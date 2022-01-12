Purchase Access

DECEMBER 2021

New Residential Homes

Nathan and Janis Dugas, 904 Bacon Road, $120,000.

James Johnny, 4901 Willie Johnny Road, $275,000.

Jason and Annette Jackson, 915 Bayou to Bayou, $228,491.

Tasha Evans, 3014 Belvedere, $180,614.

Cory and Misti Segura, 6713 Loreauville Road, $265,000.

Joshua Breaux, 1810 Crochet Road, $305,000.

New Residential Homes Total: $1,374,105

Residential Other

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 5704 E. Old Spanish Trail Road, $10,000.

Jonathan Taylor, 710 Lucerne Drive, $3,500.

Sherion Lourd, 406 Orange Grove, $11,660.

Rocky and Faye Olivier, 3310 Olivier Road, $10,222.

Wanda Archon, 1810 Neco Town Road, $9,160.

Residential Other Total: $44,542

Residential Roof

Racheal Ruiz, 7712 E. Admiral Doyle, $3,000.

James Seneca, 1714 Pagent St., $26,659.

Craig and Lisa Hebert, 1618 Pagent St., $19,563.

Alejandro Castro, 1702 N. Freyou Road, $4,000.

Residential Roof Total: $53,222

Residential Sheds

Michael Leblanc, 1311 L. Dubois Road, $7,000.

Residential Sheds Total: $7,000

Residential Pools

Ricky Fredericks, 400 Kyle Landry Road, $52,000.

Residential Pools Total: $52,000

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Benny Tullia, 110 Bayou Drive, $21,000.

Paul Derouen, 705 Lillian St., $110,000.

Chaz Provost, 9213 Lake Peigneur Road, $120,450.

Jason Dugas, 7315 Hwy. 14, $24,000.

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $275,450

Commercial Other

Premier Rentals LLC, 10714 Hwy. 14, $12,000.

Frozen Cup LLC, 4910 E. Admiral Doyle, $34,701.

Commmercial Other: $46,701

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures

Traci Hebert, 4900 Rutten Rill Road, $20,000.

Katherine Gondran, 4610 Guillot Road, $141,000.

Errick Derouen, 5612 Avery Island Road, $20,000.

Luther Debarge, 3607 Romero Road, Lot 1, $114,814.

Jody Cortes, 1917 Sugarmill Road, $18,000.

Patrick Robicheaux, 507 Sugar Briar Road, $60,945.

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $374,759

Grand Total - $2,227,779

