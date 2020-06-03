Iberia Parish Permits
May 2020
Residential: New Homes
Brian Green, 3610 Sugar Mill, $250,000
Michael Stoute, 3603 Romero, $289,239
Artricia James, 208 Daniel, $318,000
Total Residential: New Homes - $857,239
Residential: Addition/Renovation
Michael Lopresto, 2311 Vida Shaw, $50,000
Ulysse & Donna Alleman, 801 Linden Lewis, $5,000
Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $55,000
Residential: Roof
M. Larry Richard, 3113 Avery Island, $14,404
Karen Randazzo, 715 Bonnet, $9,132
Rob Schilcher, 211 Estates, $11,261
Stanley & Lisa Charles, 9603 E. Admiral Doyle, $7,200
Steven Myers, 201 Candleglow, $16,855
Byron Wiley, 3006 Schwing, $18,349
Dewight Savoy, 1808 Belle Place Olivier, $13,248
Mr. Dupry, 601 Interlude, $10,864
Geran Maples, 1709 N. Freyou, $10,000
Jeffery Hughes, 4615 Loreauville, $15,349
Megham Derise, 802 Jill, $5,222
Steven Freyou, 204 Estate, $11,061
Genie Dugas, 7513 Loreauville, $4,900
Benard Boutte, 3105 College, $10,000
Clayton M. Maraist, 6 Oak Place, $31,626
Total Residential: Roof - $189,471
Residential: Sheds
DC Roane, 6308 Pelican Cove, $65,000
Keith Oliva, 809 Weeks Island, $50,000
Raven Owens, 3403 Avery Island, $22,752
Total Residential: Sheds - $137,752
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Chastant & Breaux, LLC, 5509 Coteau, $6,000
Jeff Strain, 9805 Old Jeanerette, $133,900
Sanford Edwards, 3215 Cedarwood, $21,000
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $160,900
Commercial: Addition/Renovation
Lachel Development, 111 Northwest Bypass, $300,000
Total Commercial: Addition/Renovation - $300,000
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Patout Equipment, 9402 E. Hwy 90, $25,000
Prime Maintenance, 5101 Wellman, $10,000
Tannah Howard, 6406 Lumea, $10,000
Miguel Espana, 3302 Patoutville, $122,588
Seth Darby, 1806 Rachel, $69,642
Porscha Frank, 4710 Guillot, $14,000
Lindsay Bourgeois, 3516 Avery Island, $62,345
Schaelyn Morris, 1714 New Horizon, $10,000
Danielle Belaire, 1000 Sidney Blanchard, $53,652
Murphy Trosclair, 5113 E. Hwy 90, $105,773
Anna B. Bessmerthny, 6805 Fremin, $30,000
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $513,700
Grand Total - $2,258,062