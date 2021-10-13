BUILDING PERMITS — IBERIA PARISH OCTOBER 2021 Oct 13, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. SEPTEMBER 2021New Residential HomesHarry and Cindy Frederick, 2311 Morning Glory, $172,050.Megan and Merrick Mallory, 505 Candleglow Drive, $308,000.Shae LeBlanc, 4815 Forrest LeBlanc, $350,000.Chancey Nelson, 8919 Jefferson Island Road, $267,844.New Residential Homes Total: $1,097,894Residential OtherCraig Menard, 2304 Hiawatha St., $3,200.Lee Butler, 1511 N. Neco Town Road, $3,875.Residential Other Total: $7,075Residential Additions/RenovationsAnastasia Kilchrist, 6608 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $64,500.Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $64,500Residential RoofDavid and Kelly Belliot, 508 Lucerne Drive, $16,879.Troy Racheau, 1208 Crochet Road, $3,510.Don Butler, 308 Belle Place Olivier, $8,538.Benny Bourque, 312 L. Dubois Road, $4,956.Joseph Meyers, 6619 Boyance Road, $23,500.Ronald Moore, 1701 Pagent St., $14,873.Residential Roof Total: $72,256Residential ShedsJeannine and Kevin Sigue, 2808 College Road, $100,000.Kieu Tran, 611 Quence Drive, $10,248.Justin Kaliszeski, 931-A Austin Road, $20,000.Residential Sheds Total: $130,248Residential PoolsJohn and Kathy Menard, 2814 Schwing Road, $42,250.Dustin Touchet, 3918 Daspit Road, $33,304.Kathlene Patout, 7002 Daspit Road, $29,209.Residential Pools Total: $104,763Other-Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar PanelsGinger White, 617 Barrow St., $78,757.Alan Pitre, 4512 Daspit Road, $19,172.Other-Raised Homes,Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $97,929Commercial OtherCoastal Cabins, 2208 E. Hwy. 90, $8,000.Commercial Other Total: $8,000Mobile Homes/Moveable StructuresBraelynn Gautreau, 5119 Hazard Road, Lot 5, $56,000.Sherdaver Williams, 404 Camellia Lane, $103,150.Jamie Dauphine, 1600 Monnot Road, $129,860.Johnessia Smith, 4903 Hwy. 14, Lot 8, $5,000.Kayla Thomas, 7607 Soileau Road, Lot 4, $69,500.Philip and Courtney Finley, 1410 Bacon Road, $157,542.Jessie Owens, 7311 Coteau Road, $76,531.Shavondra Joseph, 6318 Gondron Road, $96,014.Anthony Ebanks, 102 Interlude, $205,000.Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures Total: $898,597Grand Total: $2,481,262 Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Renovation Demolition Building Industry Building Addition Pond Roof Mobile Home Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian October 13, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments Most Popular Gumbo cookoff winners announced Simon isn’t keeping new Disney project ‘Under Wraps’ Delcambre High honors graduate after winning silver in Tokyo Repairs to start next week on S. Lewis Street at Admiral Doyle St. Germain’s late afternoon getaway nets 9-lb., 13-oz., bass in Fausse Pointe Former Jeanerette mayor arrested — again — on conspiracy, fraud charges Healthcare workers protest over Ochsner LSU Health vaccine announcement Williams, Jacobs spark Loreauville to win over CHS Two-day Gumbo Cookoff starts out with Meanest Beans, youth competition Loreauville High homecoming court members announced Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit