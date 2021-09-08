BUILDING PERMITS — CITY OF NEW IBERIA Sep 8, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. City of New Iberia - Permit & Inspection DepartmentCommercial: FenceLawco, 316 W. Main Street, $15,600Total: Commercial: Fence Total— $15,600Commercial: Hard SurfacePlantation Plaza, 801 S. Lewis, $3,000Bayou Braces, 603 Rue De Lion, $ 9,000Commercial: Hard Surface Total— $12,000Commercial: Remodel:McDonalds, 927 E. Main Street, $320,000Fields Funeral Home, 712 Center, $47,482Fit Fresh Meals, 1203 Center, $26,000Commercial: Remodel Total — $393,482Commercial: RoofChili’s, 2910 Hwy 14, $5,475Nancy Tran, 125 E. St. Peter, $7,000Durice Leleux, 404 W. Admiral Doyle, $10,000Commercial: Roof Total — $22,475Residential: AdditionLori Spann, 614 Dodson, $11,000Phan Nguyen, 207 E. Admiral Doyle, $1,500Jesus Toro, 935 Center 7, $1,500Residential: Addition Total — $14,000Residential: Hard SurfacePeggy Romero, 2004 Windmill Cir, $800Fedy Robinson, 1408 Bayouside Drive, $12,000Freddie Thomas, 508 Weldon, $5,630Residential: Hard Surface Total — $18,430Residential: RoofTina Landry, 421 Missouri, $7,789Bryson Perrot, 610 Julia, $16,410Larry Hendrson, 317 Indest, $7,348Matthew Mouton, 246 Pollard, $13,500Matthew Mouton, 206 Oak, $2,300Danny Viator, 1413 Sycamore, $12,171Leslie Mouton, 725 Charles, $5,825Elliot Simoneaud, 401 Cypress, $11,100Sylivia Wills, 121 E. Dale, $8,000Louis Gutierrez, 1203 Park Ave., $5,700Mike Cormier, 2005 Alligator Alley, $12,000Thomas Delcambre, 207 Squirrel Run, $9,102Reseitnal: Roof Total — $111,245Sign: On PremisesRight Turn Automotive, 721 S. Lewis, $300Gonsoulin Fabrications, 1433 Jane, $262NLE Seafood Market and Supply, 609 S. Lewis, $1,200Sign: On Premises Total — $1,762Grand Total — $701, 394 Support Local Journalism If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags New Iberia Fence Building Industry Botany Food City Planning Department Center Inspection S. Lewis Building Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Daily Iberian September 8, 2021 5 hrs ago Comments Most Popular New Iberia Police name victim in fatal Sneaker House shooting Man arrested after Monday night shooting in New Iberia Victim identified in early morning homicide in Jeanerette Michael Marie Four people shot outside Sneaker House, one dead One dead and three injured in Lewis Street shooting Gilbert reels in bull red with a rope imbedded near head on trip with Viguerie Loreauville pounds Erath in opener Rena DeRouen Shreveport teen killed in shootout identified Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit