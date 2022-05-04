Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

APRIL 2022

Residential Additions

Souriya Keopraseuth, 1817 Anderson, $5,000

John Gonsoulin, 129 Reynolds, $6,000

Residential Additions Total: $11,000

Residential New/Other

Donna Boutte, 810 Twenty Arpent, $28,583

Michael Rodrigue, 103 Plantation, $7,360

Residential New/Other Total: $35,943

Residential Pool

David Rowan, 712 Evergreen, $50,055

Residential Pool Total: $50,055

Residential Remodel

Teche Properties, 211 Oak, $5,000

Aucoin Properties, 721 S. Lasalle, $17,800

Loisa Hill, 207 Bruner, $10,000

Carl Linzer, 810 Arlene, $20,000

Suey Chanthavongsy, 1355 Julia, $6,000

Estvan Ramirez, 427 Weeks, $5,000

Brent McDonald, 701 Jane, $9,000

Kempton Collins, $20,000

Blue Diamond Properties, 121 N. Richelieu, $6,000

Robert Sanders, 511 Emmeline, $40,000

Tameka Sonnier, 313 Lombard, $10,000

Arthur Malveaux Sr., 1002 E. Pershing, $5,000

Residential Remodel: $153,800

Residential Roof

Paul Boyance, 635 Ashton, $5,600

Mary Broussard, 409 Wildwood Drive, $35, 657

Tim Blanchard, 1017 Christopher, $5,111

Cody Seditski, 509 Vicnaire, $15,830

Roxxanne Watson, 1710 S. Weeks, $6,200

Sid Boudreaux, 396 Rosemount, $29,500

David Arceneaux, 105 N. Corrine, $8,500

Keo Khamphilavong, 1228 Weeks, $5,000

Jeff Ross, 806 Worthy, $16,742

Jessie Dupuis, 303 Duperier Ave., $40,019

Leroy Sparrow, 310 E. Washington, $6,800

Mary Leblanc, 618 Exey, $6,100

Tanya Pajeaud, 334 Bryan, $23,899

Residential Roof Total: $ 204,958

Residential Fence

Zachary Lege, 132 Guadalajara, $8,000

Claude Colbert, 1009 Shelton, $5,000

Julie Romero, 715 Angers, $5,000

Theresa Baranco, 713 Oak Manor, $8,000

Donald Voorhies, 208 Hilltop, $6,500

Coran Albert, 148-150 Miller Lane, $16,000

Residential Fence Total: $48,500

Commercial Addition

Little People Place, 915 Dartez, $45,000

Commercial Addition Total: $45,000

Commercial New

USDA, 718 Weldon, $1,345,982

New Iberia Retail Center, 900 E. Admiral Doyle D, E & F, $2,268,945

Commercial New Total: $3,614,927

Commercial Remodel

Centerpoint Properties, 2500 Hwy. 14, $106,810

Commercial Remodel Total: $106,810

GRAND TOTAL: $4,270,993



Tags

Load comments