What could have been a short and sweet Iberia Parish Council meeting was a little longer and a little less sweet after a budgetary adjustment that failed forced the council to reconsider a vote Wednesday evening.
District 5 Councilman Warren Gachassin voted against a resolution to amend one of the parish’s budgetary funds to bring it within 5 percent of the projected year-end balance. Gachassin did the exact same thing previously, letting his “no” votes stand as protests against what he said he sees as the administration’s refusal to make deep cuts in spending.
“They are not cutting enough,” Gachassin said after the meeting. “They haven’t made any real cuts.”
Wednesday night, though, travel issues, family illnesses and other commitments kept several councilmen from attending the meeting. Only eight of the 14 council members attended.
So, when a resolution to amend one of the parish’s fund budgets — the Road District 10 fund — came up for a vote, Gachassin voted no. But with only seven other council members present, the resolution did not receive the eight votes needed to pass.
The ceremonial vote against the resolution left the parish in danger of a negative funding in its annual audit. Under state statute, the parish is required to end its fiscal year with all funds within 5 percent of the initial budgetary projections in place at the beginning of the year.
In the case of the road fund, Chief Financial Officer Kim Segura said the failure to sell two pieces of surplus equipment and a downturn in revenues at the Marshfield Boat Landing left actual revenues for the fund below projected levels. She also said cuts in expenditures had been made to keep the budget in balance, but that the projection had to be changed to meet the state requirements.
Council Chairman Paul G. Landry held up adjourning the meeting, consulting with Parish Legal Counsel Andy Shealy about how to proceed.
Normally, the only way a vote could be reconsidered is if a member of the prevailing side of the issue requests it. In this case, however, there was no prevailing side.
After negotiations, District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier made a motion to reconsider. On second vote, Gachassin agreed with the majority, passing the resolution.
The vote highlighted Gachassin’s insistence the parish, which has several years to go before it sees a beginning to the retirement of its bonded debt, needs to run leaner. Segura said, however, the budgetary adjustment in question was not to increase money spent, but to align the fund’s projected balance at the beginning of the year with its actual balance at year’s end.
“The change was not affecting any other fund balances,” Segura said.
In other business, the council renewed its contract with Acadian Ambulance to provide emergency services in the parish. Instead of a three-year renewal as had been done in the past, however, the council amended the contract to make it a four-year agreement, to run concurrently with the election cycle for each new council.