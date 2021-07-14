Building Permits of New Iberia
Commercial: Remodel
TJ Maxx, 1102 E. Admiral Doyle 1C, $49,000
Vermillion Holdings, 820 E. Admiral Doyle D, $2,700
Nancy Tran, 125 E. St. Peter, $5,000
Iberia Medical Center, $1,185,000
Sally Bassier, 103 E. St. Peter, $25,000
Kajun Inn, 1505 Center, $2,000
Commercial: Remodel Total: $1,268,000
Commercial: Roof
Kiley Sinitiere, 521 N. Lewis, $12,864
Bayou Braces, 603 Rue De Lion, $23,725
Commercial: Roof: Total: $36,589
Residential: Addition
George Williams, 308 Victory, $20,000
Residential: Addition: Total: $20,000
Residential: Fence
Goldie Cestia, 401 Parkview, $3,973
Coastal Timbers, 1310 Janes, $5,000
Eric Armentor, 1605 Walnut, $4,000
Ashley Chapman, 104 Aline, $8,735
Residential: Fence: Total: $21,708
Residential: New
Dianne Hypolite, 537 Bank Ave., $188,000
Jade Dugas, 910 Russo, $160,000
Steve Bayard, 829 Charles, $30,000
Residential: New: Total: $378,000
Residential: New-Other
Simone Dobard, 159 Plantation, $8,000
Residential: New-Other Total: $8,000
Residential: Pool
Preston Ray, 709 Rue De Lion, $54,905
Residential: Pool: Total $54,905
Residential: Remodel
Quindale Smothers, 303 W. Amb. Lemelle A&B, $30,000
Edith Romero, 423 Birch, $72,000
Gerald Delahoussaye, 1603 Adam, $3,000
Minh Nguyen, 124 Weeks, $6,000
Lamperez Properties, 112 Front, $5,000
Kirk Pellerin, 101 Plantation, $15,860
Keith Comeaux, 703 Woodcock, $45,000
Laderical Wagner, 1006 Versailles Crescent, $7,850
Casey Corley, 307 Barbin Reaux, $8,858
Adam York, 611 San Jacinto, $20,000
James Jones, 849 Bank, $14,000
Kevin Vincent, 1300 W. Main, $6,000
Jefferson Terrace Properties, 403 Calhoun, $4,800
Mike Lamperez, 1326 De. Lassale, $6,600
Lynn Landry, 108 E. Lawrence, $4,200
Sherman Thomas, 1201 W. St. Peter, $7,700
Jeff Romero, 1812 Anderson, $23,000
Cindy Guidry, 910 Yvonne, $1,300
Fank Legnon, 143 Plantation, $ 16,783
Monica Duplantis, 108 Trotter, $24,550
Scott Dugas, 1407 Howard, $7,800
Jefferson Terrace Properties, 224 Duperior, $9,500
Lydie Hebert, 206 N. Lewis, $12,000
Danny David, 514 Prioux, $26,400
John Roane, 401 Linda, $11,250
Alfred Lamprez, 702 Iberia, $37,050
Usey St. Julien, 1005 Bank, $10,900
Joseph Lovell, 1714 Janes, $22,220
Joseph Lovell, 123 Monterey, $12,000
Donald Hebert, 822 W. Main, $15,000
Robert Coleman, 518 S. Hopkins, $9,287
Glenn Broussard, 930 Henshaw, $5,020
Johnny Mannian, 612 Oak Manor, $21,020
Scott Summers, 553 Edwin, $10,799
Derek Hebert, 702 Woodcock Reynolds, $11,000
Nathan Labiche,126 Reynolds, $5,600
Arthur Merryman, 303 Gorham, $15,224
Bayou Rental Properties, 501 St. Mary, $3,200
Dixie Myers, 156 Rosier, $12,650
Residential: Remodel: Total: $371,013
Sign: On Premises
Bayou Paints, 715 S. Lewis, $3,000
Zarape, 905 E. St. Peter, $4,000
Sign: On Premises: Total: $7,000
Grand Total: $2,384,483