Roof

Randy Jolet, 1516 Ryan, $17,500

Ella Polk, 3502 Gus, $10,846

Jared Hebert, 2300 Darnall, $4,150

Walter Scott, 14 Oak Place, $24,485

Kyle Bodin, 2114 Turnberry, $9,066

David Dore, 2404 Kramer, $7,715

David Broussard, 106 Aucoin, $14,740

Carl Ditch, 17 Oak Place, $26,900

Total Residential: Roof - $115,402

Residential: Sheds

Thomas & Renee Gary, 4112 Vida Shaw, $16,814

Ryan Viator, 6101 Norris, $42,000

David Leblanc, 6109 E. Admiral Doyle, $5,000

Total Residential: Sheds - $115,402

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Don Vital, 106 Dauterive, $27,000

Sammi Mendoza, 10500 Hwy 14, $20,000

Peter Dominique, 1410 Armenco, $126,929

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $173,929

Commercial: Addition/Renovation

Paramount, 1414 Grand Prairie, $250,000

Total Commercial: Addition/Renovation - $250,000

Commercial: Movable

Crosby Construction, 3705 Earl B Wilson, $6,500

Total Commercial: Movable - $6,500

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Ron Boutte, 5117 Old Jeanerette, $45,000

Kevin Peters, 4702 Plantation Village, $70,466

Brandon Carline, 1912 Belle Place Olivier, $45,000

Colby Moresi, 814 Big Don, $61,566

Andrea Melancon, 7710 Fred Romero, $40,000

M.A. Patout & Sons, 200 J Patout Burns, $26,000

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $314,032

Grand Total - $1,504,578

