APRIL 2022
Residential Additions
Souriya Keopraseuth, 1817 Anderson, $5,000
John Gonsoulin, 129 Reynolds, $6,000
Residential Additions Total: $11,000
Residential New/Other
Donna Boutte, 810 Twenty Arpent, $28,583
Michael Rodrigue, 103 Plantation, $7,360
Residential New/Other Total: $35,943
Residential Pool
David Rowan, 712 Evergreen, $50,055
Residential Pool Total: $50,055
Residential Remodel
Teche Properties, 211 Oak, $5,000
Aucoin Properties, 721 S. Lasalle, $17,800
Loisa Hill, 207 Bruner, $10,000
Carl Linzer, 810 Arlene, $20,000
Suey Chanthavongsy, 1355 Julia, $6,000
Estvan Ramirez, 427 Weeks, $5,000
Brent McDonald, 701 Jane, $9,000
Kempton Collins, $20,000
Blue Diamond Properties, 121 N. Richelieu, $6,000
Robert Sanders, 511 Emmeline, $40,000
Tameka Sonnier, 313 Lombard, $10,000
Arthur Malveaux Sr., 1002 E. Pershing, $5,000
Residential Remodel: $153,800
Residential Roof
Paul Boyance, 635 Ashton, $5,600
Mary Broussard, 409 Wildwood Drive, $35, 657
Tim Blanchard, 1017 Christopher, $5,111
Cody Seditski, 509 Vicnaire, $15,830
Roxxanne Watson, 1710 S. Weeks, $6,200
Sid Boudreaux, 396 Rosemount, $29,500
David Arceneaux, 105 N. Corrine, $8,500
Keo Khamphilavong, 1228 Weeks, $5,000
Jeff Ross, 806 Worthy, $16,742
Jessie Dupuis, 303 Duperier Ave., $40,019
Leroy Sparrow, 310 E. Washington, $6,800
Mary Leblanc, 618 Exey, $6,100
Tanya Pajeaud, 334 Bryan, $23,899
Residential Roof Total: $ 204,958
Residential Fence
Zachary Lege, 132 Guadalajara, $8,000
Claude Colbert, 1009 Shelton, $5,000
Julie Romero, 715 Angers, $5,000
Theresa Baranco, 713 Oak Manor, $8,000
Donald Voorhies, 208 Hilltop, $6,500
Coran Albert, 148-150 Miller Lane, $16,000
Residential Fence Total: $48,500
Commercial Addition
Little People Place, 915 Dartez, $45,000
Commercial Addition Total: $45,000
Commercial New
USDA, 718 Weldon, $1,345,982
New Iberia Retail Center, 900 E. Admiral Doyle D, E & F, $2,268,945
Commercial New Total: $3,614,927
Commercial Remodel
Centerpoint Properties, 2500 Hwy. 14, $106,810
Commercial Remodel Total: $106,810
GRAND TOTAL: $4,270,993