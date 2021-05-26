BATON ROUGE — Members of the Iberia Parish Council walked away from this month’s Police Jury Association of Louisiana annual meeting with some additional responsibilities and recognition.
District 12 Councilwoman Lady Fontenette Brown, serving her first term on the council, was elected to the executive board of the PJAL Black Caucus.
District 10 Councilman Eugene Olivier, the outgoing president of the PJAL Black Caucus, was recognized for his service. Incoming President Lyndon B. Johnson of Caddo Parish presented Olivier with a plaque to acknowledge his term of service.
Olivier was also recognized for his leadership as a public official. Louisiana Democratic Party Executive Director James Gray and Allen Semien, Louisiana RISE retreat director, presented that award to Olivier.
The PJAL annual meeting was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Baton Rouge from May 11-14.