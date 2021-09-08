City of New Iberia - Permit & Inspection Department

Commercial: Fence

Lawco, 316 W. Main Street, $15,600

Total: Commercial: Fence Total— $15,600

Commercial: Hard Surface

Plantation Plaza, 801 S. Lewis, $3,000

Bayou Braces, 603 Rue De Lion, $ 9,000

Commercial: Hard Surface Total— $12,000

Commercial: Remodel:

McDonalds, 927 E. Main Street, $320,000

Fields Funeral Home, 712 Center, $47,482

Fit Fresh Meals, 1203 Center, $26,000

Commercial: Remodel Total — $393,482

Commercial: Roof

Chili’s, 2910 Hwy 14, $5,475

Nancy Tran, 125 E. St. Peter, $7,000

Durice Leleux, 404 W. Admiral Doyle, $10,000

Commercial: Roof Total — $22,475

Residential: Addition

Lori Spann, 614 Dodson, $11,000

Phan Nguyen, 207 E. Admiral Doyle, $1,500

Jesus Toro, 935 Center 7, $1,500

Residential: Addition Total — $14,000

Residential: Hard Surface

Peggy Romero, 2004 Windmill Cir, $800

Fedy Robinson, 1408 Bayouside Drive, $12,000

Freddie Thomas, 508 Weldon, $5,630

Residential: Hard Surface Total — $18,430

Residential: Roof

Tina Landry, 421 Missouri, $7,789

Bryson Perrot, 610 Julia, $16,410

Larry Hendrson, 317 Indest, $7,348

Matthew Mouton, 246 Pollard, $13,500

Matthew Mouton, 206 Oak, $2,300

Danny Viator, 1413 Sycamore, $12,171

Leslie Mouton, 725 Charles, $5,825

Elliot Simoneaud, 401 Cypress, $11,100

Sylivia Wills, 121 E. Dale, $8,000

Louis Gutierrez, 1203 Park Ave., $5,700

Mike Cormier, 2005 Alligator Alley, $12,000

Thomas Delcambre, 207 Squirrel Run, $9,102

Reseitnal: Roof Total — $111,245

Sign: On Premises

Right Turn Automotive, 721 S. Lewis, $300

Gonsoulin Fabrications, 1433 Jane, $262

NLE Seafood Market and Supply, 609 S. Lewis, $1,200

Sign: On Premises Total — $1,762

Grand Total — $701, 394

Tags

Load comments