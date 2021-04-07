March 2021
Residential: New Homes
Seth and Natasha Comeaux, 2712 Loreauville Road, $225,000
Brittany and Brad Bonin, 208 Cemetery, $158,042
James and Katie Brodnax, 304 Big Don Lane, $179,918
McLain Homes, 7905 Fremin Road, $350,000
Ken and Jamie Schexnayder, 6711 Schexnayder, $250,000
Brody and Katie Boudin, 3511 Vida Shaw Road, $250,000
Mike and Brenda Comeaux, 3707 Elwood Lane, $80,000
Tyler Robicheaux, 2405 Tims Blvd., $300,000
Total Residential - New Homes: $1,792,960
Residential: Additions/Renovations
Alejandro Castro, 7206 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $5,000
Levi Collins, 4517 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $8,840
Rachel Comeaux, 5610 E. Old Spanish Trail, $10,000
Phillip Archon, 4716 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $10,000
Guy Viator, 5506 Jefferson Island Road, $180,000
Brian Mitchell, 2091 Schwing Drive, $80,000
Total Residential - Additions/Renovations: $293,840
Residential: Other
Eddie Chreitien Jr., 3201 Loreauville Road, $5,000
Total Residential - Other: $5,000
Residential: Roof
Reid Hebert, 4316 Seymour Migues, $9,963
Judy Vaughn, 2303 Devonshire, $17,996
Todd Landry, 1609 Railroad Road, $16,770
Jake Sanders, 3504 Leonce Theriot, $5,452
Reid Hebert, 4316 Seymour Migues, $12,546
James Brice, 307 Belle Place Drive, $7,848
Momentum Properties, 508 Rynella Road, $7,400
James Holleman, 3512 W. Old Spanish Trail, $22,000
Dylan Gary, 2800 Mayo Road, $5,900
Jimmy Verret, 3002 Loreauville, $13,650
Blaine Tauzin, 2809 Daspit Road, $17,740
Rolling Segura, 2810 Labauve Drive, $8,382
Kari Judice, 4915 Creighton Drive, $11,480
Total Residential - Roof: $164,847
Residential: Sheds
Gerald and Crystal Sonnier, 4100 Coco Miguel Road, $14,000
Total Residential - Roof: $14,000
Residential: Pools
Braedon and Jenny Berard, 5808 Daspit Road, $116,000
Shane and Bridget Leleux, 207 Aucoin Drive, $85,000
Robert Bonin, 1111 Daniel Lane, $31,360
Richard and Judith Vaughn, 2303 Devonshire St., $92,271
Total - Residential Pools: $324,631
Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Lisa Edwards, 2800 College Drive, $21,000
Total Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels: $21,000
Commercial: Other
Clayton Homes, 8304 Hwy. 90, $8,750
Total Commercial - Other: $8,750
MobilE Homes/Moveable Structures
Larry Haddox, 809 Cajun Drive, Lot 5, $62,320
Rocky Romero, 916 Comeaux Road, Lot 1, $59,832
Francine Hayes, 6500 S. Freetown Road, Lot 5, $8,000
Kerry Neuville, 6908 Daspit Road, $19,000
Brian Derouen, 1118 Frankie St., $51,886
Sherry Champagne, 708 Orleans Place, $48,234
Roxie Prioux, 3315 General Patton, $30,000
Coty Maturin, 4414 Bull Island, Lot 4, $30,000
Sandra Derouen, 304 Rue Degravelle, Lot 20, $82,690
Total Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures: 391,963
GRAND TOTAL: $3,016,991