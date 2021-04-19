The Iberia Parish School Board’s budget committee passed two recommendations to fund stipends and positions related to COVID-19 management Monday.
The first recommendation was to use Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funding to provide additional stipends to school district employees who work in-person or have assumed new duties because of COVID-19.
It also provides for a one-time stipend that would address pandemic-related recruitment or retention challenges for the school district.
The federal funding would allow for nearly $3.5 million to be spent for those areas related to public education in Iberia Parish, and would be paid to staff as early as June of this year if approved by the Louisiana Department of Education.
The committee also approved a recommendation to Use ESSER Funds to provide master teachers or full-time certified interventionists at school sites in response to learning loss due to the pandemic.
The recommendation comes after students across the nation have experienced learning loss as a result of COVID-19. If approved, the recommendation would provide an additional staff member on each campus to serve as a master teacher who would lead staff members in regular collaboration, data analysis, curriculum implementation and classroom support.
The proposal would also be fully funded with federal dollars, and would last until the ESSER’s expiration date of 2024.
If approved by the ESSER Management Program and the board, the proposal will allow the district to hire and train staff members by the 2021-22 school year.
The proposals will move on for approval by the Iberia Parish School Board.