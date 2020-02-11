Iberia Parish Permits

January 2020

Residential: New Homes

James and Tricia Albert, 6408 Jefferson Island, $206,205

Rene and Angela Romero, 1615 Lake Dauterive, $80,000

Keely Judice, 916 Teche Lake, $189,922

Nora Carline, 2306 Teche Ridge, $269,000

Jessica and Terrance Louviere, 1002 Belle Place Olivier, $475,000

Total Residential: New Homes - $1,220,127

Residential: Addition/Renovation

Roy St. Julien, 810 Gaubert, $50,000

Charles Williams, 5814 Lee State, $60,000

Travis Miller, 3905 Avenue Bonne Terre, $9,000

Jessica and Terrance Louviere, 1002 Belle Place Olivier, $8,500

Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $127,500

Residential: Other

Joshua Gibson, 3908 Romero, $241,000

Total Residential: Other - $241,000

Residential: Roof

Wes Patillo, 219 Jacqueline, $15,900

Randy Norris, 512 Jacqueline, $12,183

Carla and Michael Landry, 7804 Jeromy, $10,350

Michael Bridges, 610 Heather, $10,746

Mike Guaraggi, 5517 Cromwell, $7,218

Marie Mitchell, 404 L Dubois, $5,854

Marie Vandervilt, 2500 Brenda, $5,600

Brenda Louviere, 2902 Coteau, $18,347

Mary Jacobs, 204 Leon, $14,035

Total Residential: Roof - $100,233

Residential: Sheds

Thong Van Tran, 2706 Loreauville, $3,595

James McGlothlan, 2211 Devonshire, $24,000

Total Residential: Sheds - $27,595

Residential: Pools

John and Shelly Munnerlyn, 515 Boutte, $42,650

Art and Kyla Moretti, 308 Teche Lake, $25,000

Total Residential: Pools - $67,650

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Brayton Bayard, 10910 Gondron, $17,000

Laura Juarez, 4008 Coco Miquel, $21,000

Korie LeBlanc, 107 Braquet, $21,000

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $59,000

Commercial: New

Beacon Machine Services, 2414 Darnell, $85,000

Total Commercial: New - $85,000

Commercial: Other

Steve Ables, 4816 W. Admiral Doyle, $5,200

Total Commercial: Other - $5,200

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Julisu Knatt, 414 Bayou to Bayou, $35,000

Nathan Melancon, 417 Sidney Blanchard, $4,000

Walter Hulin, 413 Sugar Briar, $10,000

Ashley Hebert, 2911 Coteau, $30,000

Quentin Viltz, 110 Cotton, $53,610

Elizabeth Guillote, 103 Marshfield, $31,341

Selita Anita Cox, 1714 New Horizons, $45,000

Brayton Louviere, 1301 Frankie, $76,000

Troy Viator, 7002 Daspit, $6,000

P&P Habitat, 3213 E. Old Spanish Trail, $9,500

Mark Bourque, 7607 Soileau, $62,707

JKG Rentals, 2511 Toddken, $10,000

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $375,158

Grand Total - $2,306,463

