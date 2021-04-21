City Of New Iberia Permits

March 2021

Commercial: Hard Surface

City of New Iberia, 200 E. Main Street, $70,000

Romero, MC, LCC, 111 S. Hopkins, $10,285

Total: Commercial Hard Surface - $80,285

Commercial: Remodel

City of New Iberia, 133 E. Main, $978,595

Cox Communications, 1017 Progress, $30,000

J&N Seafood, 528 W. St. Peter B, $10,000

New Iberia Rentals, LLC, 715 E. Admiral Doyle D, $65,000

Toal: Commercial Remodel - $1,083,595

Commercial: Roof

St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 210 S. Iberia, $16,000

Johnny Romero, 301 E. St. Peter, $5,000

Holiday Sporting Goods, 805 S. Lewis A, $20,000

IPAL, 126 Iberia, $41,000

Tiger Dental, 408 Jefferson Terrace, $9,232

First Baptist Church, 210 E. St. Peter, 15,670

Total: Commercial Roof - $106,902

Residential: Addition

David Morley, 629 Center, $14,000

Ourai Vongphothong, 412 Kathryn, $10,000

Walter Coffey, 176 Duperier, $100,000

Total: Residential: Addition - $124,000

Residential Fence

Delores Lewis, 802 E. Pershing, $400

Jonathan Ziegler, 829 E. Main Street, $1,5000

Orien Menard, 1608 Southwood, $6,800

Sam Homratsamy, 910 Lynn Circle, $1,000

Barney Bernard, 810 Prioux, $7,823

Daniel Derouen, 306 Weldon, $3,000

Total: Residential: Fence - $20,523

Residential: Hard Surface

John Trappey, 310 Marie, $5,000

Total: Residential: Hard Surface - 5,000

Residential: New-Other

Elijah Wesley, 713 W. Washington, $1,000

Theresa Dubose, 811 College, $5,000

Total: Residential: New-Other - $6,000

Residential: Remodel

Jamal Green, 124 Cotton, $4,000

Agustin Mora, 1232 Iberia, $1,000

William Politte, 915 Field, $5,000

LeRoy Williams, 111 Johnson Alley, $5,000

Theresa Courtois, 5 Duperier Oaks, $27,000

Kenyatta Mixon, 511 E. Pershing, $5,000

Roberta Segura, 508 Caudron, $800

Johnny Funez, 1412 Howard, $10,000

Lee Kleinpeter, 128 Bank, $20,000

Cassandra Raymond, 704 Puebla, $250

Vita Bernard, 402 Azalea, $800

Wayne Richard, 413 Birch, $3,200

Michelle Dore, 416 Rosemount, $37, 520

Bonnie LaBauve, 412 Azalea, $1,200

Salliee Rentals, 908 Henshaw, $20,000

Roy Williams, 335 Magnolia, $25,000

Sally Rentals, LLC, 328 Daigre, $2,500

Grant Myers, 417 E. Main, $3,500

Freddie Decourt, 401 Loreauville Road, $6,000

Donald Marks, 526 Ann, $3,500

Thomas Cunningham, 900 Parkview, $57,000

Total: Residential: Remodel - $238,270

Residential: Roof

Chilton Daniels, 1006 Park, $5,000

Dale Henderson, 510 Terrell Court, $25,250

Barry Dorsey, 118 Emma, $3,200

Nelson Doucet, 1022 Walton, $2,100

Felton Hogan, 1004 St. Jude, $1,800

Kelly Ackal, 604 Myra, $9,800

Katherine Himel, 508 Center, $6,000

Melvin Oubre, 100 Juarez, 7,300

Alegra Jefferson, 1611 E. Patout, $8,500

Harace Williams, 719 Frenzel, $6,000

Lajoya Kately, 915 Alvin, $2,500

Loyd Romero,708 Evergreen, $9,400

Laura Mouton, 251 Field, $3,500

Eric Lanza, 804 Dartez, $13,400

Ricky Verret, 600 Juarez, $2,343

Edward Duhe, 502 Allen, $11,904

Blue Ribbon Rentals, 907 Jane, $4,200

Loretta Johnson, 101 Texaco, $6,800

Bobby LaBiche, 1026 Short Providence, $5,000

Richard Broussard, 1612 Iberia, $5,500

Richard Broussard, 1613 Iberia, $4,500

City of New Iberia, 459 E. Main, $310,000

Vergie Dionne, 808 Oswald, $8,900

Richard Spears, 503 Astor Place, $9,126

Wallace Gathe, 505 San Jacinto, $15,000

Total: Residential: Roof - $487,023

Sign: On Premises

L&K Pool Supplies, 519 S. Lewis, $2,000

Five Below, 1102 E. Admiral Doyle 1B, 10,000

Total: Sign: On Premises - $12,200

Grand Total: $2,158,798

