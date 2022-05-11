New Residential Homes
Michael and Christine Jones, 2619 Myers Road, $45,000
Nick and Raven Domingues, 5709 Old Spanish Trail, $600,000
Gulotta Construction Spec Home, 1109 S. Estate Drive, $200,000
Gulotta Construction Spec Home, 1107 S. Estate Drive, $192,000
New Residential Homes Total: $1,037,000
Residential Other
Dustin Eldridge, 6115 Northside Road, $3,800
Residential Other Total: $3,800
Residential Roof
Edward Sandoz, 109 Michelle Lane, $9,341
Lori Stoute, 218 Michelle Lane, $18,158
Cathy Williams, 3604 Northside Road, $11,010
Joseph Hebert, 600 Crossland, $22,116
Neil Broussard, 206 Oak Hill Road, $35,935
Raymond Delcambre, 517 Interlaken Drive, $12,610
Kenneth Dupre, 2201 La Belle Villa Road, $30,646
Larry Vincent, 2514 Sugar Mill Road, $12,621
Gerry Landry, 3918 Avenue Bonne Terre, $12,847
Sheryl and Adam Leonard, 1810 Wanda Drive, $29,102
Mike Sunberg, 707 Kyle Landry Drive, $13,692
Residential Roof Total: $208,078
Residential Additions/Renovations
Marcus and Allison Broussard, 1614 Lake Dauterive, $60,000
Craig Mayard, 2304 Hiawatha St., $12,000
Jason and Tracie Dugas, 7915 Hwy. 14, $96,786
Philips Breaux, 16 Oak Place, $300,000
Total Residential Additions/ Renovations: $468,786
Residential Sheds
Roxanna Watkins, 108 Rodeo Lane, $10,000
Jonathan Hopes, 1819 Genest, $45,000
Angela and Rene Romero, 8217 Sunflower, $31,000
Residential Sheds Total: $86,000
Residential Pools
James and Allison Louis, 6511 Danielle Lane, $41,744
Residential Pools Total: $41,744
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels
Martha Mahoney, 2718 Cory St., $72,626
Kathy Sandridge, 561 Lake Dauterive Road
$39,000
Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $111,626
Commercial Other
Dr. Horton, 2012 Saddle Back Ridge, $18,960
AT&T Tower, 3 Prospect Hill, $15,000
Harmoni Towers-Jeanerette, 7516-A E. Old Spanish Trail, $328,966
KOC Campground, 3104 S. Curtis Lane, $3,000
Commercial Other: $365,926
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures
Charles Mayer, 1117 Sidney Blanchard, $26,000
Carol Hebert, 516 Randy Drive, $5,000
Steven and Nakaisha Latulas, 3702 Effie Lance, $60,000
Natandre Richard, 1714 New Horizon, Lot 96, $69,800
Helen Faulk, 7103 Bourque, $109,282
Cullen Pulmature, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 60, $56,717
Raven Owens, 1703 Bayou to Bayou Road, $5,000
Jacob and Jolie Gary, 4113 Coteau Road, $169,900
Glenda Bourgeois, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 9, $42,000
Cory Comeaux, 6300 Port Road, Lot 4, $20,000
Yolanda Wells, 4010 Melancon Road, Lot 30, $10,000
Lindsey Crochet, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 33, $95,000
Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $668,699
Grand Total: $2,991,659