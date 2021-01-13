December 2020

Commercial: Hard Surface

Sathea Thach, 714 S. Lewis, $10,000

Total Commercial - Hard Surface: $10,000

Commercial: Remodel

Smiley’s Food Mart, 812 E. Dale St., $22,000

DKing Seafood Market, 1030 Jane St., $5,000

Romero MC, LLC, 209 W. Main St., $25,000

McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., $30,000

Total Commercial - Remodel: $82,000

Commercial: Roof

Ernestine Sophus, 104 Craig St., $15,130

Total Commercial - Roof: $15,130

Residential: Fence

Katheryn Miguez, 134 Reynolds, $3,000

Total Commercial - Fence - $3,000

Residential: New

Mike Brooks, 210 San Jose, $80,000

Total Residential - New: $80,000

Residential: New Other

Stephan Etienne, 1304 Southport, $8,100

Total Residential - New Other: $8,100

Residential: Remodel

John Ziegler, 829 E. Main, $86,000

John Bordes, 729 Iberia, $20,000

J. Casteneda, 410 Bayard, $8,000

Duplantis Design Co., LLC, 900 Roberta, $20,000

Rory Oliver, 312 Allen, $50,400

Michelle Jefferson Bennett, 1304 Versailles Crescent, $35,000

J. Guadalupe Castaneda, 506 Silver St., $18,500

Timothy Broussard, 915 Sydney, $10,173

Richard Howell II, 131 W. Lawrence St., $15,000

Total Residential - Remodel: $263,073

Residential: Roof

Donnel Washington, 1718 Iberia, $4,200

Charles Guilbeaux, 514 W. St. Peter, $6,600

Norma Migues, 609 Everette, $5,400

Johnny Hardcastle, 1011 Julia, $3,180

Michelle Romero, 416 Rosemount, $16,800

Michelle Foyt, 504 McIlhenny, $6,000

S & B Rentals, 118 Reynolds, $5,500

Kathie Romero, 2003 Squirrel Run, $7,424

Kathryn Ballian, 401 St. Mary, $3,000

John Dominque, 902 Bank St., $4,000

Sally Rentals, 1019 St. Jude, $4,900

Boyd Boutte, 607 Hacker St., $7,880

Chelsea Higginbothem, 915-921 Arianna St., $5,200

George Monet, 1206 S. Weeks, $5,000

Lynn Thibodeaux, 307 Dahlia, $6,000

Richard Schales, 2112 Kramer, $9,900

Alex Raymond, 102 Perry, $7,000

Sallie Rentals, 308 St. Mary, $4,400

Dep Pham, 934 Roberta, $7,000

Total Residential - Roof: $119,384

Sign: On Premises

Taco Bell, 824 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $10,000

O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1135 W. Main, $8,525

B1 Bank, 940 Parkview, $9,500

B1 Bank, 940 Parkview, $5,200

Total Sign - On Premises: $33,225

Grand Total: $613,912

