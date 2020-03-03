Iberia Parish Permits
February 2020
Residential: New Homes
Renee & Thomas Gary, 4112 Vida Shaw, $136,399
Sabrina Broussard, 3007 Coteau Holmes, $154,155
Gerard & Kristi Carriere, 2310 Coteau Homes, $355,000
Robert & Gwindle Whatley, 317 Dumas Judice, $252,202
Blayze & Kristian Romero, 3918 Romero, $190,000
Alex & Jo Anne Oregeron, 1310 Belle Place Olivier, $367,357
Troy F Comeaux Construction, 618 Timberstone, $170,000
Beth & Skyler Breaux, 1105 La Rue De Ezebe, $320,000
Brandon & Natalie Faucheaux, 1717 Crochet, $370,000
James & Avia McGlothan, 2211 Devonshire, $184,383
Jason McLean, 1311 Sam Sneed, $160,662
Lambert & Carrie Navarre, 4709 LA Hwy. 14, $460,000
Total Residential: New Homes - $3,120,158
Residential: Addition/Renovation
Beau & Kaci Beaullieu, 4109 Walnut, $50,000
Woody Leleux, 7200 Leleux, $40,000
Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $90,000
Residential: Other
Jerry Fowler, 109 Janice, $5,671
Thong Van Tran, 2706 Loreauville, $8,000
Beau Beaullieu, 4109 Walnut, $50,000
Total Residential: Other - $63,671
Residential: Roof
Roger Hamilton, 105 Janice, $9,813
Gary Ferstl, 5307 Coteau, $7,693
Daniel Guidry, 516 Jacqueline, $12,792
Matthew Musso, 3109 Chalfonte Crescent, $13,000
Louis Prados, 2610 Vida Shaw, $10,900
Total Residential: Roof - $54,198
Residential: Sheds
Dylan Emonet, 6417 Coteau, $15,000
James & Allison Louis, 6511 Danielle, $31,360
Total Residential: Sheds - $46,360
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Land Specialties, 6507 Loreauville, $4,200
Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $4,200
Commercial: New
Paramount Pipe Inspection, 1414 Grand Prairie, $250,000
Total Commercial: New - $250,000
Commercial: Additions/Renovations
Bayou Shrimp Processor, 9818 J. Dooley, $150,000
Total Commercial: Additions/Renovations - $150,000
Commercial: Other
Paramount Pipe Inspection, 1414 Grand Prairie, $70,000
Total Commercial: Other - $70,000
Mobile Homes/Movable Structures
Barrett Hebert, 3619 Romero, $30,000
Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, 4702 Plantation Village, $61,500
Timothy Giltner, 7100 Leleux, $15,000
Keisha Labit/Gwen Tauzin, 913 Suard, $51,075
Carlania Leday, 2709 George Sigue, $45,000
Chet Mestayer, 2918 Lake Dauterive, $73,555
Merina Smith, 5017 N. Freetown, $75,723
Randy J. Hebert, 4016 Willowbend, $64,038
Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, 4702 Plantation Village, $61,500
Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, 4702 Plantation Village, $61,500
Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $538,891
Grand Total - $4,387,478