Iberia Parish Permits
August 2019
Residential: New Homes
Lanie and Austin Kipp, 1117 Crochet, $379,000
Corey and Jennifer Thibodeaux, 6814 Boyance, $175,740
Caleb Evans, 1117 Migues, $200,000
Kent and Genee Viator, 2212 Captain Cade, $380,000
Myles and Tiffany White, 2010 Crochet, $188,383
Greg and Kathy Bryant, 9312 E. Admiral Doyle, $240,000
Craig Benard, 1019 Belle Place Olivier, $372,300
Total Residential: New Homes - $1,935,423
Residential: Additions/Renovations
Lee and Kelly Ball, 1319 Melrose, $273,626
At Thach, 1906 Darnall, $10,000
Total Residential: Additions/Renovations - $283,626
Residential: Other
Clint Breaux, 411 Jacqueline, $24,630
Total Residential: Other - $24,630
Residential: Roof
Jim Gaspard, 319 Jacqueline, $9,230
Hernie Hebert, 3400 Leon Theriot, $12,000
Paul Kinard, 619 Heather, $8,800
Tammy Meyers, 1905 Adeline, $13,000
Darlene Achord, 4418 Gregory, $15,070
De Tran, 2913 Schwing, $14,000
Frank McNett, 207 Sparrow, $15,000
Lou Landry, 304 Old, $8,000
Mike Lassalle, 101 Russell, $16,000
Dustin Louviere, 406 Candleglow, $7,866
Carl and Marie Cagle, 110 Steven, $13,244
Craig and Nedra Francis, 1813 N. Neco Town, $15,476
Scott Lopez, 3401 Schwing, $13,338
Chris Myers, 4808 Anchor, $5,062
Glenn Broussard, 2215 Kramer, $8,855
Kevin and Rachelle Hardy, 1909 N. Freyou, $8,540
Total Residential: Roof - $183,481
Residential: Sheds
John and Monica Hebert, 7817 Fremin, $29,000
Steve Seneca, 1418 O’Donnel, $6,000
Mui Nguyen, 1615 Belle Place Olivier, $29,032
Ronald Romero, 2010 Vida Shaw, $39,000
Total Residential: Sheds - $103,032
Residential: Pools
Ross and Sharon Fremin, 3204 Flat Lakes, $52,000
Total Residential: Pools - $52,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Dawn Guidry, 219 Dorsey, $21,000
Michael Lamothe, 218 Indigo, $5,000
Gifford Saravia, 4100 Ledger, $37,000
Kirk Rentrop, 4110 Sugar Oak, $5,000
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $68,000
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Brittaney Babineaux, 5515 Sugar Oaks, $92,000
Beatrice St. Julian, 4013 E. Old Spanish Trail, $16,000
Glinda and Michael Burleigh, 1319 DeGravelle, $16,000
Madison Eskind, 4812 Jasper, $22,000
Gwen Fruge, 4702 Plantation Village, $20,000
Carl Broussard, Brookhaven MHP, $31,000
Marie Olson, 1714 New Horizons, $43,395
Chris Delahoussaye, 4702 Plantation Village, $5,000
Norma Griffin, 6007 Coteau, $47,978
Rita Lopez, 1417 Ashley, $40,000
Scott Theriot, 2918 Holly, $128,582
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $531,176
Grand Total - $3,181,368