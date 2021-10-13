SEPTEMBER 2021

New Residential Homes

Harry and Cindy Frederick, 2311 Morning Glory, $172,050.

Megan and Merrick Mallory, 505 Candleglow Drive, $308,000.

Shae LeBlanc, 4815 Forrest LeBlanc, $350,000.

Chancey Nelson, 8919 Jefferson Island Road, $267,844.

New Residential Homes Total: $1,097,894

Residential Other

Craig Menard, 2304 Hiawatha St., $3,200.

Lee Butler, 1511 N. Neco Town Road, $3,875.

Residential Other Total: $7,075

Residential Additions/Renovations

Anastasia Kilchrist, 6608 E. Admiral Doyle Drive, $64,500.

Residential Additions/Renovations Total: $64,500

Residential Roof

David and Kelly Belliot, 508 Lucerne Drive, $16,879.

Troy Racheau, 1208 Crochet Road, $3,510.

Don Butler, 308 Belle Place Olivier, $8,538.

Benny Bourque, 312 L. Dubois Road, $4,956.

Joseph Meyers, 6619 Boyance Road, $23,500.

Ronald Moore, 1701 Pagent St., $14,873.

Residential Roof Total: $72,256

Residential Sheds

Jeannine and Kevin Sigue, 2808 College Road, $100,000.

Kieu Tran, 611 Quence Drive, $10,248.

Justin Kaliszeski, 931-A Austin Road, $20,000.

Residential Sheds Total: $130,248

Residential Pools

John and Kathy Menard, 2814 Schwing Road, $42,250.

Dustin Touchet, 3918 Daspit Road, $33,304.

Kathlene Patout, 7002 Daspit Road, $29,209.

Residential Pools Total: $104,763

Other-Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Ginger White, 617 Barrow St., $78,757.

Alan Pitre, 4512 Daspit Road, $19,172.

Other-Raised Homes,Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $97,929

Commercial Other

Coastal Cabins, 2208 E. Hwy. 90, $8,000.

Commercial Other Total: $8,000

Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures

Braelynn Gautreau, 5119 Hazard Road, Lot 5, $56,000.

Sherdaver Williams, 404 Camellia Lane, $103,150.

Jamie Dauphine, 1600 Monnot Road, $129,860.

Johnessia Smith, 4903 Hwy. 14, Lot 8, $5,000.

Kayla Thomas, 7607 Soileau Road, Lot 4, $69,500.

Philip and Courtney Finley, 1410 Bacon Road, $157,542.

Jessie Owens, 7311 Coteau Road, $76,531.

Shavondra Joseph, 6318 Gondron Road, $96,014.

Anthony Ebanks, 102 Interlude, $205,000.

Mobile Homes/Moveable Structures Total: $898,597

Grand Total: $2,481,262

Tags

Load comments