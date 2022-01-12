Building Permits — Iberia Parish December 2021 Jan 12, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? OK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECEMBER 2021New Residential HomesNathan and Janis Dugas, 904 Bacon Road, $120,000.James Johnny, 4901 Willie Johnny Road, $275,000.Jason and Annette Jackson, 915 Bayou to Bayou, $228,491.Tasha Evans, 3014 Belvedere, $180,614.Cory and Misti Segura, 6713 Loreauville Road, $265,000.Joshua Breaux, 1810 Crochet Road, $305,000.New Residential Homes Total: $1,374,105Residential OtherNew Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5704 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, $10,000.Jonathan Taylor, 710 Lucerne Drive, $3,500.Sherion Lourd, 406 Orange Grove, $11,660.Rocky and Faye Olivier, 3310 Olivier Road, $10,222.Wanda Archon, 1810 Neco Town Road, $9,160.Residential Other Total: $44,542Residential RoofRacheal Ruiz, 7712 E. Admiral Doyle, $3,000.James Seneca, 1714 Pagent St., $26,659.Craig and Lisa Hebert, 1618 Pagent St., $19,563.Alejandro Castro, 1702 N. Freyou Road, $4,000.Residential Roof Total: $53,222Residential ShedsMichael Leblanc, 1311 L. Dubois Road, $7,000.Residential Sheds Total: $7,000Residential PoolsRicky Fredericks, 400 Kyle Landry Road, $52,000.Residential Pools Total: $52,000Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar PanelsBenny Tullia, 110 Bayou Drive, $21,000.Paul Derouen, 705 Lillian St., $110,000.Chaz Provost, 9213 Lake Peigneur Road, $120,450.Jason Dugas, 7315 Hwy. 14, $24,000.Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $275,450Commercial OtherPremier Rentals LLC, 10714 Hwy. 14, $12,000.Frozen Cup LLC, 4910 E. Mobile Homes / Moveable StructuresTraci Hebert, 4900 Rutten Rill Road, $20,000.Katherine Gondran, 4610 Guillot Road, $141,000.Errick Derouen, 5612 Avery Island Road, $20,000.Luther Debarge, 3607 Romero Road, Lot 1, $114,814.Jody Cortes, 1917 Sugarmill Road, $18,000.Patrick Robicheaux, 507 Sugar Briar Road, $60,945.Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $374,759Grand Total - $2,227,779 