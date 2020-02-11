Iberia Parish Permits
January 2020
Residential: New Homes
James and Tricia Albert, 6408 Jefferson Island, $206,205
Rene and Angela Romero, 1615 Lake Dauterive, $80,000
Keely Judice, 916 Teche Lake, $189,922
Nora Carline, 2306 Teche Ridge, $269,000
Jessica and Terrance Louviere, 1002 Belle Place Olivier, $475,000
Total Residential: New Homes - $1,220,127
Residential: Addition/Renovation
Roy St. Julien, 810 Gaubert, $50,000
Charles Williams, 5814 Lee State, $60,000
Travis Miller, 3905 Avenue Bonne Terre, $9,000
Jessica and Terrance Louviere, 1002 Belle Place Olivier, $8,500
Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $127,500
Residential: Other
Joshua Gibson, 3908 Romero, $241,000
Total Residential: Other - $241,000
Residential: Roof
Wes Patillo, 219 Jacqueline, $15,900
Randy Norris, 512 Jacqueline, $12,183
Carla and Michael Landry, 7804 Jeromy, $10,350
Michael Bridges, 610 Heather, $10,746
Mike Guaraggi, 5517 Cromwell, $7,218
Marie Mitchell, 404 L Dubois, $5,854
Marie Vandervilt, 2500 Brenda, $5,600
Brenda Louviere, 2902 Coteau, $18,347
Mary Jacobs, 204 Leon, $14,035
Total Residential: Roof - $100,233
Residential: Sheds
Thong Van Tran, 2706 Loreauville, $3,595
James McGlothlan, 2211 Devonshire, $24,000
Total Residential: Sheds - $27,595
Residential: Pools
John and Shelly Munnerlyn, 515 Boutte, $42,650
Art and Kyla Moretti, 308 Teche Lake, $25,000
Total Residential: Pools - $67,650
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Brayton Bayard, 10910 Gondron, $17,000
Laura Juarez, 4008 Coco Miquel, $21,000
Korie LeBlanc, 107 Braquet, $21,000
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $59,000
Commercial: New
Beacon Machine Services, 2414 Darnell, $85,000
Total Commercial: New - $85,000
Commercial: Other
Steve Ables, 4816 W. Admiral Doyle, $5,200
Total Commercial: Other - $5,200
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Julisu Knatt, 414 Bayou to Bayou, $35,000
Nathan Melancon, 417 Sidney Blanchard, $4,000
Walter Hulin, 413 Sugar Briar, $10,000
Ashley Hebert, 2911 Coteau, $30,000
Quentin Viltz, 110 Cotton, $53,610
Elizabeth Guillote, 103 Marshfield, $31,341
Selita Anita Cox, 1714 New Horizons, $45,000
Brayton Louviere, 1301 Frankie, $76,000
Troy Viator, 7002 Daspit, $6,000
P&P Habitat, 3213 E. Old Spanish Trail, $9,500
Mark Bourque, 7607 Soileau, $62,707
JKG Rentals, 2511 Toddken, $10,000
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $375,158
Grand Total - $2,306,463