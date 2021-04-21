City Of New Iberia Permits
March 2021
Commercial: Hard Surface
City of New Iberia, 200 E. Main Street, $70,000
Romero, MC, LCC, 111 S. Hopkins, $10,285
Total: Commercial Hard Surface - $80,285
Commercial: Remodel
City of New Iberia, 133 E. Main, $978,595
Cox Communications, 1017 Progress, $30,000
J&N Seafood, 528 W. St. Peter B, $10,000
New Iberia Rentals, LLC, 715 E. Admiral Doyle D, $65,000
Toal: Commercial Remodel - $1,083,595
Commercial: Roof
St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 210 S. Iberia, $16,000
Johnny Romero, 301 E. St. Peter, $5,000
Holiday Sporting Goods, 805 S. Lewis A, $20,000
IPAL, 126 Iberia, $41,000
Tiger Dental, 408 Jefferson Terrace, $9,232
First Baptist Church, 210 E. St. Peter, 15,670
Total: Commercial Roof - $106,902
Residential: Addition
David Morley, 629 Center, $14,000
Ourai Vongphothong, 412 Kathryn, $10,000
Walter Coffey, 176 Duperier, $100,000
Total: Residential: Addition - $124,000
Residential Fence
Delores Lewis, 802 E. Pershing, $400
Jonathan Ziegler, 829 E. Main Street, $1,5000
Orien Menard, 1608 Southwood, $6,800
Sam Homratsamy, 910 Lynn Circle, $1,000
Barney Bernard, 810 Prioux, $7,823
Daniel Derouen, 306 Weldon, $3,000
Total: Residential: Fence - $20,523
Residential: Hard Surface
John Trappey, 310 Marie, $5,000
Total: Residential: Hard Surface - 5,000
Residential: New-Other
Elijah Wesley, 713 W. Washington, $1,000
Theresa Dubose, 811 College, $5,000
Total: Residential: New-Other - $6,000
Residential: Remodel
Jamal Green, 124 Cotton, $4,000
Agustin Mora, 1232 Iberia, $1,000
William Politte, 915 Field, $5,000
LeRoy Williams, 111 Johnson Alley, $5,000
Theresa Courtois, 5 Duperier Oaks, $27,000
Kenyatta Mixon, 511 E. Pershing, $5,000
Roberta Segura, 508 Caudron, $800
Johnny Funez, 1412 Howard, $10,000
Lee Kleinpeter, 128 Bank, $20,000
Cassandra Raymond, 704 Puebla, $250
Vita Bernard, 402 Azalea, $800
Wayne Richard, 413 Birch, $3,200
Michelle Dore, 416 Rosemount, $37, 520
Bonnie LaBauve, 412 Azalea, $1,200
Salliee Rentals, 908 Henshaw, $20,000
Roy Williams, 335 Magnolia, $25,000
Sally Rentals, LLC, 328 Daigre, $2,500
Grant Myers, 417 E. Main, $3,500
Freddie Decourt, 401 Loreauville Road, $6,000
Donald Marks, 526 Ann, $3,500
Thomas Cunningham, 900 Parkview, $57,000
Total: Residential: Remodel - $238,270
Residential: Roof
Chilton Daniels, 1006 Park, $5,000
Dale Henderson, 510 Terrell Court, $25,250
Barry Dorsey, 118 Emma, $3,200
Nelson Doucet, 1022 Walton, $2,100
Felton Hogan, 1004 St. Jude, $1,800
Kelly Ackal, 604 Myra, $9,800
Katherine Himel, 508 Center, $6,000
Melvin Oubre, 100 Juarez, 7,300
Alegra Jefferson, 1611 E. Patout, $8,500
Harace Williams, 719 Frenzel, $6,000
Lajoya Kately, 915 Alvin, $2,500
Loyd Romero,708 Evergreen, $9,400
Laura Mouton, 251 Field, $3,500
Eric Lanza, 804 Dartez, $13,400
Ricky Verret, 600 Juarez, $2,343
Edward Duhe, 502 Allen, $11,904
Blue Ribbon Rentals, 907 Jane, $4,200
Loretta Johnson, 101 Texaco, $6,800
Bobby LaBiche, 1026 Short Providence, $5,000
Richard Broussard, 1612 Iberia, $5,500
Richard Broussard, 1613 Iberia, $4,500
City of New Iberia, 459 E. Main, $310,000
Vergie Dionne, 808 Oswald, $8,900
Richard Spears, 503 Astor Place, $9,126
Wallace Gathe, 505 San Jacinto, $15,000
Total: Residential: Roof - $487,023
Sign: On Premises
L&K Pool Supplies, 519 S. Lewis, $2,000
Five Below, 1102 E. Admiral Doyle 1B, 10,000
Total: Sign: On Premises - $12,200
Grand Total: $2,158,798