Iberia Parish Permits

August 2019

Residential: New Homes

Lanie and Austin Kipp, 1117 Crochet, $379,000

Corey and Jennifer Thibodeaux, 6814 Boyance, $175,740

Caleb Evans, 1117 Migues, $200,000

Kent and Genee Viator, 2212 Captain Cade, $380,000

Myles and Tiffany White, 2010 Crochet, $188,383

Greg and Kathy Bryant, 9312 E. Admiral Doyle, $240,000

Craig Benard, 1019 Belle Place Olivier, $372,300

Total Residential: New Homes - $1,935,423

Residential: Additions/Renovations

Lee and Kelly Ball, 1319 Melrose, $273,626

At Thach, 1906 Darnall, $10,000

Total Residential: Additions/Renovations - $283,626

Residential: Other

Clint Breaux, 411 Jacqueline, $24,630

Total Residential: Other - $24,630

Residential: Roof

Jim Gaspard, 319 Jacqueline, $9,230

Hernie Hebert, 3400 Leon Theriot, $12,000

Paul Kinard, 619 Heather, $8,800

Tammy Meyers, 1905 Adeline, $13,000

Darlene Achord, 4418 Gregory, $15,070

De Tran, 2913 Schwing, $14,000

Frank McNett, 207 Sparrow, $15,000

Lou Landry, 304 Old, $8,000

Mike Lassalle, 101 Russell, $16,000

Dustin Louviere, 406 Candleglow, $7,866

Carl and Marie Cagle, 110 Steven, $13,244

Craig and Nedra Francis, 1813 N. Neco Town, $15,476

Scott Lopez, 3401 Schwing, $13,338

Chris Myers, 4808 Anchor, $5,062

Glenn Broussard, 2215 Kramer, $8,855

Kevin and Rachelle Hardy, 1909 N. Freyou, $8,540

Total Residential: Roof - $183,481

Residential: Sheds

John and Monica Hebert, 7817 Fremin, $29,000

Steve Seneca, 1418 O’Donnel, $6,000

Mui Nguyen, 1615 Belle Place Olivier, $29,032

Ronald Romero, 2010 Vida Shaw, $39,000

Total Residential: Sheds - $103,032

Residential: Pools

Ross and Sharon Fremin, 3204 Flat Lakes, $52,000

Total Residential: Pools - $52,000

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Dawn Guidry, 219 Dorsey, $21,000

Michael Lamothe, 218 Indigo, $5,000

Gifford Saravia, 4100 Ledger, $37,000

Kirk Rentrop, 4110 Sugar Oak, $5,000

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $68,000

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Brittaney Babineaux, 5515 Sugar Oaks, $92,000

Beatrice St. Julian, 4013 E. Old Spanish Trail, $16,000

Glinda and Michael Burleigh, 1319 DeGravelle, $16,000

Madison Eskind, 4812 Jasper, $22,000

Gwen Fruge, 4702 Plantation Village, $20,000

Carl Broussard, Brookhaven MHP, $31,000

Marie Olson, 1714 New Horizons, $43,395

Chris Delahoussaye, 4702 Plantation Village, $5,000

Norma Griffin, 6007 Coteau, $47,978

Rita Lopez, 1417 Ashley, $40,000

Scott Theriot, 2918 Holly, $128,582

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $531,176

Grand Total - $3,181,368

