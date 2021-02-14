Broussard to discuss safety issue at intersection of Lewis Street and Weeks Island Road

New Iberia City Councilman David Broussard is set to discuss a lane safety issue regarding the intersection of Lewis Street and Weeks Island Road at Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Broussard is slated to inform the council of a letter sent by State Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks regarding the issue.
According to the letter, the issue regarded insufficient space required for southbound traffic on Lewis Street to make a left turn to the east on Weeks Island Road.
Large vehicular traffic turning from the southbound lane on Lewis Street to the east on Weeks Island Road lacked the necessary amount of space to make the turn, resulting in the safety issue.
“The amount of space for large commercial vehicular traffic, such as oil field trucks, large trucks with trailers, including school buses, have limited space to turn,” according to the letter from Mills. “The amount of space was so limited that large vehicles were required to use the shoulder of Lewis Street to complete the turn.
Broussard, a bus driver by trade, was at the forefront of the issue and had been advocating for the state Department of Transportation and Development to correct the issue.
DOTD had inspected the problem, which resulted in the department deciding to engineer and relocate the holding line to be moved back by 10 feet or the needed distance.
In other business, the city council will be giving Live Saving Valor Awards to Dion Merrick, Brandon Antoine and Ashley Thibodeaux at the council meeting.
The three were instrumental in locating the 10-year-old girl who went missing last week that triggered an Amber Alert to Teche Area residents across the region.
The missing juvenile was reported to have been taken by a sex offender, and the car listed in the Amber alert was located by the Pelican Waste and Debris workers who quickly notified law enforcement and livestreamed the arrest of the wanted man as well as the rescue of the 10-year-old.
In other business, the city council will:
• Appoint Albert Mestayer to the New Iberia Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Re-appoint William Kyle to the Municipal Civil Service Board.
• Ament the budget for the quoted cost to replace the city hall air handler.
• Execute a contract with Berard, Habetz and Associates for design and engineering services on the city of New Iberia streets project and set for public hearing.