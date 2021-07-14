Building Permits of New Iberia

Commercial: Remodel

TJ Maxx, 1102 E. Admiral Doyle 1C, $49,000

Vermillion Holdings, 820 E. Admiral Doyle D, $2,700

Nancy Tran, 125 E. St. Peter, $5,000

Iberia Medical Center, $1,185,000

Sally Bassier, 103 E. St. Peter, $25,000

Kajun Inn, 1505 Center, $2,000

Commercial: Remodel Total: $1,268,000

Commercial: Roof

Kiley Sinitiere, 521 N. Lewis, $12,864

Bayou Braces, 603 Rue De Lion, $23,725

Commercial: Roof: Total: $36,589

Residential: Addition

George Williams, 308 Victory, $20,000

Residential: Addition: Total: $20,000

Residential: Fence

Goldie Cestia, 401 Parkview, $3,973

Coastal Timbers, 1310 Janes, $5,000

Eric Armentor, 1605 Walnut, $4,000

Ashley Chapman, 104 Aline, $8,735

Residential: Fence: Total: $21,708

Residential: New

Dianne Hypolite, 537 Bank Ave., $188,000

Jade Dugas, 910 Russo, $160,000

Steve Bayard, 829 Charles, $30,000

Residential: New: Total: $378,000

Residential: New-Other

Simone Dobard, 159 Plantation, $8,000

Residential: New-Other Total: $8,000

Residential: Pool

Preston Ray, 709 Rue De Lion, $54,905

Residential: Pool: Total $54,905

Residential: Remodel

Quindale Smothers, 303 W. Amb. Lemelle A&B, $30,000

Edith Romero, 423 Birch, $72,000

Gerald Delahoussaye, 1603 Adam, $3,000

Minh Nguyen, 124 Weeks, $6,000

Lamperez Properties, 112 Front, $5,000

Kirk Pellerin, 101 Plantation, $15,860

Keith Comeaux, 703 Woodcock, $45,000

Laderical Wagner, 1006 Versailles Crescent, $7,850

Casey Corley, 307 Barbin Reaux, $8,858

Adam York, 611 San Jacinto, $20,000

James Jones, 849 Bank, $14,000

Kevin Vincent, 1300 W. Main, $6,000

Jefferson Terrace Properties, 403 Calhoun, $4,800

Mike Lamperez, 1326 De. Lassale, $6,600

Lynn Landry, 108 E. Lawrence, $4,200

Sherman Thomas, 1201 W. St. Peter, $7,700

Jeff Romero, 1812 Anderson, $23,000

Cindy Guidry, 910 Yvonne, $1,300

Fank Legnon, 143 Plantation, $ 16,783

Monica Duplantis, 108 Trotter, $24,550

Scott Dugas, 1407 Howard, $7,800

Jefferson Terrace Properties, 224 Duperior, $9,500

Lydie Hebert, 206 N. Lewis, $12,000

Danny David, 514 Prioux, $26,400

John Roane, 401 Linda, $11,250

Alfred Lamprez, 702 Iberia, $37,050

Usey St. Julien, 1005 Bank, $10,900

Joseph Lovell, 1714 Janes, $22,220

Joseph Lovell, 123 Monterey, $12,000

Donald Hebert, 822 W. Main, $15,000

Robert Coleman, 518 S. Hopkins, $9,287

Glenn Broussard, 930 Henshaw, $5,020

Johnny Mannian, 612 Oak Manor, $21,020

Scott Summers, 553 Edwin, $10,799

Derek Hebert, 702 Woodcock Reynolds, $11,000

Nathan Labiche,126 Reynolds, $5,600

Arthur Merryman, 303 Gorham, $15,224

Bayou Rental Properties, 501 St. Mary, $3,200

Dixie Myers, 156 Rosier, $12,650

Residential: Remodel: Total: $371,013

Sign: On Premises

Bayou Paints, 715 S. Lewis, $3,000

Zarape, 905 E. St. Peter, $4,000

Sign: On Premises: Total: $7,000

Grand Total: $2,384,483

