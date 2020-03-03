Iberia Parish Permits

February 2020

Residential: New Homes

Renee & Thomas Gary, 4112 Vida Shaw, $136,399

Sabrina Broussard, 3007 Coteau Holmes, $154,155

Gerard & Kristi Carriere, 2310 Coteau Homes, $355,000

Robert & Gwindle Whatley, 317 Dumas Judice, $252,202

Blayze & Kristian Romero, 3918 Romero, $190,000

Alex & Jo Anne Oregeron, 1310 Belle Place Olivier, $367,357

Troy F Comeaux Construction, 618 Timberstone, $170,000

Beth & Skyler Breaux, 1105 La Rue De Ezebe, $320,000

Brandon & Natalie Faucheaux, 1717 Crochet, $370,000

James & Avia McGlothan, 2211 Devonshire, $184,383

Jason McLean, 1311 Sam Sneed, $160,662

Lambert & Carrie Navarre, 4709 LA Hwy. 14, $460,000

Total Residential: New Homes - $3,120,158

Residential: Addition/Renovation

Beau & Kaci Beaullieu, 4109 Walnut, $50,000

Woody Leleux, 7200 Leleux, $40,000

Total Residential: Addition/Renovation - $90,000

Residential: Other

Jerry Fowler, 109 Janice, $5,671

Thong Van Tran, 2706 Loreauville, $8,000

Beau Beaullieu, 4109 Walnut, $50,000

Total Residential: Other - $63,671

Residential: Roof

Roger Hamilton, 105 Janice, $9,813

Gary Ferstl, 5307 Coteau, $7,693

Daniel Guidry, 516 Jacqueline, $12,792

Matthew Musso, 3109 Chalfonte Crescent, $13,000

Louis Prados, 2610 Vida Shaw, $10,900

Total Residential: Roof - $54,198

Residential: Sheds

Dylan Emonet, 6417 Coteau, $15,000

James & Allison Louis, 6511 Danielle, $31,360

Total Residential: Sheds - $46,360

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Land Specialties, 6507 Loreauville, $4,200

Total Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels - $4,200

Commercial: New

Paramount Pipe Inspection, 1414 Grand Prairie, $250,000

Total Commercial: New - $250,000

Commercial: Additions/Renovations

Bayou Shrimp Processor, 9818 J. Dooley, $150,000

Total Commercial: Additions/Renovations - $150,000

Commercial: Other

Paramount Pipe Inspection, 1414 Grand Prairie, $70,000

Total Commercial: Other - $70,000

Mobile Homes/Movable Structures

Barrett Hebert, 3619 Romero, $30,000

Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, 4702 Plantation Village, $61,500

Timothy Giltner, 7100 Leleux, $15,000

Keisha Labit/Gwen Tauzin, 913 Suard, $51,075

Carlania Leday, 2709 George Sigue, $45,000

Chet Mestayer, 2918 Lake Dauterive, $73,555

Merina Smith, 5017 N. Freetown, $75,723

Randy J. Hebert, 4016 Willowbend, $64,038

Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, 4702 Plantation Village, $61,500

Atchafalaya Homes, LLC, 4702 Plantation Village, $61,500

Total Mobile Homes/Movable Structures - $538,891

Grand Total - $4,387,478

