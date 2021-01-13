December 2020
Commercial: Hard Surface
Sathea Thach, 714 S. Lewis, $10,000
Total Commercial - Hard Surface: $10,000
Commercial: Remodel
Smiley’s Food Mart, 812 E. Dale St., $22,000
DKing Seafood Market, 1030 Jane St., $5,000
Romero MC, LLC, 209 W. Main St., $25,000
McDonald’s, 1501 Center St., $30,000
Total Commercial - Remodel: $82,000
Commercial: Roof
Ernestine Sophus, 104 Craig St., $15,130
Total Commercial - Roof: $15,130
Residential: Fence
Katheryn Miguez, 134 Reynolds, $3,000
Total Commercial - Fence - $3,000
Residential: New
Mike Brooks, 210 San Jose, $80,000
Total Residential - New: $80,000
Residential: New Other
Stephan Etienne, 1304 Southport, $8,100
Total Residential - New Other: $8,100
Residential: Remodel
John Ziegler, 829 E. Main, $86,000
John Bordes, 729 Iberia, $20,000
J. Casteneda, 410 Bayard, $8,000
Duplantis Design Co., LLC, 900 Roberta, $20,000
Rory Oliver, 312 Allen, $50,400
Michelle Jefferson Bennett, 1304 Versailles Crescent, $35,000
J. Guadalupe Castaneda, 506 Silver St., $18,500
Timothy Broussard, 915 Sydney, $10,173
Richard Howell II, 131 W. Lawrence St., $15,000
Total Residential - Remodel: $263,073
Residential: Roof
Donnel Washington, 1718 Iberia, $4,200
Charles Guilbeaux, 514 W. St. Peter, $6,600
Norma Migues, 609 Everette, $5,400
Johnny Hardcastle, 1011 Julia, $3,180
Michelle Romero, 416 Rosemount, $16,800
Michelle Foyt, 504 McIlhenny, $6,000
S & B Rentals, 118 Reynolds, $5,500
Kathie Romero, 2003 Squirrel Run, $7,424
Kathryn Ballian, 401 St. Mary, $3,000
John Dominque, 902 Bank St., $4,000
Sally Rentals, 1019 St. Jude, $4,900
Boyd Boutte, 607 Hacker St., $7,880
Chelsea Higginbothem, 915-921 Arianna St., $5,200
George Monet, 1206 S. Weeks, $5,000
Lynn Thibodeaux, 307 Dahlia, $6,000
Richard Schales, 2112 Kramer, $9,900
Alex Raymond, 102 Perry, $7,000
Sallie Rentals, 308 St. Mary, $4,400
Dep Pham, 934 Roberta, $7,000
Total Residential - Roof: $119,384
Sign: On Premises
Taco Bell, 824 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $10,000
O’Reilly Auto Parts, 1135 W. Main, $8,525
B1 Bank, 940 Parkview, $9,500
B1 Bank, 940 Parkview, $5,200
Total Sign - On Premises: $33,225
Grand Total: $613,912