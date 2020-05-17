Broussard running for 16th JDC judge

Iberia Parish attorney and Parish Council member Natalie Broussard announced she is running for a seat on the 16th Judicial District Court.
In her campaign announcement, Broussard said that judges should not only have demonstrated legal experience, but also a documented commitment to serving the public.
“I have never been part of the establishment, and obviously I don’t fit the mold of the good-ole-boys style of politics,” Broussard said. “I truly feel that serving as a judge can have the most direct impact on people’s lives. Because of this, it is simply not enough to be a qualified attorney. The person most qualified should not only have the legal experience, but have the history to prove that they are willing to help and have a concern for others outside the courtroom.”
The 16th JDC encompasses St. Martin, Iberia and St. Mary parishes.
As an attorney in the Teche Area for more than 25 years, Broussard has had a diversified legal career in addition to her public service, working as an advocate, volunteer and Iberia Parish Council member.
First elected to represent District 6 in 2015, Broussard won her council seat and her re-election bid with more than 70 percent of the vote. She had previously sought the New Iberia City Court judgeship in 2014.
A native of New Iberia, Broussard graduated from New Iberia Senior High School, LSU and LSU Law School.
She has served on the Blue Ribbon Commission on Law Enforcement, United Way Board of Directors, the Iberia Parish Republican Party Executive Committee, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), and various volunteer positions at Highland Baptist Church, including Board of Trustees and Sunday School Teacher. She was named as one of Acadiana Lifestyle’s 2019 Woman Making a Difference for her work in the community.
She has also been a United Way Community Impact Award recipient.
Broussard and her husband, Barry, have four children: Blade who is deployed with the Navy (wife Charli), Sarah (husband Kent, deployed with the Navy) and Claire. The couple also has one angel, Mary Ellen, who died shortly after birth.
Broussard has officially launched a website at www.natalie4judge and has a Facebook page at www.facebook.com/natalie4judge.
The general election for the 16th Judicial District judgeship will be held Nov. 3. Early voting will be open from Oct. 20 to 27.