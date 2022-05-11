Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

New Residential Homes

Michael and Christine Jones, 2619 Myers Road, $45,000

Nick and Raven Domingues, 5709 Old Spanish Trail, $600,000

Gulotta Construction Spec Home, 1109 S. Estate Drive, $200,000

Gulotta Construction Spec Home, 1107 S. Estate Drive, $192,000

New Residential Homes Total: $1,037,000

Residential Other

Dustin Eldridge, 6115 Northside Road, $3,800

Residential Other Total: $3,800

Residential Roof

Edward Sandoz, 109 Michelle Lane, $9,341

Lori Stoute, 218 Michelle Lane, $18,158

Cathy Williams, 3604 Northside Road, $11,010

Joseph Hebert, 600 Crossland, $22,116

Neil Broussard, 206 Oak Hill Road, $35,935

Raymond Delcambre, 517 Interlaken Drive, $12,610

Kenneth Dupre, 2201 La Belle Villa Road, $30,646

Larry Vincent, 2514 Sugar Mill Road, $12,621

Gerry Landry, 3918 Avenue Bonne Terre, $12,847

Sheryl and Adam Leonard, 1810 Wanda Drive, $29,102

Mike Sunberg, 707 Kyle Landry Drive, $13,692

Residential Roof Total: $208,078

Residential Additions/Renovations

Marcus and Allison Broussard, 1614 Lake Dauterive, $60,000

Craig Mayard, 2304 Hiawatha St., $12,000

Jason and Tracie Dugas, 7915 Hwy. 14, $96,786

Philips Breaux, 16 Oak Place, $300,000

Total Residential Additions/ Renovations: $468,786

Residential Sheds

Roxanna Watkins, 108 Rodeo Lane, $10,000

Jonathan Hopes, 1819 Genest, $45,000

Angela and Rene Romero, 8217 Sunflower, $31,000

Residential Sheds Total: $86,000

Residential Pools

James and Allison Louis, 6511 Danielle Lane, $41,744

Residential Pools Total: $41,744

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels

Martha Mahoney, 2718 Cory St., $72,626

Kathy Sandridge, 561 Lake Dauterive Road

$39,000

Other: Raised Homes, Dirt Ponds, Demolition, Solar Panels Total: $111,626

Commercial Other

Dr. Horton, 2012 Saddle Back Ridge, $18,960

AT&T Tower, 3 Prospect Hill, $15,000

Harmoni Towers-Jeanerette, 7516-A E. Old Spanish Trail, $328,966

KOC Campground, 3104 S. Curtis Lane, $3,000

Commercial Other: $365,926

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures

Charles Mayer, 1117 Sidney Blanchard, $26,000

Carol Hebert, 516 Randy Drive, $5,000

Steven and Nakaisha Latulas, 3702 Effie Lance, $60,000

Natandre Richard, 1714 New Horizon, Lot 96, $69,800

Helen Faulk, 7103 Bourque, $109,282

Cullen Pulmature, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 60, $56,717

Raven Owens, 1703 Bayou to Bayou Road, $5,000

Jacob and Jolie Gary, 4113 Coteau Road, $169,900

Glenda Bourgeois, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 9, $42,000

Cory Comeaux, 6300 Port Road, Lot 4, $20,000

Yolanda Wells, 4010 Melancon Road, Lot 30, $10,000

Lindsey Crochet, 2911 Coteau Road, Lot 33, $95,000

Mobile Homes / Moveable Structures Total: $668,699

Grand Total: $2,991,659



Tags

Load comments