WHAT COMES NEXT?

The Iberia Parish Government budget for 2021 is balanced using millions of dollars in “previous year” funds — money that had been accruing over decades. Here’s where the balances on some of those accounts will sit if the current budget projections stand:

Fund balance Expected balance

Jan. 1, 2021 Dec. 30, 2021

Royalty fund $3,992,899 $1,139,208

Road maintenance $525,923 $450,746

Drainage $4,909,360 $4,736,342

Public library $6,438,223 $5,979,886

Health unit $3,139,750 $2,758,118

Economic district $9,482,349 $6,761,520

Solid waste tax $4,820,309 $4,288,614

Criminal justice $232,610 $148,993

Public buildings $4,637,208 $4,452,752

Airport authority $2,095,054 $1,617,697