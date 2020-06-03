Iberia Parish Permits

May 2020

Residential: New Homes

Brian Green, 3610 Sugar Mill, $250,000

Michael Stoute, 3603 Romero, $289,239

Artricia James, 208 Daniel, $318,000

Total Residential: New Homes - $857,239

Residential: Addition/Renovation

Michael Lopresto, 2311 Vida Shaw, $50,000

Ulysse & Donna Alleman, 801 Linden Lewis, $5,000

Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $55,000

Residential: Roof

M. Larry Richard, 3113 Avery Island, $14,404

Karen Randazzo, 715 Bonnet, $9,132

Rob Schilcher, 211 Estates, $11,261

Stanley & Lisa Charles, 9603 E. Admiral Doyle, $7,200

Steven Myers, 201 Candleglow, $16,855

Byron Wiley, 3006 Schwing, $18,349

Dewight Savoy, 1808 Belle Place Olivier, $13,248

Mr. Dupry, 601 Interlude, $10,864

Geran Maples, 1709 N. Freyou, $10,000

Jeffery Hughes, 4615 Loreauville, $15,349

Megham Derise, 802 Jill, $5,222

Steven Freyou, 204 Estate, $11,061

Genie Dugas, 7513 Loreauville, $4,900

Benard Boutte, 3105 College, $10,000

Clayton M. Maraist, 6 Oak Place, $31,626

Total Residential: Roof - $189,471

Residential: Sheds

DC Roane, 6308 Pelican Cove, $65,000

Keith Oliva, 809 Weeks Island, $50,000

Raven Owens, 3403 Avery Island, $22,752

Total Residential: Sheds - $137,752

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Chastant & Breaux, LLC, 5509 Coteau, $6,000

Jeff Strain, 9805 Old Jeanerette, $133,900

Sanford Edwards, 3215 Cedarwood, $21,000

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $160,900

Commercial: Addition/Renovation

Lachel Development, 111 Northwest Bypass, $300,000

Total Commercial: Addition/Renovation - $300,000

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Patout Equipment, 9402 E. Hwy 90, $25,000

Prime Maintenance, 5101 Wellman, $10,000

Tannah Howard, 6406 Lumea, $10,000

Miguel Espana, 3302 Patoutville, $122,588

Seth Darby, 1806 Rachel, $69,642

Porscha Frank, 4710 Guillot, $14,000

Lindsay Bourgeois, 3516 Avery Island, $62,345

Schaelyn Morris, 1714 New Horizon, $10,000

Danielle Belaire, 1000 Sidney Blanchard, $53,652

Murphy Trosclair, 5113 E. Hwy 90, $105,773

Anna B. Bessmerthny, 6805 Fremin, $30,000

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $513,700

Grand Total - $2,258,062

