March 2021

Residential: New Homes

Seth and Natasha Comeaux, 2712 Loreauville Road, $225,000

Brittany and Brad Bonin, 208 Cemetery, $158,042

James and Katie Brodnax, 304 Big Don Lane, $179,918

McLain Homes, 7905 Fremin Road, $350,000

Ken and Jamie Schexnayder, 6711 Schexnayder, $250,000

Brody and Katie Boudin, 3511 Vida Shaw Road, $250,000

Mike and Brenda Comeaux, 3707 Elwood Lane, $80,000

Tyler Robicheaux, 2405 Tims Blvd., $300,000

Total Residential - New Homes: $1,792,960

Residential: Additions/Renovations

Alejandro Castro, 7206 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $5,000

Levi Collins, 4517 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $8,840

Rachel Comeaux, 5610 E. Old Spanish Trail, $10,000

Phillip Archon, 4716 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $10,000

Guy Viator, 5506 Jefferson Island Road, $180,000

Brian Mitchell, 2091 Schwing Drive, $80,000

Total Residential - Additions/Renovations: $293,840

Residential: Other

Eddie Chreitien Jr., 3201 Loreauville Road, $5,000

Total Residential - Other: $5,000

Residential: Roof

Reid Hebert, 4316 Seymour Migues, $9,963

Judy Vaughn, 2303 Devonshire, $17,996

Todd Landry, 1609 Railroad Road, $16,770

Jake Sanders, 3504 Leonce Theriot, $5,452

Reid Hebert, 4316 Seymour Migues, $12,546

James Brice, 307 Belle Place Drive, $7,848

Momentum Properties, 508 Rynella Road, $7,400

James Holleman, 3512 W. Old Spanish Trail, $22,000

Dylan Gary, 2800 Mayo Road, $5,900

Jimmy Verret, 3002 Loreauville, $13,650

Blaine Tauzin, 2809 Daspit Road, $17,740

Rolling Segura, 2810 Labauve Drive, $8,382

Kari Judice, 4915 Creighton Drive, $11,480

Total Residential - Roof: $164,847

Residential: Sheds

Gerald and Crystal Sonnier, 4100 Coco Miguel Road, $14,000

Total Residential - Roof: $14,000

Residential: Pools

Braedon and Jenny Berard, 5808 Daspit Road, $116,000

Shane and Bridget Leleux, 207 Aucoin Drive, $85,000

Robert Bonin, 1111 Daniel Lane, $31,360

Richard and Judith Vaughn, 2303 Devonshire St., $92,271

Total - Residential Pools: $324,631

Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Lisa Edwards, 2800 College Drive, $21,000

Total Other - Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels: $21,000

Commercial: Other

Clayton Homes, 8304 Hwy. 90, $8,750

Total Commercial - Other: $8,750

MobilE Homes/Moveable Structures

Larry Haddox, 809 Cajun Drive, Lot 5, $62,320

Rocky Romero, 916 Comeaux Road, Lot 1, $59,832

Francine Hayes, 6500 S. Freetown Road, Lot 5, $8,000

Kerry Neuville, 6908 Daspit Road, $19,000

Brian Derouen, 1118 Frankie St., $51,886

Sherry Champagne, 708 Orleans Place, $48,234

Roxie Prioux, 3315 General Patton, $30,000

Coty Maturin, 4414 Bull Island, Lot 4, $30,000

Sandra Derouen, 304 Rue Degravelle, Lot 20, $82,690

Total Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures: 391,963

GRAND TOTAL: $3,016,991

